ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

BR takes new approach to reduce violence in high-crime areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The city of Baton Rouge is taking an innovative approach against crime by offering education. The Lowering Incidents of Violence through Education program will allow several teens the opportunity to earn a variety of job skills. It is a partnership between Baton Rouge Community College, District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst, and the CEASE FIRE organization.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

School bus drivers in Baker on strike until further notice

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Some Baker school bus drivers went on strike on Friday, Aug. 26, after they said their paychecks were short about $350. “Why is it happening?” asked Cindy Hamilton, a Baker school bus driver. “Or, you know, no one gives us any answers of what’s really going on.”
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Metal detectors to be placed in Assumption Parish schools

Assumption Parish, La. (WAFB) - Assumption Parish ordered 15 metal detectors as part of one initiative they are implementing to upgrade safety around schools. Around 900 students attend Assumption High School and on a large open campus, security and safety are important. “You just don’t know where your threat may...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WAFB

SULC, BRCC to sign partnership agreement between law departments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The law departments at Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) and the Southern University Law Center (SULC) are joining forces to create more opportunities for students. The schools will sign a partnership agreement that focuses on removing barriers for BRCC students who want to enter the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Health
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Coronavirus
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WDSU

Louisiana: West Nile virus higher in people and mosquitoes

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health is warning people to take precautions against mosquitoes because West Nile virus is on the rise. The medical director for the region based in Lafayette says it's shaping up to be a very challenging West Nile season. A news release...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebr#Clinic#Caretakers#Insurance#K12#General Health#Medical Services#Linus Covid#Baton Rouge General#East Baton Rouge
WAFB.com

Baker bus drivers allegedly boycott over paychecks being short

Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion (Full News Conference) In response to a Louisiana woman being denied an abortion for a nonviable fetus, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump held a news conference at the Louisiana State Capitol with Nancy Davis Friday morning, Aug. 26. Updated:...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Livingston Parish Council to discuss certain books in public libraries at next meeting

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Livingston Parish Council will discuss certain books found in the parish library at its meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25. The meeting comes a week after it was learned a school librarian is suing a popular conservative non-profit organization for defamation and harassment following a heated Library Board of Control meeting in July on ‘book content.’
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Grieving mother faces double loss when burying her son

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge mother is now facing the impossible task of burying her son. Ester Banks said she was targeted by a fake company that swindled her out of the money she needed to pay for the funeral. She is urging other families to be careful when seeking help to bury their loved ones.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
brproud.com

BR Police invite teens to upcoming Explorer Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This September, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a meeting that’s all about its special program for teenagers who want to be involved in local law enforcement and other related arenas. The focus of the meeting is BRPD’s Explorer Program, which...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LWC hosting resume writing workshop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you need help writing a resume, there is an opportunity to get the assistance you need. The Louisiana Workforce Commission will host a resume writing workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 24 starting at 4 p.m. The workshop will take place at Fairwood Library located at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy