ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

German gas storage 80% full despite Russian pipeline issues

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LkCG_0hRl24km00
World News

Germany’s natural gas storage facilities are now more than 80% full, showing steady progress despite a drastic reduction in deliveries from Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

Gas storage in Europe’s biggest economy has reached 80.14% of capacity, according to industry figures released on Tuesday.

The head of Germany’s network regulator, Klaus Mueller, tweeted that storage is “being filled steadily” but cautioned that a planned three-day halt to deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia next week “could temporarily dampen” the effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08r1Vs_0hRl24km00
Map of the main gas pipelines from Russia to Europe (Alamy)

Natural gas is used to power industry, heat homes and offices, and generate electricity. Increasing the amount in reserve has been a key focus of the German government since Russia invaded Ukraine to avoid rationing for industry as demand rises in the winter.

The country’s storage was about 56% full when Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom started cutting supplies through Nord Stream 1 in mid-June.

It cited technical problems that German authorities have dismissed as cover for a political power play.

In recent weeks, Nord Stream 1 has been running at only 20% of capacity. Gazprom announced on Friday that the pipeline will shut from August 31 to September 2 for what it said is “routine maintenance” at a compressor station.

Germany is one of several European countries to be hit by reductions in Russian natural gas supplies since the war started. Dwindling supplies, fears of further cut-offs and strong demand have sent natural gas prices on Europe’s TTF benchmark soaring to record highs this month, fuelling inflation and raising the prospect of a recession in Europe.

A month ago, the German government moved to tighten storage requirements. It introduced a requirement for storage to be 75% full by September 1 — a target that already has been surpassed — and raised the targets for October and November to 85% and 95%, respectively, from 80% and 90%.

The joint managing director of gas industry coordination group Trading Hub Europe, Torsten Frank, cautioned in comments to the daily Rheinische Post that “we will be able to fill many facilities to 95% by November, but not all”.

However, he said that he does not expect a nationwide gas shortage to arise, though he cannot rule out regional shortages. He said he is “very confident that private households won’t have to freeze this winter”.

Russia accounted for a bit more than a third of Germany’s gas supplies before the supply reductions started. In addition to prioritising storage, authorities also are trying to encourage energy saving.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ukrainian fears run high over fighting near nuclear plant

Ukrainians are once again anxious and alarmed about the fate of a nuclear power plant in a land that was home to the world’s worst atomic accident in 1986 at Chernobyl. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war, and continued fighting near the facility has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine — or potentially an even wider region.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Transport Secretary unveils deal to help rebuild war-torn Ukraine

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has unveiled a deal to help rebuild war-torn Ukraine, adding that hosting a refugee family has made the war “real” to him. As Ukraine’s infrastructure collapses six months into Russia’s invasion, the package will provide engineering expertise from companies including Rolls-Royce. Along...
TRAFFIC
newschain

9 key signs of leukaemia, as awareness is called ‘non-existent’

Although most people have heard of leukaemia, “extremely worrying” new research has found awareness of the blood cancer’s symptoms is “non-existent”. A joint poll by the charities Leukaemia UK (leukaemiauk.org.uk) and Leukaemia Care (leukaemiacare.org.uk) found only 1% of people could identify the four most widely reported symptoms of leukaemia.
CANCER
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Natural Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#Russian#The Nord Stream 1#European
DOPE Quick Reads

Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives

The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
newschain

15 reported killed in Independence Day attack on rail station in Ukraine

Russian forces have launched a rocket attack on a train station in central Ukraine on the embattled country’s Independence Day, killing at least 15 people and wounding about 50, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. It comes after the Ukrainian president had warned for days that Moscow might attempt “something particularly...
newschain

Former BP chief says price cap should be suspended

A former vice president of BP has said the latest price cap should be suspended and called for taxes to be increased on oil producers if they are not facing “real costs”. Nick Butler, who worked for BP for more than 30 years, said he did not think the Ofgem cap should have been announced with no “modification or mitigation”.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Vladimir Putin orders Russia’s military to expand ranks by 137,000 from 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his military to increase the size of the country’s armed forces by 137,000 amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Mr Putin’s decree signed on Thursday did not explain whether the military will increase its ranks by drafting a bigger number of conscripts, increasing the number of volunteer soldiers or using a combination of both.
MILITARY
newschain

Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again

US first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend. President Joe Biden, who spent three days with his wife at their holiday home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, continues to test negative, the White House said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
newschain

Truss says ‘jury’s out’ on whether Macron is ‘friend or foe’

Liz Truss has been accused of “playing to the gallery” and risking worsened diplomatic relations with France after she said the “jury’s out” on President Emmanuel Macron. The Foreign Secretary told Tory members at a leadership hustings in Norwich on Thursday that she was undecided...
POLITICS
newschain

Price cap experts forecast £7,700 average bills next year

Forecasts of what the next capped energy price for 24 million households could be have continued to rise as international gas prices show no sign of cooling down, a team of experts has warned. The energy price cap, which is set to nearly double from already record highs at the...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Fears of new CO2 shortage after last fertiliser plant confirms shutdown

The UK’s last fertiliser plant is to halt production, sparking fears that it could lead to a sudden shortfall in carbon dioxide needed for the food and drink industry. CF Fertilisers confirmed the move at its remaining UK ammonia plant at Billingham near Middlesbrough after soaring energy costs made production “uneconomical”.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Poland claims Second World War grave has been destroyed by Belarus

Poland’s government has alleged that authorities in Belarus were levelling a memorial site containing the graves of Polish soldiers who died during the Second World War. The allegation came a day after the Polish government said it was demolishing a monument to Soviet Red Army soldiers in Poland, one of dozens marked for destruction since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine six months ago.
POLITICS
newschain

Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy

Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant and will take a break from tennis for the next few months. The 34-year-old German, who won at SW19 in 2018, revealed the news on the eve of this year’s US Open – a tournament she won in 2016.

Comments / 0

Community Policy