Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit Founder
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this week
Wave 3
Motorcycle crash leaves man in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The operator of a motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries after an overnight crash in southern Louisville Metro. According to Louisville Metro police, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 11200 block of Blue Lick Road, just north of the Bullitt/Jefferson County line. Witnesses told police the...
Wave 3
Family of Tyree Smith files lawsuit against JCPS officials following bus stop shooting
911 and 988 mental health hotlines: What you need to know. The Louisville Metro Crisis Call Diversion Program launched in March with the goal to help those suffering from a mental health crisis.
Wave 3
3-vehicle crash involving mower in Shively sends 1 person to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shivley police officers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital Thursday night. Around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a crash with injuries, Shivley spokesman Jordan Brown said. Officers determined three vehicles...
Wave 3
firefighternation.com
Video Captures Thieves Stealing Louisville (OH) Fire Hydrant
You might think no one would have any interest in stealing a fire hydrant. But you’d be wrong. Police in Louisville are looking for two people who made off with a fire hydrant early in August in the 1300 Block of Baier Avenue, WKBN reports. The hydrant had been...
WLKY.com
msn.com
Lanes reopen on I-64 West near Third Street following single-vehicle rollover crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes were blocked on I-64 West near Slugger Field due to a single-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. According to TRIMARC, the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on I-64 West just before the Third Street exit. Early investigation from Louisville Metro Police said an adult woman...
Wave 3
21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing identified by officials
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the woman killed in a stabbing on Westport Road stabbing last Friday night. Nayeli Cordova, 21, died at University Hospital after being stabbed in the 11000 block of Westport Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Police responded to the scene...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: Brushing scams
Family of Tyree Smith files lawsuit against JCPS officials following bus stop shooting. The lawsuit claims the officials acted in negligence leading to the death of Tyree, a student at Eastern High School who was shot and killed on Sept. 22, 2021.
Wave 3
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Old Louisville drug house across the street from a senior living center seems to be thriving, all while there appears to be no help from the police. Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard pressed to...
WLKY.com
wdrb.com
Radcliff Police investigating after 14-year-old attacked at popular weekend hangout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old is eating through a straw after getting jumped by a half dozen kids at a popular weekend hangout in Radcliff. His family hopes more security gets put into place so it doesn't happen again. What should've been a night of fun at Hardin County...
wdrb.com
wdrb.com
Police believe 6th grader hit by vehicle on Breckenridge Lane was walking to school bus stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police believe a sixth grader, hit by a vehicle while crossing Breckenridge Lane last week, was walking to her school bus stop. Louisville Metro Police said its lead traffic investigator believes the child was hit while crossing four lanes of traffic on Friday, Aug. 19. She was trying to get to her bus stop, which is also near a TARC stop.
Wave 3
I-71 North closed in Carroll County due to crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic on northbound I-71 heading toward Cincinnati has been brought to a standstill due to an overturned semi. According to the KSP Campbellsburg post, the semi overturned around 8:50 a.m. at the 44 mile marker. Northbound traffic is being diverted at the 43 mile marker, the...
spectrumnews1.com
Woman arrested in hit-and-run that killed off-duty Shelbyville officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest after investigating a Tuesday morning hit-and-run accident that killed an off-duty Shelbyville police officer. According to LMPD, Ashley Catlett, 28, made an “opposing left turn” at the intersection of Outer Loop and Minor Lane and hit 50-year-old Thomas Elmore, who was riding a motorcycle. He died at the scene after being thrown 93 feet from his motorcycle.
Wave 3
14-year-old left with broken jaw after being jumped at Hardin County skating rink
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old teen was left with bruises and a broken jaw after he was physically assaulted at a skating rink on Aug. 20. The teen said he and his family have had countless memories of coming to Hardin County Skateland to have fun. He wants to share what happened the night he was assaulted in hopes of saving someone else.
msn.com
wdrb.com
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville Police officer cried during her court appearance Wednesday. Police said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. Catlett ran from the scene but left her car and purse there, which helped lead investigators to her.
WLKY.com
After hit-and-run kills off-duty officer, department and suspect's mother speak out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville police officer was arraigned Wednesday morning. Ashley Catlett, 27, faced a judge for the charges against her that include leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Early Tuesday morning, police said Catlett hit...
