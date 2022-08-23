ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago police issue alert after 3 Rogers Park robberies involving man with double-barrel shotgun

A man armed with a double-barrel shotgun committed three robberies minutes apart Saturday in Rogers Park, Chicago police said.

Police said in each incident, the man approached his victims with the shotgun and demanded the victims' property. In one of the robberies, police said a victim was shot.

The robberies occurred Saturday in the:

7500-block of North Ridge Boulevard at 4:45 a.m.

2200-block of West Howard Street at 4:50 a.m.

2100-block of West Birchwood Avenue at 5:00 a.m.

The suspect is described as a man, 20-35 years old, 5'6"-5'9", 150-180 pounds, short black beard and wearing a black shirt and black pants with a dark-colored double-barrel shotgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 Detectives at (312) 744-8263.

