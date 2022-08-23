Read full article on original website
Related
valdostatoday.com
Vystar opens first Georgia branch
THOMASVILLE – Vystar Credit Union opens the first Georgia branch in Thomasville with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Brian E. Wolfburg, President/CEO of VyStar Credit Union, announced the opening of VyStar’s first Georgia branch at 13621 US Highway 19 S., Thomasville, GA 31792 on Mon., Aug. 22. VyStar officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday to formally introduce the credit union to the community. The Thomasville branch is VyStar’s 65th full-service branch location.
valdostatoday.com
GA Absentee Ballot Application submission now open
ATLANTA – Georgia voters are being encouraged to submit applications for their absentee ballots as soon as possible for the election. Georgia voters choosing to vote by mail for the November election may now submit applications for absentee ballots online, by email, mail, fax, or in person up until October 28th. In order to avoid any potential delays, voters are encouraged to submit their requests for ballots as soon as possible. Applications should be submitted to your local county elections office.
valdostatoday.com
Count the Kicks helps save Georgia mom’s baby
AUGUSTA – A public health campaign to track a baby’s movements during pregancy called Count the Kicks helps Georgia mom save baby. Vanessa Oden never expected that downloading a free app called Count the Kicks to track her baby’s movements during pregnancy would help save her son’s life. During pregnancy, Vanessa learned about the importance of kick counting from her doula, who suggested she use the Count the Kicks app to monitor her baby’s well-being. The CDC lists a change in baby’s movements as one of its 15 urgent maternal warning signs.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS receives cash assistance for programs
ATLANTA – More than $1 billion has been dedicated to the Georgia Department of Human Services for cash assistance to government benefit programs. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he has dedicated more than $1 billion to the Department of Human Services (DHS) to provide cash assistance of up to $350 for active enrollees, which can also include $350 for anyone in the active enrollees’ assistance unit, of Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF government benefit programs. This assistance will help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens cope with the continued negative economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency and 40-year-high inflation caused by disastrous policies that were implemented by the Biden administration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valdostatoday.com
HHS invests in improving rural health care access
ATLANTA – The HHS invests over $3.3 million to strengthen health care workforce improving access to Georgia rural communities. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced investments of over $3.3 million to grow the health workforce and increase access to quality health care in rural communities in Georgia, including over $1.8 million in funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to improving health outcomes and promoting health equity in rural America. In 2021, thanks to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the Department of Health and Human Services invested over $16 billion to strengthen rural health.
Comments / 0