wcti12.com
Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood
NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
wpde.com
NC Marines turned themselves in to police for display aircraft vandalism
HAVELOCK, Craven County — Two Marines have been charged with Injury to Real Property and a City Ordinance Violation of Disorderly Conduct after investigators said they turned themselves in after damaging the HH-46E helicopter at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center on Saturday. Investigators with the Havelock Police Department...
WITN
New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Armored vehicles and a forensic unit from one Eastern Carolina police department closed off a residential neighborhood this afternoon for an arrest. Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and Fairmount Way in the Elizabeth Downs neighborhood.
WITN
WHO AM I? Woman is suspect in theft from adult business
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police have released surveillance photos of a woman they say is a suspect in a theft at an adult novelty store. The Jacksonville Police Department says the theft happened at Priscilla McCall’s on Aug. 18th. Anyone who knows the identity of the woman in...
Suspect, victim in Surf City homicide identified
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was […]
Winterville residents upset about police stop; chief responds
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a Tuesday morning encounter between Winterville police and 20-year-old Braxton Pettyjohn. “My son is a driver at night. As I mentioned, he has a cam in his car. So as he’s driving, the police officer is in front of him,” said Ora Lee Pettyjohn, Braxton’s mother. […]
WRAL
Marines charged in for damages to military helicopter on display in Havelock
Havelock, N.C. — Police in Havelock have charged two Marines accused of damaging a military aircraft. According to the Havelock Police Department, PFC William J. West and LCpl Andrew A. Carranza were both charged with injury to real property and a city ordinance violation of disorderly conduct. The men turned themselves in on Tuesday, police said.
WITN
Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating a late morning homicide, the second deadly daytime shooting in the county this week. Deputies were called to a mobile home on Van Ness Avenue shortly before noon for the shooting. That’s off of Old River Road, northwest of Greenville.
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office: Person killed in shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a person on Friday. Just before noon, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Van Ness Avenue, near the intersection with Lombard Avenue in Greenville, to a report of a person shot. Deputies arrived and found the person dead from […]
WITN
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A confrontation between a group of Winterville police officers and a man in front of his own home led to viral Facebook posts from the police department and the man’s mother. “I don’t answer questions,” Winterville resident Braxton Pettyjohn, 20, responded to Winterville police officers...
americanmilitarynews.com
Two Marines dine-and-dash at Waffle House, then vandalize helicopter, NC officials say
Two U.S. Marines damaged a helicopter just after dining and dashing at a Waffle House in North Carolina, officials said. The act of vandalism left the helicopter with broken windows and about $1,000 in damage on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to police in Havelock. The Eastern North Carolina city is home to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point.
Two-month investigation ends in arrest of five on drug charges
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-month investigation that stretched into South Carolina resulted in five arrests of suspects on drug-related charges. Jones County Sheriff Matt Wineman said in a press release that Jeremy Pittman and Michael Price were arrested on July 1 during a traffic stop. Deputies stopped their vehicle and found 225 grams of […]
Greenville police investigating shooting that kills man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police were at the scene of a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. Greenville Police Department Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said the shooting happened at the 1500 block of Joel Drive, near the intersection with Lee Court shortly after 11 a.m. Bullet holes could be seen in the […]
WITN
Greenville police still working to notify victim’s family in deadly shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police said they are still working on trying to notify the family of a man who was shot dead Tuesday in a barrage of gunfire while in a vehicle. The shooting happened late Tuesday morning in front of a home at the intersection of Joel...
WRAL
Police asking for help identifying two men accused of damaging military helicopter on display in Havelock
Havelock, N.C. — A Craven County town is asking for help identifying two men accused of damaging a military aircraft. Photos posted by the City of Havelock showed the two men police said damaged the HH-46 helicopter at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center. Police said the two men were seen at the Waffle House in the town an hour before they went to the event center.
WECT
Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend. According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.
Onslow County man convicted, sentenced in robbery
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sneads Ferry man has been convicted and sentenced for the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant back in November. Russell May was found guilty of common law robbery and sentenced to 22-36 months in prison for his role in the robbery that happened on Nov. 26, 2021. May was identified […]
WITN
Man charged in Surf City hemp shop murder makes court appearance
BURGAW, N.C. (WITN) - A man who is accused of killing a woman at a Surf City hemp shop will be held without bond. Charles Haywood made a brief first court appearance this afternoon in Burgaw. The 22-year-old man is accused of robbing Margaret Bracey and killing the 42-year-old woman...
WITN
Onslow County man gets up to 3 years for Subway restaurant robbery
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man arrested for robbing a Subway in November has been found guilty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Russell May was found guilty of common law robbery and given an active sentence of up to three years. Deputies say when...
22-year-old Holly Springs man charged in Surf City's first homicide
Surf City, N.C. — Surf City police have arrested a man in connection to a death investigation. Residents said they believe it's the first homicide reported in the coastal town. Charles Michael Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery, WECT reports. The Surf...
