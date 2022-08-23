Read full article on original website
Police: 2 people distracted driver, stole wallet from car in Huntington Station
According to police, a Hispanic man stopped a woman in the Lidl parking lot on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station.
Authorities: Man stole vehicle, other items from NJ beachfront home while tenants were sleeping
Authorities say a man from Morristown they say burglarized a beachfront home in Sea Girt and stole the tenants' vehicle and personal effects while they slept upstairs has been located and criminally charged.
Police: Multiple catalytic converters stolen overnight in Middletown
A few people in Monmouth County weren’t able to drive their cars on Wednesday because thieves stole the catalytic converts from underneath the vehicles.
Car crashes into kitchen of Long Island home: cops
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A car slammed into the kitchen of a Long Island house early Thursday, according to police, who arrested the driver for allegedly fleeing the scene. The 2019 Volkswagen Golf launched off of Hempstead Turnpike and into a home on Stratford Green around 2:25 a.m. in Farmingdale, crashing through a kitchen wall, […]
Wanted for Setauket petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the women who allegedly stole merchandise from an East Setauket store this month. Two women allegedly stole merchandise from Walmart, located at 3990 Nesconset Highway on August...
2 men wanted for stealing over $3,000 worth of electrical supplies form Medford store
Police say they took copper wiring and aluminum cables.
Fire At Syosset Hotel Causes Heavy Water Damage
A fire at a Long Island hotel caused heavy water damage to part of the building. The blaze broke out around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Comfort Inn, 24 Oak St., in Syosset. According to the Nassau County Police, firefighters responded to a fire at the hotel and...
ALERT CENTER: Car slams into Dairy Mart in Levittown
The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Dairy Mart.
Sound Beach – Beautiful And Bright 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Colonial Style Home!
Open Floor Plan Featuring An Eat In Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops. Upstairs are Primary Bedroom, Two Other Bedrooms And The Second Full Bathroom. Multiple Bay Windows Throughout. Private Back Yard, Two Driveways And A Garage. Miller Place School District. $374,900 | MLS #3421558. For more information click here.
longisland.com
NYS Police Conducted an Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in the town of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the New York State Police Barracks in East Meadow conducted an Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in the town of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay. During the operation, 2 retail establishments were cited for selling an alcoholic beverage to an undercover State Police operative under the age of 21.
Car Crashes into Long Island Home, 20-Year-Old Driver Arrested
New York, NY- at around 2:45 AM, a car hit the side of a condominium...
fox5ny.com
Long Island boat fire injures 5
LONG ISLAND - Five people were hospitalized Friday after a boat caught on fire on Long Island Friday evening. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, at around 5 p.m., crews responded to a report of a boat fire near Sumpwans Avenue in Babylon. Six people, all men, were reportedly...
longisland.com
4 Teens Arrested for Striking an Acquaintance with a Bat and Shot Him with BB Gun
Suffolk County Police arrested four teens after they struck an acquaintance with a baseball bat and shot him with a BB gun at a Lake Ronkonkoma park. Fourth Precinct officers responded to Larry’s Landing, located on Lake Shore Road, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 24 after a 911 caller reported a disturbance at the location.
Animal adoption fees being waived for the month of September at LI shelter
Animal adoption fees being waived for the month of September at LI shelter
Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
Herald Community Newspapers
LI Cares food pantry set to open doors on Valley Stream's downtown
A retail storefront along Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream sits empty for now, but come November, the building will once again open its doors within the village’s business district. But not as an upscale boutique or a trendy new office space. The 2,600-square-foot structure will serve as an onsite emergency food pantry facility run by the Freeport-based regional food bank, Long Island Cares.
Herald Community Newspapers
End seen in 7-year wait for bulkheads
Long Beach officials said they hope to wrap up talks next month with the Metropolitan Transportation Administration to settle a seven-year-old dispute that has blocked the construction of bulkheads to prevent serious flooding in the North Park section of the city. Rich Berrios, the city’s corporation counsel, said at a...
ALERT CENTER: Fires break out at Franklin Square home, Syosset motel
The fire broke out on Rintin Street.
Malfunction of Great Adventure’s ‘El Toro’ roller coaster injures 13 people
There are still many questions about an incident at Six Flags Great Adventure Thursday evening that left more than a dozen people injured on a popular roller coaster.
News 12
Route 440 construction in Hudson County delayed until Monday morning
Construction on Route 440 in Hudson County that was supposed to begin Friday night has been pushed back to Monday morning around 10 a.m. The area of the highway that will be closed is on the border of Jersey City and Bayonne. Crews need to fix a sewer line that is located under the highway. Officials say it is an emergency situation. Both directions of the highway will be closed for the duration of the construction since the highway is so busy.
