ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Make Contact With AC Milan For Rafael Leao

By Luka Foley
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lr5ai_0hRl0IxH00

Duncan Castles reported early yesterday evening that the Blues had begun to work on a deal to bring the Portuguese winger to Stamford Bridge as the transfer window enters its last eight days.

With Chelsea looking to freshen up their attack, Chelsea have inquired about Rafael Leao's availability and whether they could prise him out of Italy.

Duncan Castles reported early yesterday evening that the Blues had begun to work on a deal to bring the Portuguese winger to Stamford Bridge as the transfer window enters its last eight days.

The 23-year old's 2021/22 season was the best of his career as he scored 11 goals and assisted 10 in the league as AC Milan won Serie A. His numbers are something that Chelsea are dreaming of, as their current attack has struggled to hit its expected heights, both last season and at the start of this campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CuGZm_0hRl0IxH00
Rafeal Leao celebrates 2021/22 Serie A title win

IMAGO / Insidefoto

As of now, there has been no official offer for the winger with the Rossoneri, according to Fabrizio Romano, seeing Leao as a key part of their future .

As a result, the Italian giants aren't too keen to negotiate a move for their star player and it looks like, with so little time left in the window, that Chelsea will have to pay the release clause for the player if they are to secure his signature, which stands at £128million.

The potential for a deal to be struck will be further complicated by the fact that Leao has two years left on his current deal, which is still his original contract that he signed when he joined Milan in 2019 from Lille for £19million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMkEi_0hRl0IxH00
Leao scored eight goals and got two assists in 26 appearances for Lille

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Leao adds to the list of attacking players that Chelsea are targeting in the window's final week, with deals for Anthony Gordon and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looking like they will be completed in the next few days.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Southampton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Casemiro starts on bench

Manchester United travel to Southampton for Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as they look to build on the back of their impressive 2-1 victory over Liverpool last time out. Erik ten Hag’s men displayed a level of energy and intensity that has been lacking at Old Trafford in recent times and avoided a third consecutive defeat after losses to Brighton and Brentford.There is a now an optimism around the team and they will have to live up to their own standards if they are to beat a Southampton side that recorded their first win of the season against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Michy Batshuayi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Everton#Manchester United#Portuguese#Serie A#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy