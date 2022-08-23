Havelock, N.C. — A Craven County town is asking for help identifying two men accused of damaging a military aircraft. Photos posted by the City of Havelock showed the two men police said damaged the HH-46 helicopter at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center. Police said the two men were seen at the Waffle House in the town an hour before they went to the event center.

