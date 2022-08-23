ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Motorcycle crash leaves man in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The operator of a motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries after an overnight crash in southern Louisville Metro. According to Louisville Metro police, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 11200 block of Blue Lick Road, just north of the Bullitt/Jefferson County line. Witnesses told police the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

3-vehicle crash involving mower in Shively sends 1 person to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shivley police officers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital Thursday night. Around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a crash with injuries, Shivley spokesman Jordan Brown said. Officers determined three vehicles...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
firefighternation.com

Video Captures Thieves Stealing Louisville (OH) Fire Hydrant

You might think no one would have any interest in stealing a fire hydrant. But you’d be wrong. Police in Louisville are looking for two people who made off with a fire hydrant early in August in the 1300 Block of Baier Avenue, WKBN reports. The hydrant had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
msn.com

Lanes reopen on I-64 West near Third Street following single-vehicle rollover crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes were blocked on I-64 West near Slugger Field due to a single-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. According to TRIMARC, the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on I-64 West just before the Third Street exit. Early investigation from Louisville Metro Police said an adult woman...
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: Brushing scams

Family of Tyree Smith files lawsuit against JCPS officials following bus stop shooting. The lawsuit claims the officials acted in negligence leading to the death of Tyree, a student at Eastern High School who was shot and killed on Sept. 22, 2021. Updated: 2 hours ago. The relationship was strained...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Metro Corrections officer fired after disparaging comments about LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Corrections officer was fired after he was caught on video making disparaging remarks about Louisville Metro Police Department. The LMDC officer that was fired was Turhan Knight. Knight has been with LMDC since 2018. You can watch the full video (credited to an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man dies after being found in New Albany 'bleeding from unknown means'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday night. New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said officers were called to East 14th Street, near the Norfolk Southern rail line, around 7 p.m. Thursday on a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they...
wdrb.com

Police believe 6th grader hit by vehicle on Breckenridge Lane was walking to school bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police believe a sixth grader, hit by a vehicle while crossing Breckenridge Lane last week, was walking to her school bus stop. Louisville Metro Police said its lead traffic investigator believes the child was hit while crossing four lanes of traffic on Friday, Aug. 19. She was trying to get to her bus stop, which is also near a TARC stop.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

I-71 North closed in Carroll County due to crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic on northbound I-71 heading toward Cincinnati has been brought to a standstill due to an overturned semi. According to the KSP Campbellsburg post, the semi overturned around 8:50 a.m. at the 44 mile marker. Northbound traffic is being diverted at the 43 mile marker, the...
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Woman arrested in hit-and-run that killed off-duty Shelbyville officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest after investigating a Tuesday morning hit-and-run accident that killed an off-duty Shelbyville police officer. According to LMPD, Ashley Catlett, 28, made an “opposing left turn” at the intersection of Outer Loop and Minor Lane and hit 50-year-old Thomas Elmore, who was riding a motorcycle. He died at the scene after being thrown 93 feet from his motorcycle.
msn.com

'The video is beyond disturbing'; LMDC 'disgusted' by video, fires officer

Editor's note: The above video might be distressing to some. A Louisville Metro Corrections officer has been fired after he posted a video with what the department called "disparaging comments" about Louisville Metro Police and Breonna Taylor. The video shows former Corrections officer Turhan Knight at the Kentucky State Fair...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville Police officer cried during her court appearance Wednesday. Police said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. Catlett ran from the scene but left her car and purse there, which helped lead investigators to her.

