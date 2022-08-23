Read full article on original website
Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education updates salary schedule and daycare rates
The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education updated the certified salary schedule and daycare rates at a special meeting on August 25th. The board also set the tax rate. Superintendent David Probasco reports paraprofessionals who work with a specific group of students will receive an extra $2.00 per hour. Daycare rates increased due to inflationary costs. There are a variety of rates based on age and time at the daycare.
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 29, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Aug. 29 – Sept. 4. Most routine work zones will stop for the Labor Day holiday, but some long-term work zones and closures...
Retirement of Gallatin Police Chief Mark Richards could lead to dissolution of Gallatin Police Department
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen discussed the police department on August 22nd following Police Chief Mark Richards providing his official retirement letter. In a closed session, the board accepted the official date of his retirement as January 2nd. Richards reported his 23rd-anniversary date with Gallatin would have been January 28th.
Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
Department of Economic Development awards funding to area communities through Community Development Block Grant Program
The Department of Economic Development announced August 26th that it will award more than $17 million to 40 communities through its Community Development Block Grant Program to assist with improvement projects. A few area cities are award recipients. The City of Gallatin will receive $500,000 to overlay seven streets in...
Livingston County Sheriff provides details as to why detainees were moved from Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox has provided additional details as to why Livingston County detainees were moved from the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail to other facilities. He first reported the move on August 17th. Cox says Missouri law places the sheriff with the custody and care of detainees. The sheriff has...
Missouri attorney general says Biden is declaring war on American energy
ATLANTA, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt made a stop in Atlanta, Mo., Wednesday night. KTVO had a chance to speak with Schmitt about a lawsuit that Missouri is a part of against the Biden administration. Seventeen states filed a lawsuit in May seeking to overturn the president's...
Chillicothe Man Arrested On Felony Parole Violation Warrant
A Chillicothe man was arrested on a felony level parole violation warrant Thursday. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Chillicothe resident Gonzalo J. Esqueda was arrested at 12:54 P.M. Thursday for a felony warrant for a parole violation issued by the Board of Probation and Parole District 29 in Sedalia.
Additional Booking For Livingston County
Sixty-two-year-old Donna L Collins was booked into the Randolph County Jail following her arrest by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. She is held on a Probation violation warrant from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000.
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
One-hundred-forty calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. 5:57 am, Reported a two-vehicle crash without injuries at Polk and Washington Streets. One vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. A vehicle southbound on Washington and a vehicle eastbound on Polk Street collided. 6:57 am, Report of stolen...
Sandy Creek Bridge on Mercer County Route D opens to traffic
A project to rehabilitate the Sandy Creek Bridge on Mercer County Route D, south of U.S. Route 136, is complete. Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., contracted by the Missouri Department of Transportation, began the project in late June and re-opened the bridge to all traffic on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The...
Obituary: Joann Brandon
Mrs. Joann Brandon 71, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died 7:28 P.M., Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Her body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. A celebration of life will be held later. Mrs. Bandon was born February 20, 1951...
Callao Man Arrested In DeKalb County On DWI and Possession Charges
A Callao, Missouri man was arrested on intoxicated driving and drug possession charges Tuesday evening in DeKalb County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 61-year-old Callao resident Robert L. Shiflett was arrested at 7:20 P.M. Tuesday on charges of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance careless and imprudent driving and not wearing a seat belt.
Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann
Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Chillicothe Police Department respond to numerous calls including theft, vehicle accidents and a dog bite
The Chillicothe Police Department reports officers investigated two vehicle accidents at Polk and Washington as well as in the 600 block of Washington Street. No injuries were reported in either crash. Chillicothe officers went to a location just east of town where a trailer had come loose from the towing...
Classes began today for 12 area schools in northern Missouri, here are first day student enrollment numbers
Classes began today for area schools across northern Missouri for the 2022-2023 academic year. The Trenton R-9 School District had a first-day enrollment total on August 23rd of 1,018 in kindergarten through 12th grade. That is a decrease of 13 students from the first day last year. This year’s total included 376 students at Rissler Elementary School, 299 at Trenton Middle School, and 343 at Trenton High School. The largest grade is 10th with 101 students, and the smallest grade is seventh with 69 students.
Locating, apprehending Rongey sole reason U.S. marshals were in Kirksville
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — KTVO had heard rumors and speculation that so many U.S. marshals were brought in to help find wanted Adair County murder suspect Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, because he was possibly part of a meth-trafficking ring. We wanted to know if there was any truth...
Booked On Drug Charges
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked 32-year-old Savannah Kathryn Jimenez into the Randolph County Jail following her arrest on Wednesday for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $7,500.
Teen from Cowgill injured in Caldwell County crash
A teenager from Cowgill, driving a utility vehicle, received minor injuries in a Caldwell county accident early Thursday evening. 18 year old Austin Cummings was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital. A vehicle was northbound on Route B while the UTVwas headed west in a private drive. Tthe UTV was...
North Missouri man arrested on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Callao man in DeKalb County on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sixty-one-year-old Robert Shiflett was accused of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
