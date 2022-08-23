Read full article on original website
1 Plug-In Hybrid Outsold the Toyota RAV4 Prime to Become the Best-Selling Plug-In Hybrid of 2022 (So Far)
The manufacturer of the thirsty Wrangler, Gladiator, and the Wagoneer is producing the best-selling plug-in hybrid of 2022 so far, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Here is everything you need to know about this top-selling hybrid, the competitors it outsells, and what is contributing to Jeep's top spot in sales so far. The post 1 Plug-In Hybrid Outsold the Toyota RAV4 Prime to Become the Best-Selling Plug-In Hybrid of 2022 (So Far) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Volvo C40 Recharge Performs Poorly In The Moose Test
Surprisingly, a number of crossover EVs performed better than the Volvo. As more EVs get introduced, a handful of them had already gone through the dreaded moose test. Designed to check if a car can safely maneuver away from a sudden obstacle (and return to the lane after), electric vehicles usually ace the moose test. Even higher crossover EVs perform generally well – except the Volvo C40 Recharge that recently got tested by the folks from YouTube's km77.com.
Renault Teases New Camper Van Showcar Based On The Electric Kangoo
Renault launched the new Kangoo in late 2020. Since then, the automaker has introduced the Hippie Caviar Hotel, a camper van concept that has spawned a sequel. It’s called the Hippie Caviar Motel, and the automaker will present the it at this year’s IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany, next month.
2022 Toyota Highlander XSE V6 AWD Review – Not Flashy, Not Fussy
3.5-liter V6 (295 horsepower @ 6,600 RPM, 263 lb-ft @ 4,700 RPM) Eight-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive. 20 city / 27 highway / 23 combined (EPA Rating, MPG) 11.8 city / 8.6 highway / 10.3 combined. (NRCan Rating, L/100km) Base Price. $43,950 (U.S) / $49,950 (Canada) As-Tested Price. $47,951(U.S.) /...
2023 Honda ST125 Dax Gets Updated Release Date For Japanese Market
Do you remember much about March, 2022? If you’re a fan of all motos mini and made by Honda, then you may remember that’s when Team Red first announced the ST125 Dax in Europe, as a 2023 model. Shortly after that digital announcement, the real, live ST125 Dax made its first appearance in person at the 2022 Osaka Motorcycle Show.
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
How the Most Expensive Shotguns in the World Are Made
It’s the goal of many clay shooters and bird hunters to one day own a custom break-action smoothbore, thus the bespoke shotgun has long been a coveted item for shooting sports enthusiasts and wingshooters alike. Some of the most well-built side-by-sides and over/unders are crafted by gunsmiths in Italy, Belgium, France, Germany, and England. But it is the British, specifically the gun houses of London, that have engineered the finest bespoke double guns in the world. Firms such as Purdey & Sons, Holland & Holland, Atkin, Grant, and Lang, W.W. Greener, and Boss & Co. have been constructing bespoke smoothbores for over 200 years. These guns are hand-crafted, detailed, and expensive—the cost of a British-made double can exceed $250,000. In the world of custom shotgunmakers, they are known as “London Bests,” setting the standard that every other manufacturer of bespoke shotguns strives to live up to.
Doctor Motorcycle Implants Twin-Turbo In Mad Max Virago Bobber
ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) fans are in it for the experience. Whether it’s the sound of popping bubble wrap or the peacefulness of a whispering voice, viewers are always chasing that spine-tingling sensation. For gear heads, the most comforting sounds emit from the garage, and the DoctorMotorcycle YouTube channel is happy to fill its subscribers’ prescriptions on a regular basis.
Cheap, high capacity, and fast: New aluminum battery tech promises it all
There's a classic irony with new technology, that adopters are forced to limit themselves to two of the three things everyone wants: fast, cheap, and good. When the tech is batteries, adoption is even more challenging. Cheap and fast (charging) still matter, but "good" can mean different things, such as light weight, low volume, or long life span, depending on your needs. Still, the same sorts of trade-offs are involved. If you want really fast charging, you'll probably have to give up some capacity.
