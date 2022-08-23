Read full article on original website
Push for a 4am "last call" defeated
An effort to keep bars open later in San Francisco, and other cities, was defeated in the state Assembly on Wednesday. Context: The bill, written by state Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblymember Matt Haney, would have allowed watering holes in San Francisco, Palm Springs and West Hollywood to serve drinks until 4am on weekends and 3am on weekdays. Currently, bars in California cannot sell alcohol past 2am. Sharky Laguana, president of San Francisco's Small Business Commission, told Axios the bill would have offered a three year pilot and cities could have set their own limitations, like only allowing extended...
Illinois shortchanged on lead money
Illinois has more lead water-service lines than any other state, but the formula used to allocate federal lead removal money fails to take that into account. Why it matters: Lead lines can leach brain-damaging toxic substances into drinking water, and Chicago's problem alone will cost billions to fix.Last year, Illinois received just $106 million of the $15 billion earmarked for lead removal in President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure bill.Driving the news: A group of 50 bipartisan members of Congress, including several Illinois representatives, sent a letter to EPA officials urging them to update the 2015 formula they use to allocate...
Utah's gas prices are falling, but not as fast as the rest of America
Gas prices in Utah are falling, with the statewide average cost down 9% from a month ago. Yes, but: Most other states have cheaper gas — and sharper price drops. By the numbers: Gas in Utah averaged $4.51 per gallon yesterday — the 8th-highest of any state and more than 60 cents above the national average, according to AAA.
Chipotle workers vote to unionize at Michigan location
Momentum behind unionization efforts in the U.S. gained more steam this week, as workers at a Lansing, Mich. Chipotle became the first location in the chain's history to vote for a union. Why it matters: It's the latest milestone for the fast-food industry where unions have struggled to gain traction...
What to do in the Twin Cities that's not the State Fair
The State Fair may be dominating Minnesota, but there are still other things to do this weekend. Here’s what’s happening around town. 🍻 Tickets are still available for the Summer Beer Dabbler Friday night. This year, over 90 breweries and cideries are setting up on Harriet Island in St. Paul. $50+. 🎉 White Bear Meadery, which claims to be Minnesota’s first and only mead hall, has its grand opening party in Maplewood on Friday. Free. 🚆 Head to Hopkins on Saturday for an all-day music and arts festival at a renovated train depot, hosted by coffee shop/community center Depot Coffee House. Free. 💃 Union Rooftop is hosting a Lizzo + Beyonce dance party on Saturday night, with bonus drag performances. $15.🛍️ This month’s Minneapolis Vintage Market is at Utepils Brewing on Sunday. General admission is free, or get an early bird shopping pass for $10.
Iowa's fall foliage forecast
Start planning a road trip: Peak fall foliage is just over a month out, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. State of play: Northern Iowa can expect colors to peak sometime around the last of September. Southern areas can be a month later. Last year's peak in central...
Your kid has probably had COVID
Data: CDC; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosNearly three-fourths of Massachusetts children have had COVID-19, according to recent surveys from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Driving the news: The CDC estimates that 74% of Massachusetts children had COVID-19 antibodies as of June 25, based on testing of 628 blood samples. The agency believes that 80% of children nationwide have been infected at some point.State of play: Massachusetts schools have loosened restrictions aimed at preventing COVID's spread in the classroom. At the same time, the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron has become the dominant strain in the U.S. BA.5 is the most transmissible version we've seen since the start of the pandemic, Axios' Tina Reed writes.Of note: A group of public health experts, labor leaders and advocates are calling on state officials to consider mask mandates early on in a new surge, and to take other steps to prevent the disease's spread, per the State House News Service.Massachusetts does not seem keen on reimplementing any precautions, citing new CDC guidelines that no longer require people exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine.State officials told districts they are "not recommending universal mask requirements, surveillance testing of asymptomatic individuals" or other steps for the upcoming year, per SHNS.
Minnesota kids' reading, math scores dive post pandemic: State data
Data: Minnesota Department of Education; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosMinnesota students haven't bounced back from pandemic-induced learning losses, new state data suggests. Driving the news: Statewide test results released yesterday show that just half of Minnesota students met or exceeded proficiency standards for reading (51%) and math (45%). In both areas, the scores remain significantly below 2019 levels. Why it matters: This data underscores concerns about the toll the pandemic — including COVID-19 closures and remote instruction — had on students. What's next: More than 300 schools across the state will get additional state support based on their test scores and other metrics, per the Department of Education.Of note: The state says 7% of students didn't participate in the annual tests. Prior to the pandemic, the typical opt-out rate was closer to 3%, the Star Tribune notes.
USDA begins airdropping rabies vaccines for wildlife in 13 states
The Department of Agriculture has started spreading rabies vaccine packets from aircraft over 13 states to vaccinate wildlife against the disease, AP reports. Why it matters: The aim of the air-dropped vaccines is to keep a strain of the virus from spreading to states where it hasn't yet been detected or isn't currently common.
