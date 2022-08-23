ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PIX11

Car crashes into kitchen of Long Island home: cops

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A car slammed into the kitchen of a Long Island house early Thursday, according to police, who arrested the driver for allegedly fleeing the scene. The 2019 Volkswagen Golf launched off of Hempstead Turnpike and into a home on Stratford Green around 2:25 a.m. in Farmingdale, crashing through a kitchen wall, […]
TBR News Media

Wanted for Setauket petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the women who allegedly stole merchandise from an East Setauket store this month. Two women allegedly stole merchandise from Walmart, located at 3990 Nesconset Highway on August...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Fire At Syosset Hotel Causes Heavy Water Damage

A fire at a Long Island hotel caused heavy water damage to part of the building. The blaze broke out around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Comfort Inn, 24 Oak St., in Syosset. According to the Nassau County Police, firefighters responded to a fire at the hotel and...
SYOSSET, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island boat fire injures 5

LONG ISLAND - Five people were hospitalized Friday after a boat caught on fire on Long Island Friday evening. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, at around 5 p.m., crews responded to a report of a boat fire near Sumpwans Avenue in Babylon. Six people, all men, were reportedly...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

LI Cares food pantry set to open doors on Valley Stream's downtown

A retail storefront along Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream sits empty for now, but come November, the building will once again open its doors within the village’s business district. But not as an upscale boutique or a trendy new office space. The 2,600-square-foot structure will serve as an onsite emergency food pantry facility run by the Freeport-based regional food bank, Long Island Cares.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

End seen in 7-year wait for bulkheads

Long Beach officials said they hope to wrap up talks next month with the Metropolitan Transportation Administration to settle a seven-year-old dispute that has blocked the construction of bulkheads to prevent serious flooding in the North Park section of the city. Rich Berrios, the city’s corporation counsel, said at a...
LONG BEACH, NY
News 12

Route 440 construction in Hudson County delayed until Monday morning

Construction on Route 440 in Hudson County that was supposed to begin Friday night has been pushed back to Monday morning around 10 a.m. The area of the highway that will be closed is on the border of Jersey City and Bayonne. Crews need to fix a sewer line that is located under the highway. Officials say it is an emergency situation. Both directions of the highway will be closed for the duration of the construction since the highway is so busy.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ

