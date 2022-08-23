Read full article on original website
'Te Amo Evelyn': Banner appears in Laredo above Guadalupe St
Locals traveling northbound via Guadalupe Street were treated to an interesting sight as a large banner was hung along the rail bridge that crosses the busy intersection on Thursday. The banner featured the message “Te Amo Evelyn,” or “I Love You Evelyn.”. The message spread quickly throughout...
End of Summer bash to be held at North Laredo pool
Unfortunately for a lot of Laredo kids, the end of summer has arrived. And though the school semester is slowly gearing up into full order, the Laredo Parks & Recreation Department is offering an End-of-Summer Splash Bash as one last hurrah for Laredo families. The Splash Bash will occur Saturday,...
After being in doubt, El Cenizo will have elections in 2022
As election season approaches, a unique question recently surfaced: Will El Cenizo have an election at all in November to choose its municipal city leaders?. The matter was serious enough it found its way to a courtroom Friday, as the Webb County 406th Judicial Court ruled that the elections will indeed take place.
Here's how Laredo, United ISDs rank for equity among Texas districts
Texas ranks near the middle of the nation when it comes to equitable school districts, which measures whether students in lower-income districts receive about the same amount of funding as districts with higher median incomes. A WalletHub ranking also looked at each district within Texas and ranked them based on median household income for the district and the average amount of money spent per student for public elementary and secondary schools.
Fallen Laredo Marine remembered, honored at alma mater
In honor of the one-year anniversary of the passing of Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza and the 12 U.S. Service members who were killed during the Aug. 26, 2021 Afghanistan attack, Espinoza’s alma mater held a private memorial service Friday in front of the LBJ library that was renamed in his honor.
El Meson brings their famous food to night owls with its new food truck
One of my biggest gripes of some of my favorite Laredo restaurants is the hours they're open. While Taco Palenque and Whataburger are always there to placate my hunger 24/7, there are a number of Laredo food joints that open early and close early in the afternoon; not ideal for a night owl like me.
Gateway City Pride Association to celebrate its second anniversary
One local organization created amidst the pandemic is about to turn two years old, and they will celebrate how much they have accomplished while also discussing what is coming for the future of the organization. The Gateway City Pride Association will be celebrating its second anniversary on Thursday, Aug. 25...