The best, worst and weirdest foods at the Minnesota State Fair
I journeyed to the state fair's opening day with a detailed map, two friends and a dream: to try 13 of the new foods and drinks.I succeeded, and my stomach is not happy. Here’s some of the best, worst and weirdest things I tried this year. Instant Classic: The cheese curd tacos from Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos. ($12)Delicious, over-the-top fried food starring a Midwest fair staple. You can’t go wrong. 8/10.The Tot Dog ($7), a corn dog fried in tater tot batter, is a close runner-up. 7/10. Best concept: The Sundae Sammie from Brim. ($10)The grilled cinnamon bread sandwich with...
Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $350K
From a luxe townhome to a garden retreat, this week's Hot Homes collection is packed with character.3511 39th Ave. S. - $350,000Why we love it: This breezy charmer's butcher block counters and walk-in closet are swoon-worthy.Location: Howe (Minneapolis)Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1,746 square feetListed by: Travis Erickson at RE/MAX ResultsFeatures: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, open living and dining room with buffet, updated upstairs bathroom, in-floor heat Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson8248 Xerxes Ave. S. - $400,000Why we love it: Enjoy indoor-outdoor living at this this sun-soaked...
Arizona's strong monsoon season is good news for the water supply
Note: Prior years encompass June 15-Sept. 30. This year is June 15-Aug. 10. Data: NWS, Vaisala; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosArizona is seeing an above-average number of thunderstorms so far this monsoon season — welcome news to residents still scarred by the 2019 and 2020 "non-soons."Why it matters: An increase in lightning strikes indicates an increase in precipitation, which Arizona relies on during its summer monsoon to refill reservoirs and shore up our water supply. State of play: The National Weather Service uses the Vaisala National Lightning Detection Network to track cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in Arizona. As of Aug. 10, 307,873 lightning strikes touched down across the state. That's compared with 203,796 strikes in the 2019 season and just 81,207 in 2020.What's next: NWS Phoenix meteorologist Tom Frieders tells us to expect a short-term decrease in thunderstorm activity through the middle of next week. Things should ramp back up after that, though, and we'll continue to see above-average storm chances through the end of September.
Where to get Florida's best cocktail, the Bushwacker, in Tampa Bay
Summer may technically be winding down, but don't trade in your beachside drink for a pumpkin spice latte quite yet. State of sip: Tasting Table declared Florida's best cocktail the Bushwacker, specifically Flora-Bama's in Perdido Key. It's like a Caribbean Wendy's Frosty, frozen and smooth with Kahlúa, rum, creme de...
Florida primary results: Governor's race, Miami-Dade School Board and more
The ballots have been scanned, the "I Voted" stickers have been ripped off of our shirts, and the attention has shifted to November. These are some of the takeaways from Florida's primary election:. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist defeated Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the state's Democratic primary race for...
Project Labor Agreements ban results in Iowa government headaches
A contractor that faces tens of thousands of dollars in late penalties from the city of Des Moines is the subject of more than $1.7 million in lawsuits linked with its work on at least eight Iowa government projects, court records reviewed by Axios show.Why it matters: The situation is an example of how contractors are sometimes hired by governments despite concerns with their work.It’s a result of a 2017 state law that narrowed the ability of governments to review a bidder’s qualifications.Flashback: The 2017 law is linked with a successful effort by Republicans to block governments from mandating Project...
Colorado State Fair season has arrived. Here's what to know.
The smell of jumbo corn dogs, giant turkey legs and funnel cakes is wafting in the air. What's happening: The 150th annual Colorado State Fair kicks off Friday in Pueblo with 11 fun-filled days of fair food and eating competitions, live music, carnival rides and more.Why it matters: The fair is one of the state's largest and longest-running traditions, bringing together hundreds of thousands of proud Coloradans every year. Yes, but: Whether you're a fair veteran or new to the event, it's an experience that takes some planning and preparation to make it an enjoyable time.What to know: The schedule...
Massachusetts could vote on licenses for undocumented people
Those seeking to repeal a new law letting undocumented residents get driver's licenses in Massachusetts are poised to put the issue up to voters. Driving the news: A petition by opponents of the law blew past the threshold of signatures needed by today to put a referendum on the matter on the November ballot.
D.C. sets new vaccine deadline for students
D.C. is pushing back the date by which public school students must be up-to-date on vaccinations, according to a letter sent to school leaders Friday. The change comes just two days ahead of the first day of school as students across the nation fall behind on their immunizations. Why it...
Crawling to Guy Fieri's favorite restaurants in the Valley
Guy Fieri, host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," really loves Arizona restaurants. He's featured at least three dozen of our restaurants on his show, according to Flavortown USA, a website run by Fieri superfans. Speaking of superfans: My friend Nicole recently threw a Guy Fieri-themed 30th birthday party...
Conservatives notch wins in Florida school boards
A conservative coalition focused on Florida school board elections had a big night on Tuesday with dozens of their candidates helping them gain influence over school boards around the state. Why it matters: School boards have become ground zero for political fights over COVID-19 restrictions, curricula involving racism, and the...
