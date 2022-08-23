ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkston, SD

Kittle inaugurated as DWU’s 21st president

The inauguration of Dr. Daniel Kittle as Dakota Wesleyan University’s president was held yesterday at the Sherman Center on the Dakota Wesleyan campus. His speech’s theme was A Community On Purpose. In it, he thanked family, friends, DWU faculty and staff, previous presidents, and students. He also spoke of the challenges facing higher education and expressed hope for the future.
MITCHELL, SD
DWU Freshman Food Drive collects more than 2,400 pounds of food

The DWU Freshman Food Drive has so far collected more than 2,400 pounds of food donated by the Mitchell community. The event was sponsored by DWU Campus Ministry. More than 125 freshmen, along with upperclassmen and other volunteers, conducted the food drive from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Donations were taken to the Mitchell Food Pantry where volunteers sorted and shelved the food.
MITCHELL, SD
One dead following Thursday morning motorcycle-vehicle crash west of Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, S.D. – One man died Thursday morning in a motorcycle-vehicle crash west of Humboldt. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 1998 Harley-Davidson FXDWG motorcycle was westbound on Interstate 90 in a construction...
HUMBOLDT, SD
Parkston, SD

