Austin's Jenna Palek is breaking out the boots to mark one year of her Fun on Weekdays brand.Driving the news: Palek, a social media influencer, will host a "country disco carnival" Friday at Star Hill Ranch in Bee Cave, promising a night of mechanical bull riding, a hair tinsel bar, live country music, line dancing and more.Catch up quick: Palek garnered headlines in 2020 when she landed an Austin-based job at TikTok with the help of a viral video about her resume.The big picture: Since then, the 24-year-old quit her job at TikTok, gained more than 546,000 subscribers on the...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO