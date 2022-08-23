Read full article on original website
Related
Wanted man found after search of Fairmont home turns up meth, troopers say
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers say they found a man who was wanted in Pennsylvania and almost a pound of meth while searching a Fairmont home on Thursday. Troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on a...
Your Radio Place
Area woman arrested after admitting giving drugs to child
CAMBRIDGE, OHIO—A Guernsey County woman is in the Guernsey County Jail facing at least three felony counts after allegedly allowing a child access to drugs. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday responded to a Cadiz Road residence to conduct a welfare check on a 4-year child after receiving reports of drug abuse and child neglect.
Your Radio Place
Court hearings scheduled for juveniles charged with multiple truck thefts in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – On August 15, six juveniles were arrested for the theft of multiple trucks at the NPL Construction Company in Cambridge. They drove the trucks through the county and destroyed several properties including fences owned by the Guernsey County Community Development Corporation. According to the Guernsey County...
West Virginia city’s last police officer hands in resignation, only the chief remains
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Starting August 26, the safety in the city of McMechen will now rest on one man’s shoulders. Chief of Police Don DeWitt says his only lieutenant turned in his resignation, leaving just the chief on call. 7NEWS first brought to you the officer shortage seen in McMechen. And as you […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio teen dies after being shot in the head at party during game of Russian roulette; 2 arrested and charged
More details have come to light after a party occurred in Jefferson County, Ohio. 19-year-old Skyler Miller of Steubenville died Sunday morning after a shot to the head from a revolver. Police say that Miller was at a party when a game of Russian roulette broke out while participants were drinking. Officials believe the shooting […]
Marion County Deputies say woman pulled over for not wearing seatbelt admits to delivering drugs
A woman was charged with possession with intent after Marion County Deputies said they pulled her over for not wearing a seatbelt, and she admitted to delivering drugs.
WTAP
Parkersburg man accused of pointing a gun at a woman near the mall
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is facing a wanton endangerment charge after police say he pointed a gun at a woman. According to a news release from the Vienna Police Department, 33-year-old Mason Price got into an argument with a woman driver during an incident in traffic near the Grand Central Mall Wednesday.
Police release new details in woman’s death in Brooke County
New details have been revealed after a woman died in Beech Bottom. Brooke County Sheriff’s were interviewing a suspect in the death, but now officials say they have found no foul play. Officials state there are no injuries to the body to indicate that she was murdered. The death of the woman is still being […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Virginia officers shot and killed man at funeral
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local […]
Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions
An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
Human trafficking sting suspects appear in Mahoning County Court
Sixteen of the 17 men who were caught up in the latest sex sting from the Valley's Human Trafficking Task Force made their initial appearances in court Tuesday afternoon.
WTOV 9
Victims in fatal downtown Wheeling accident identified
WHEELING, W.Va. — The names of the two victims that died in the car accident in downtown Wheeling last week have been released. Bruce Baldi, 65, and Diana Baldi, 66, were the crash victims the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Offices identified. The two were married from Martins Ferry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio teen dies after being shot in the head; 2 arrested in Jefferson County shooting
New details have been revealed in a Jefferson County shooting. 19-year-old Skyler Miller of Steubenville died Sunday morning after a shot to the head from a revolver. Miller was pronounced dead at Trinity Medical Center West. Police confirmed that Matthew Lumpkin, 18, was charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly removing the weapon from the […]
Your Radio Place
An drug overdose, prevention and remembrance event is scheduled for Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The non-profit Guernsey Health Choices is holding a special event in Cambridge Wednesday, August 31 called an Overdose Awareness Prevention and Remembrance Event. It will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. at 1009 Steubenville Avenue. The event is to remember those lost to drug...
Your Radio Place
Disabled woman found in faulty Guernsey County home
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a house along Perry’s Den. Deputies reportedly made the call to conduct a well being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days at a time. The female was at the property to care for the animals of the persons that placed her there. The deputies reported that the female clearly needed to have supervision at all times for her safety due to her disabilities. Deputies also noted that the female was left without running water, sewer, or electricity. It was also noted that the female only had approximately one half gallon of water and was unable to locate any shoes for her feet. Multiple piles of trash were also located around the structure, but were hard to see because of grass was extremely high.
Pennsylvania man in jail for turning off hoses,controls during a fire at mom’s house
A Pennsylvania man landed himself in jail after he was allegedly seen turning off a fire truck’s controls and hoses at a fire. Officials say a small fire happened in Monessen because of a faulty microwave, and during the fire Alexander Doroshkevich showed up “irate” and “belligerent,’ according to KDKA. It’s reported that Doroshkevich went to […]
Woman charged after troopers find drugs following multi-county vehicle pursuit
A woman has been charged after troopers found drugs following a multi-county vehicle pursuit.
Names released in Main Street bridge crash that killed 2 people in Wheeling
UPDATE: The West Virginia Medical Examiners Office has identified the two people in last week’s fatal single-vehicle crash in downtown Wheeling as 65-year-old Bruce Baldi (driver), and 66-year-old Diana Baldi (passenger), both of Martins Ferry, Ohio. The exact cause of the crash is unknown, as the incident remains under investigation by police. Wheeling Police are […]
WTOV 9
Support ride to deliver donations to boy injured in hit-and-run motorcycle incident
WEIRTON, W.Va. — A support ride has been organized for Friday to take donations to JoJo Greene, the 7-year-old boy injured in a motorcycle incident last week. Bikes should start arriving at 4 p.m. at the Sheetz on Three Springs Drive in Weirton. Motorcycles will depart at 5:30 p.m. with a Weirton police and Hancock County Sheriff's Office escort. The destination: Cove Valley Park at Kings Creek.
WDTV
Man wanted in hit-and-run of boy, 7, connected to 2019 Randolph Co. shootout
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A man wanted in the hit-and-run of a 7-year-old boy is the same man arrested in connection a July 2019 shootout in Randolph County. The alleged hit-and-run happened on Aug. 19, officials said. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Triadelphia Tuesday...
Comments / 1