Related
Manchester United offered stunning swap deal including Cristiano Ronaldo, but it'll cost them
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the subject of a stunning swap deal between Manchester United and Serie A side Napoli. According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli to offer them the chance to sign the five time Ballon d’Or winner. Mendes has been working around...
"Maybe we'll have to meet in secret!" - Erling Haaland lifts lid on relationship with Manchester United star
Erling Haaland explained how his relationship with former Borussia Dortmund teammate and now-Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has been affected since joining Manchester City. Ever since Haaland burst onto the scene for RB Salzburg, it seemed destined that he was destined to showcase his talent on the biggest stages over...
Gareth Bale meets family in LA after they travel 5,500 miles to watch him play… only to find out he’s not in squad
GARETH BALE invited a Welsh family to meet him in LA - after their wasted 5,500-mile trip to watch him play. Mum Rebecca Timms, 43, husband James, 42, and sons Ryan, 15, and Matty, 13, wanted to see their football hero in action during their summer holiday to the States.
MLS・
Glum Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man Utd training as agent Jorge Mendes continues transfer search for dropped striker
GLOOMY Cristiano Ronaldo drove into Manchester United training as his agent Jorge Mendes continues to search for a transfer away from Old Trafford. The 37-year-old communicated his desire to leave Man Utd earlier this summer, following the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League. Ronaldo's agent has been in...
Mike Dean explains in-depth why Marcus Rashford's goal against Liverpool stood after given 'benefit of the doubt'
Mike Dean has explained in-depth why Marcus Rashford's goal against Liverpool stood after given the 'benefit of the doubt'. Rashford scored Manchester United's second goal in their big 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Monday. He slotted past Alisson after being put through by Anthony Martial. Rashford's goal stood following a...
UEFA・
Casemiro asked why he forfeited Champions League football to sign for Man United
Casemiro had a priceless response when he was asked why he forfeited Champions League football to sign for Manchester United. The Brazilian midfielder has penned a four-year contract with United, who have splashed out £70 million and made him one of their top-earners on wages in the region of £350,000-a-week.
“It’s a good record" - Pep Guardiola refuses to focus on shock Manchester City stat against Crystal Palace
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been quizzed about his thoughts on an incredible stat involving his club’s losing streak against Crystal Palace in very specific circumstances. After succumbing to a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United last Saturday, Manchester City dropped their first points of the new Premier League...
Fans can't believe what cars Manchester United stars drive as footage goes viral
Footage has emerged showing Manchester United's stars driving out of training, and as expected, the cars on show were spectacular. The video was posted on social media claiming to show the cars that United players drive. You can watch the footage here. Captain Harry Maguire had a Range Rover, which...
Jurgen Klopp admits he was 'wrong' about Liverpool problem everyone could see
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed his side will look to sign a midfielder before Thursday's transfer deadline - admitting he was 'wrong' to overlook the problem. Klopp suggested he didn't need reinforcements in the middle of the park during pre-season. Four of Liverpool's midfielders are currently sidelined through injury...
Cristiano Ronaldo was 'axed' by Erik Ten Hag in two-hour showdown meeting
Cristiano Ronaldo was axed in ruthless fashion by Erik ten Hag in a two-hour meeting on Thursday, reports claim. After the humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford, Ten Hag held a clear-the-air chat with the squad and encouraged them to speak their mind in a safe space. The Dutchman is not...
BREAKING: Antony slams Ajax in bombshell interview, demands they let him leave
Manchester United target Antony has spoken about the speculations surrounding his Ajax future. The Brazilian winger has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for the large majority of the transfer window. With a deal said to be inching ever closer, Antony has spoken about his situation during an...
Erik ten Hag gives brilliant answer when asked about Manchester United's recruitment strategy
Erik ten Hag explained about Manchester United's long term recruitment strategy in his latest press conference and it was brilliant. The United manager spoke to journalists ahead of a visit to Southampton in the Premier League, where the Reds will be looking to win their second game in a row.
'Destroyed mentally' Harry Maguire told he should join Chelsea this summer
Harry Maguire has been told to swap Manchester United for Chelsea this summer after a tough year at Old Trafford. The United captain was dropped from the starting XI for Monday's 2-1 win over Liverpool and faces a fight to win his place back. Chelsea raised the possibility of signing...
West Brom striker Daryl Dike has been washing his clothes with dishwasher tablets for eight months
West Brom forward Daryl Dike has confessed to washing his clothes with dishwasher tablets for the past eight months. And no, this is not a joke. Here he is telling the story. The 22-year-old American, who joined Steve Bruce's side from MLS outfit Orlando City in January, opened up about the unfortunate series of events in a recent video on his TikTok account.
MLS・
Revealed: When Manchester United will face Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff and Omonoia in Europa League group stages
It has been confirmed that Manchester United will face Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff and Omonia in the 2022/23 Europa League group stages, and the dates for those matchdays where United will face these opponents have been revealed.
Confirmed Manchester United line-up to face Southampton: Unchanged XI as Casemiro is on bench
Manchester United are set to take on Southampton in the Premier League. Last time out, Erik ten Hag's men triumphed over Liverpool, beating them 2-1 at Old Trafford for the Red Devils' first win of the season. The two goals were scored courtesy of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, and...
Arsenal scored one of the most underrated goals in Premier League history, the football was beautiful
One of the most underrated goals in the Premier League’s entire history was scored by Arsenal back in 2018. The Gunners, with Unai Emery at the helm, welcomed Claude Puel’s Leicester City to the Emirates stadium. It was a nervy start by Arsenal as Leicester were on the...
Match Preview: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace (Premier League)
Manchester City look to regain their momentum following two difficult fixtures over the previous week, as Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace make the trip up north. To say that the Cityzens’ previous two fixtures have proven to be a challenge would be quite the understatement, as the reigning champions have drawn in their previous two fixtures.
Chelsea's transfer mission revealed once Wesley Fofana signs amid Aubameyang, Gordon and De Jong interest
Chelsea’s transfer plans have been revealed as the Blues are set to complete the signing of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. The Blues have reached a verbal agreement for the 21-year-old after personal terms have already been agreed regarding a six-year deal. It appears that Thomas Tuchel has finally...
David Luiz admits he has a 'serious problem' after being forced off mid match
Brazilian defender David Luiz has admitted he has a 'serious problem' after being forced off during a match for Flamengo. According to reports in Brazil, the former Chelsea and Arsenal centre back is suffering from viral hepatitis, which resulted in him experiencing extreme fatigue. It has been reported that Luiz...
