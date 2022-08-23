West Brom forward Daryl Dike has confessed to washing his clothes with dishwasher tablets for the past eight months. And no, this is not a joke. Here he is telling the story. The 22-year-old American, who joined Steve Bruce's side from MLS outfit Orlando City in January, opened up about the unfortunate series of events in a recent video on his TikTok account.

MLS ・ 20 HOURS AGO