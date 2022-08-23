ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan Falls, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie Co. bridge, I-41 lanes to be closed

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An overpass/bridge that was hit by a dump truck earlier in August and the I-41 lanes under it are slated to close in Outagamie County, Wisconsin. The County Road CC/Rose Hill Road bridge over I-41 was originally hit by an over-height dump truck on...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Accident Reported on Manitowoc’s North Side

Manitowoc Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on the north side of the city. According to LT. Schroeder, a car, and a dump truck were involved in the accident at the corner of Albert and Johnston Drives. The airbags in the car were deployed, but it is...
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County pursuit, squad struck; driver arrested in Waupun

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A 42-year-old Mazomanie woman was taken into custody Wednesday, Aug. 24 after fleeing from a traffic stop and striking squad car in Dodge County on Monday, Aug. 22. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Aug. 22 shortly before 7 p.m. a sergeant conducted...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

State Patrol witnesses unorthodox towing on I-41 in Outagamie County

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind residents about towing vehicles after a tow truck carrying two other vehicles and a trailer was seen on I-41. The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted out about an incident that happened on the week of August 14 that involved three vehicles and a trailer. A tow truck has a vehicle on its bed as well as another vehicle hooked up with a trailer behind that vehicle.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Traffic: 94 Eastbound closed near Brookfield Road

Interstate 94 eastbound is closed in Waukesha County just past Brookfield Road. The Wisconsin State Patrol says police activity is occuring in the roadway, which called for the closure. Camera images in the area show backups in the area. This is a developing story, and will be updated when new...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
MAZOMANIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11th and Keefe: 1 person dead, Milwaukee police on the scene

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms a man is dead near 11th and Keefe on Friday afternoon, Aug. 26. Milwaukee police are on the scene. FOX6 News has a crew ON the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Who Led Officers on North Side Chase

Bail is set at $150 cash for a 41-year-old Manitowoc man who led officers on an early morning chase through the city’s north side. Justin M. Bratz is charged with resisting an officer and resisting a traffic officer by failing to stop. An officer was on patrol around 12:40...
MANITOWOC, WI
wtmj.com

Quadruple shooting, fire on city’s northside

A quadruple shooting on Milwaukee’s north-side leaves an 82 year old woman dead and three others injured. Milwaukee police say they are looking for a known suspect after shots were fired near 22nd and Center Wednesday night. Fire crews were also called to the scene because of a large fire at the same location.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Silver Alert canceled, Greendale man found safe

GREENDALE, Wis. - A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday, Aug. 25 for Alan Rusk, 77, of Greendale. Authorities said Rusk was found safe. There were concerns after Rusk was reported to have been noon Thursday at his home. He left in his vehicle for an unknown destination. Police said he...
GREENDALE, WI

