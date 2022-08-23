ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING : 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (08/28)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Source restaurant located at 3150 E. Ray Rd. at the Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert is now hiring! The new establishment, opening soon, is the brainchild of Restaurateur Akshat Sethi and Chef Claudio Urciuoli and features organic ingredients, fresh-baked bread and a welcoming environment with ambiance created through excellent music. Source is looking to add multiple energetic, hardworking, sincere and customer service-oriented people to its team. Available positions including both front of house and back of house opportunities such as bartender, server, host/hostess, cook, food/line prep and dishwasher. To learn more about Source and to apply online, click here.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Tempe-based Carvana opens newest car vending machine in Glendale

GLENDALE — A tall glass structure with cars inside may draw the attention of drivers on a West Valley freeway. It’s Tempe-based Carvana’s newest car vending machine. The eight-stories tall building can hold up to 31 vehicles. It’s near the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and Bell Road in Glendale, just west of the Arrowhead Towne Center mall.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Homeless resources available during 1-day event in Phoenix on Tuesday

PHOENIX — The Human Services Campus near downtown Phoenix is hosting a one-day event to provide resource opportunities to unsheltered people on Tuesday. “Project Connect” intends to share housing services, benefits, identification and other basic needs to those experiencing homelessness, according to a press release. Professionals who provide...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Health
Glendale, AZ
Government
Goodyear, AZ
Government
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Society
Tempe, AZ
Health
City
Goodyear, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Health
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Scottsdale, AZ
Society
City
Tempe, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Society
Chandler, AZ
Government
Glendale, AZ
Health
Tempe, AZ
Government
Glendale, AZ
Society
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Tempe, AZ
Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Society
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
azbigmedia.com

Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022

Az Business and AZRE magazines honored the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2022 in front of a sold-out crowd Thursday, Aug. 25 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. “This year, we had nearly 2,000 women under consideration for this honor,” said AZ Big Media Publisher Amy Lindsey. “Every year, I read hundreds of nominations and continue to be overwhelmed by the talent of so many of Arizona’s women business leaders. While the women being recognized tonight have diverse roles — doctors, lawyers, bankers and even a TV courtroom judge — it was clear during the judging that each of these women possesses knowledge, power, strength, dedication and creativity.”
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Chandler adds Juneteenth as paid holiday for city employees

PHOENIX – An East Valley suburb has joined the list of Phoenix-area communities recognizing Juneteenth as a city holiday. The Chandler City Council voted last week to make Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., the city’s 11th paid holiday. Public libraries, parks, recreation and...
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Blood Donors#Donate Blood
KTAR.com

Arizona Humane Society offering free adoptions on Saturday

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions on Saturday in honor of NBCUniversal’s monthlong Clear the Shelters campaign. About 200 dogs, cats and other animals are available for adoptions at AHS’ two locations. All pets are spayed or neutered, are up to date on...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Father accused of kidnapping 6-month-old boy in Scottsdale caught in Flagstaff

PHOENIX – A 6-month-old boy was safely recovered in Flagstaff on Wednesday after his father allegedly kidnapped him in Scottsdale, authorities said. Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano, 19, is accused of taking the child from his ex-girlfriend and threatening to harm him if she didn’t meet him in Flagstaff, the Scottsdale Police Department said Thursday.
SignalsAZ

Peoria Hosts the Peoria Country Fest

Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant and the City of Peoria will host the Peoria Country Fest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, featuring live country music from four popular country artists and live bull riding. The event also includes food trucks, a beer garden, and mechanical bull riding. The Peoria Country...
PEORIA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
France
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

Arizona Humane Society hiring out working cats for environmentally friendly pest control

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Humane Society is hiring out some very special cats looking to earn their keep as environmentally friendly pest control cats!. The society’s Working Cats program allows individuals to “hire” a cat living at the shelter to help them with unwanted critters around their house and property. Arizona’s Family reporter Whitney Clark dropped by to meet some of these working cats this morning and to talk about the program with AHS coordinators!
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Recipients of Grand Canyon University’s foster care scholarships move onto campus

PHOENIX — Nearly seven months after Grand Canyon University and the state announced the school would provide full-ride scholarships to students in the foster care system, recipients began moving onto campus Wednesday. April Ciarametaro is one of the 11 Fostering Futures Scholarship recipients for the fall semester. Ciarametaro entered...
AZFamily

Glendale sees rent fall for one-bedroom apartments

Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Peoria moves forward with sustainability plan that looks to reduce water use by 5%

PHOENIX – The West Valley city of Peoria adopted a sustainability plan that targets water-use reduction and reliance on well pumping in eight years. The Peoria City Council approved the plan at Tuesday night’s meeting. The plan outlines new goals and initiatives that include reducing energy costs, conserving resources and executing smart water principles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy