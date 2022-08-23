Read full article on original website
Fayetteville, Arkansas' drive-in movie theater to close after this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 112 Drive-In movie theater in Fayetteville will shut down after this weekend. The last two movies it will screen are 'Grease' and 'Footloose'. Those two will show in a double feature on Friday and Saturday. The property is going to be redeveloped into a mixed-use...
Where To Find Authentic Nachos In Fort Smith?
Nachos are one of life's greatest joys when it comes to food. The simplicity of fresh nachos with fresh cheese and ingredients is often understated. But when the dish is prepared right, you'll experience a culinary satisfaction like no other. There is no doubt that Fort Smith has a few excellent spots to find fresh nachos for lunch or dinner.
Where To Find The Biggest Angus Burger in Fort Smith
Burgers, who doesn't love a good burger, right? But there is a difference between a run of the mill fast-food burger and the type of burger that uses real beef. I'm talking about a delicious Angus burger, the kind that makes your mouth water. If you live in Fort Smith, then you know that it's home to quite a few places where you can find such a burger.
The first pasta shop in NWA is here!
Zelli Pasta has recently opened in downtown Springdale on Emma Avenue. They’re located near the Jones Center & Springdale airport. You can purchase their line of dried pasta, freshly made pasta that they sell out of their deli fridge, Italian and specialty meats freshly sliced, and Italian imported cheeses along with other Italian specialty items. Beer & Wine coming very soon!
Restaurant news: Tin Roof, Girls Gone BBQ, Queens Mexican Cuisine & more
A handful of restaurants have opened in Fayetteville over the last few weeks, and a new coffee shop will open early next month. Here’s what we know about some of the new places around town. Tin Roof. Nashville-based restaurant and live music joint Tin Roof opened on Dickson Street...
The Fort Smith Restaurant Perfected the Dish of Chow Mein
Chow mein is one of the most delightful dishes in the culinary world. Not only does it combine the wonderful texture of egg noodles with vegetables and flavor, but it's also one of the most common dishes you can find. The problem is that not everyone prepares a good chow mein, and oftentimes it will either be too salty or too wet.
Mercy-Fort Smith to relocate visitor entrance
Mercy Hospital-Fort Smith visitors will begin entering through a new location as part of an ongoing expansion.
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
Visiting the Walton 5 & 10 in Bentonville
Sam and Helen Walton operated a Ben Franklin Variety store in Newport, AR, beginning in 1945 after Sam returned home from WWII. The store grew, and the landlord refused to renew the lease at the decade’s end, so Walton had to find a new location. Walton found a variety store owner in Bentonville willing to sell, and the family relocated to the small northwest Arkansas town. They opened the store as a Ben Franklin-type variety store under the name Walton 5 & 10. Over the next 15 years, the brothers operated Ben Franklin and Walton Family Centers in 15 locations.
Demolition begins at Hi-Way Inn on College Avenue
FAYETTEVILLE — Redevelopment of the former Hi-Way Inn property is underway on North College Avenue. Crews on Tuesday began demolition work at the 0.6-acre site across from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Regional Northwest campus. The former motel was most recently used as public housing by the...
Reward program introduced for Walmart+ members
Walmart announced Wednesday morning it is introducing an additional benefit for its Walmart+ members.
Mesmerizing Interactive Light + Sound Show Set to Your Heartbeat in Arkansas
One of the most mesmerizing light, sound, projection, and interactive shows is lighting up the woods in Northwest Arkansas at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. This highly-acclaimed show Listening Forest is the creation of Lozano-Hemmer an award-winning artist from Mexico City who has produced shows all around the world and the U.S. This show is more than a walk through the woods, this exhibition features 8 immersive displays which are activated by you.
Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation
More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
Fayetteville police investigating shooting at Washington County Fairgrounds
Fayetteville police say they are investigating a potential shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
XNA names new Chief Operating Officer
On August 26, Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) announced that Andrew Branch has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer.
Police working three-vehicle accident in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police announced they are working a three-vehicle accident near Rogers and Towson avenues that occurred on Friday, Aug. 26.
Bentonville student hit by truck while boarding bus
A student at Bentonville Schools was hit by a truck Tuesday morning while boarding a school bus, according to Bentonville Schools communications director Leslee Wright.
Multi-vehicle accident delaying traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police have responded to a four-vehicle accident in the vicinity of 2300 Rogers Ave.
Bentonville neighborhood scene of shooting death
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A man was shot and killed in Bentonville at the Town Square Apartments on Thursday morning. Cpl. Adam McInnis with the Bentonville Police told 40/29 News police went to an address on Rose Garden Ln. after they got a call shortly before noon. There, officers found...
Two-hour closure of I-70 at Cave Springs taking place early Thursday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – All lanes in both directions of Interstate 70 at Cave Springs will be closed early Thursday morning. The eastbound and westbound lanes will close between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting. During the two-hour closure, crews will move a crane to a construction staging area on the north side of the interstate.
