ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
Your Radio Place

Area woman arrested after admitting giving drugs to child

CAMBRIDGE, OHIO—A Guernsey County woman is in the Guernsey County Jail facing at least three felony counts after allegedly allowing a child access to drugs. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday responded to a Cadiz Road residence to conduct a welfare check on a 4-year child after receiving reports of drug abuse and child neglect.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belmont County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
County
Belmont County, OH
City
Martins Ferry, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WTAP

Parkersburg man accused of pointing a gun at a woman near the mall

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is facing a wanton endangerment charge after police say he pointed a gun at a woman. According to a news release from the Vienna Police Department, 33-year-old Mason Price got into an argument with a woman driver during an incident in traffic near the Grand Central Mall Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Conveyance#County Jail#Comatose#Belmont County Inmate#Dentention Facility
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia officers shot and killed man at funeral

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions

An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Victims in fatal downtown Wheeling accident identified

WHEELING, W.Va. — The names of the two victims that died in the car accident in downtown Wheeling last week have been released. Bruce Baldi, 65, and Diana Baldi, 66, were the crash victims the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Offices identified. The two were married from Martins Ferry.
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Your Radio Place

Disabled woman found in faulty Guernsey County home

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a house along Perry’s Den. Deputies reportedly made the call to conduct a well being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days at a time. The female was at the property to care for the animals of the persons that placed her there. The deputies reported that the female clearly needed to have supervision at all times for her safety due to her disabilities. Deputies also noted that the female was left without running water, sewer, or electricity. It was also noted that the female only had approximately one half gallon of water and was unable to locate any shoes for her feet. Multiple piles of trash were also located around the structure, but were hard to see because of grass was extremely high.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Names released in Main Street bridge crash that killed 2 people in Wheeling

UPDATE: The West Virginia Medical Examiners Office has identified the two people in last week’s fatal single-vehicle crash in downtown Wheeling as 65-year-old Bruce Baldi (driver), and 66-year-old Diana Baldi (passenger), both of Martins Ferry, Ohio. The exact cause of the crash is unknown, as the incident remains under investigation by police. Wheeling Police are […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Support ride to deliver donations to boy injured in hit-and-run motorcycle incident

WEIRTON, W.Va. — A support ride has been organized for Friday to take donations to JoJo Greene, the 7-year-old boy injured in a motorcycle incident last week. Bikes should start arriving at 4 p.m. at the Sheetz on Three Springs Drive in Weirton. Motorcycles will depart at 5:30 p.m. with a Weirton police and Hancock County Sheriff's Office escort. The destination: Cove Valley Park at Kings Creek.
WEIRTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy