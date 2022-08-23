Severe drought conditions make summer harvest plans at Quonquont Farm in Whately difficult: ‘Peaches seem small this year’

Read full article on original website
Community Preservation Committee tours new walking path at Springfield’s Venture Pond; Sixteen Acres hidden fishing hole eyed for more recreational uses
SPRINGFIELD -- If you’ve never seen Venture Pond in Sixteen Acres, you are probably not alone. “It’s probably something that’s not well known in Springfield,” said Robert McCarroll of the Community Preservation Committee. The pond is tucked in just off Wilbraham Road just east of Western...
West Springfield petition drive for referendum on retail marijuana sales falls short; Councilor Daniel O’Brien says battle may not be over yet
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The effort to gather enough signatures for a November ballot question seeking to restore the ban on retail marijuana sales fell short, but Town Councilor Daniel M. O’Brien says he is heartened by residents’ response. “Although we did not get enough signatures, it has...
Ashfield man protests possible removal of two century-old oak trees at beach by climbing into one for a day
Mark Leue woke up at 3 a.m. on Monday. It was then that the resident of the small town of Ashfield with its population of fewer than 2,000 people, decided to take measures into his own hands. Gathering some materials and constructing a light platform, he scaled up the bigger...
Ask Dave Epstein: Will my lawn ever recover from the drought?
Meteorologist Dave Epstein is our go-to person for pressing weather questions on everything from winter blizzards to summer droughts. He’s also a horticulturist, meaning he’s an expert on anything that grows leaves and flowers. GBH's Morning Edition asked you, our audience, for your weather and gardening questions, and Dave graciously answered them on the air. This transcript has been edited for clarity.
Several Franklin County fire crews called to brush fire in Ashby
Several fire departments were called to assist in putting out a brush, and mulch fire on Log Cabin Road in Ashby on Wednesday.
Storm damage reported in Easthampton
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Storms have knocked down multiple trees and wires in Easthampton, with police telling us there is damage located in the downtown area as well as throughout the city. Several roads are closed to traffic. “...We are responding to multiple calls for trees and power lines down...
Animal sanctuary in Westfield welcomes children for summer fun on Saturday
WESTFIELD — Whip City Animal Sanctuary will host its annual Back to School Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27, at 232 Montgomery Rd., Westfield, and entry is free for animal lovers, both big and small. Donations are always appreciated. Whip City Animal Sanctuary is a 501(c)3...
Storm damage reported in Hampshire County
Severe storms made there way through western Massachusetts Friday afternoon, leaving behind widespread damage.
Easthampton highlights economic development sites to Pakistani visitors in State Department program
EASTHAMPTON - “Innovative” and “forward looking” were the words Habil Ahmed used to describe the River Valley Co-Op when reflecting on the grocery cooperative that’s owned by 14,000 area families across Western Massachusetts. The co-op, which opened last year on Route 10, was one of...
Multiple reports of downed trees, power lines and flooded streets after thunderstorms roll across Massachusetts Friday
Severe thunderstorms downed trees and power lines and flooded streets as they made their way across Massachusetts Friday. In Boston, a tree was struck by lightening and fell down onto Saxton Street, damaging a minivan. At 3:51 p.m., the Leicester Police Department warned that multiple roads were closed due to...
DCR Bans Campfires, Open Flames in State Parks
CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The Department of Conservation and Recreation is dousing campfires at state parks and facilities until further notice. In an announcement late Tuesday, DCR said it was implementing a ban on all open flames and charcoal fires because of the high risk of wildfires. "We've been dealing...
Western Massachusetts agricultural fairs bring citizens together and tradition to life (Editorial)
Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.
Afternoon storms leave damage in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the storms may be over, some will be cleaning up the mess for days. “It felt like just ten minutes of chaos and then it was done,” said Savannah Gates of South Hadley. Storms rolled through western Massachusetts on Tuesday and left quite...
FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warning in Conn., Mass. Expires
Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
Flash flood warning in effect for parts of Worcester, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire Counties
Thunderstorms making their way across Massachusetts on Friday prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning for parts of Worcester, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties. The initial thunderstorms on Friday that resulted in one to two inches of rain coupled with the additional showers and thunderstorms expected...
Minnechaug’s Kylie Ray represents U.S. during Gothia Cup in Sweden: ‘It was crazy, every single seat was taken’
WILBRAHAM – With the fall season starting next week, coaches and players have reunited to reminisce about their past summer while also focusing on the task at hand. While most of Kylie Ray’s teammates talked about recent beach trips or entertaining concerts, Ray surprised most when she mentioned her trip to Sweden.
Late-night lounge coming to downtown Northampton
Cafe Balagan, the Main Street coffee shop associated with the Balagan Cannabis dispensary next door, has opened for late-night service. Rachael Workman, one of the owners of Cafe Balagan and Balagan Cannabis, said that she and her fellow owners, who are all in their 30s or early 40s, have felt that there’s a lack of evening places downtown.
New food at The Big E food: The Place 2 Be will be serving up Cotton Candy Milkshakes, variety of mini pancakes
After its recent opening in Springfield, The Place 2 Be — an Instagramable brunch spot — is headed to a spot at The Big E. “The Place 2 Be is a millennial food concept founded in 2015. It’s inspired by a true love for brunch, Instagram, and our customers. The menu is a balance of comfort and innovation, celebrating food that appeals to both novice and extreme foodies with a twist, all encompassing our key mantra: Go Bottomless,” Place 2 Be said on their website.
Brimfield Antique Shows preps for final shows of 2022
The last Brimfield Antiques Shows of 2022 will take place Sept. 6-11, bringing to a close another set of three of what has become known as the largest outdoor antiques and collectibles show in the country. And for many, September provides the best weather for browsing and shopping. The six-day...
A Very Unique Ice Cream Flavor is One of New England’s Favorite
Who doesn't love ice cream during these hot New England days? When I was younger, one place I enjoyed getting ice cream was on Curran Highway in North Adams. I believe that the shop started out as Dairy Queen and then the location became "fake" Dairy Queen for a while. The reason why I say that it became "fake" Dairy Queen is the location changed ownership and was no longer Dairy Queen but the business still sold ice cream so some of us northern Berkshire County folks referred to the business as "fake" Dairy Queen. You get the idea. The business these days is Craft Food Barn.