Ford Box Truck Hides Posh Camper Conversion Inside Boring Exterior
What would you do if you see an old white Ford E-450 with dualies at the back and a huge plain white box parked on a street? Probably nothing; you wouldn't even give it a second look. That's the stealth that the owner of this feature motorhome was aiming for....
2023 Kia EV6 GT Packs 576-HP Electric Punch—Yes, It's a Kia
Despite being surrounded by the million-dollar exotics and high-wattage luxury debuts littering Monterey, California during Car Week—one of the bougiest stops on the automotive calendar—the 2023 Kia EV6 GT managed to stand out during its introduction there. In its bid to capture EV sales, Kia has taken things...
Kawasaki Japan Provides Sneak Peek Of 2023 Z900RS Cafe Colorway
Kawasaki’s Z900RS Cafe has been a bonafide jaw-dropper since its EICMA 2017 unveiling. Whether coated in Kawi’s signature lime green or draped in the brand’s neo-retro Pearl Storm Gray, the model has married Team Green’s storied past with its performance-based present. Despite those eye-catching liveries, the...
New Zenvo Hypercar Is Coming With A V12, Could Make Up To 1,800 HP
The year was 2018 and the event was the Geneva Motor Show. A Danish automaker presented a million-dollar hypercar called the TSR-S, which can sprint from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds. The company? Zenvo, and it looks like the exotic carmaker wants to make headlines again next year.
Nissan Skyline GT-R Reimagined By Artist For Modern Times
A little of the R34 and modern GT-R come together to consider the future. The Nissan GT-R seems to be nearing retirement, especially after its removal from the European and Australian markets. Artists Roman Miah and Avante Design imagine how the sports coupe might evolve in the future by looking into the vehicle's past. Here's their rendering that envisions the future R36 generation.
2022 Toyota Corolla vs. Hyundai Elantra: Which Subcompact Car Is More Fuel Efficient?
The 2022 Toyota Corolla and 2022 Hyundai Elantra are both comfortable and fuel-efficient sedans. But which one sips fuel more efficiently than the other? The post 2022 Toyota Corolla vs. Hyundai Elantra: Which Subcompact Car Is More Fuel Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jeep Small Crossover Spied, Interior Exposed For The First Time
The Jeep Renegade is about to get a smaller brother and we have new spy photos with it. What you see in the gallery below is a prototype of what is currently known as the “baby Renegade” and this time around, we are dealing with a combustion-powered prototype.
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 Is A Limited FIA Non-Homologated Race Car
Mercedes-AMG celebrates its 55th anniversary this year and the automaker has a very special way to share the moment with its fans. The firm presents the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 race car that will be produced in a highly limited run of just five examples. The machine comes with several hardware upgrades over the standard GT3 and some of them turn it into the most hardcore race car with a three-pointed star logo. There’s a very easy explanation for that, though.
CopterPack Gen 2 is an Electric Backpack Helicopter with a Self-Leveling Autopilot System
With a frame made from carbon fiber honeycomb, the CopterPack Gen 2 is the lightest electric backpack helicopter yet. Details are scarce at this point, but we do know that it boasts an all-electric propulsion system that drives two rotors on each side of the backpack. Everything appears to be controlled with two joysticks, while self-leveling autopilot aims to keep you safe.
Honda N-One Style + Urban Special Edition With Faux Wood Dashboard
The Honda N-One is a cute, retro-styled Kei-class car available in Japan. The design specifically evokes N360 – the brand's first passenger car. A new Style + Urban special edition adds some luxury and sophistication to the little machine. On the outside, the Style + Urban edition has a...
Reviewing the Fully Disassembled Tesla 4680 Battery Pack
Munro Associates analyzes Tesla 4680 battery pack. The Tesla 4680 battery pack uses only 16 threaded fasteners in the entire pack that were not penthouse area (the front part of the pack). Threaded fasteners is something that wears out increases costs. Tesla has designed with snap fit that last forever....
