The DWU Freshman Food Drive has so far collected more than 2,400 pounds of food donated by the Mitchell community. The event was sponsored by DWU Campus Ministry. More than 125 freshmen, along with upperclassmen and other volunteers, conducted the food drive from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Donations were taken to the Mitchell Food Pantry where volunteers sorted and shelved the food.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO