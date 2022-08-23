Read full article on original website
5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach
You're getting ready to retire and you want to go to the beach -- possibly every day. Since you don't currently live in a coastal community, this means you're going to need to pack up and move. Living...
PICTURED: Single dad, 42, whose remains were found in drought-stricken Lake Mead - 20 years after he vanished after going for midnight swim
The daughter of the first person to be identified from the freshly-emerged remains in Lake Mead has said her father drowned during a midnight swim there 20 years ago. Five sets of human remains have been found in the Nevada lake, which is at its lowest level in over 80 years due to the drought.
These nonstop flights make flying to Palm Springs a breeze
We'll lay out all the airports that service Palm Springs, all the airlines that fly into Palm Springs, and all the cities with nonstop flights to eternal summer.
Is Mount Madonna County Park near Santa Cruz haunted? I slept under the stars to find out.
Mount Madonna is known for its residents, particularly ones of the paranormal variety.
The Daily 08-25-22: City braces as 25,000 Burners descend before Black Rock City
Hotels sell out. Costumes fly off the shelf. And there’s nary a bicycle nor a coconut water to be found. It’s the busiest holiday of the year in Reno — not Christmas or the Fourth of July, but Burning Man. Read more. • San Francisco billboard invokes a mass shooting in warning people about Texas
The Daily 08-23-22: How the Kiely Rodni case turned into an internet witch hunt
"I’ve covered nearly a hundred missing persons cases and followed countless more, but I’ve rarely seen an online furor as heartless as the one surrounding Kiely." Read more. • Is Mount Madonna County Park near Santa Cruz haunted? I slept under the stars to find out. • The hidden park floating above Oakland
Disney+ Day means freebies and early Disneyland entry for subscribers
Streaming service subscribers get additional park parks now
The Daily 08-24-22: The dormant North Bay cafe invaded by Instagram influencers
The Siren Canteen, a beachside grill in Stinson Beach, is temporarily closed, but that hasn’t stopped intruders. Read more. • Video shows Marin cop leaving homeless person in SF • Historic building on San Francisco pier catches fire, collapses
