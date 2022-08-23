Read full article on original website
9-Year-Old Hospitalized After Hay Bale Falls on Her
A 9-year-old Fond du Lac County girl is in the hospital after an accident while playing with friends. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Sergeant Logan Will reports that they received the 9-1-1 call a little before 3 on Wednesday afternoon from a farm on Sunny Road in the Township of Eden. An investigation revealed that three children, all of whom are related to each other, were chasing kittens in a barn. Two of the children climbed onto two large hay bales stacked one on the other while the 9-year-old remained on the ground. The hay bales tipped over, trapping the girl underneath one of the bales that was estimated to weigh around a thousand pounds.
Sheboygan County DPH Changing Weekly COVID Updates – Incorporating Wider Field of Topics
Two-and-a-half years into the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health is transitioning away from its singular focus on the SARS-CoV-2 Virus, and beginning to include other topics. In its weekly update, the DPH said it will maintain its one-weekly email and full status updates on Fridays. But...
Manitowoc Port to Receive Upgrade to Facilitate U.S. Navy Crane Contracts
A $900,000 Grant was announced on Thursday by Governor Tony Evers that will help fund improvements at the Port of Manitowoc. The Harbor Assistance Program grant from the Wisconsin DOT will partially fund the construction of new rail platform extensions at the City Centre LLC property to support the manufacturing, assembly, and shipping of cranes for the U.S. Navy. Two companies, Konecranes and Broadwind Heavy Fabrications, are constructing the enormous cranes for the U.S. Navy in Manitowoc. Those cranes, used for repairs of the Navy’s submarine fleet, have to be first tested, then shipped – fully assembled – to naval ports on the east and west coasts as well as in Hawai’i.
All-Abilities Playground at Above & Beyond Children’s Museum Set for Grand Opening Saturday August 27
After four months of construction and $600,000 raised in fundraising, the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in downtown Sheboygan (902 N. 8th Street) is set to have the grand opening for their all-abilities playground, called the Purple Octopus Playground on Saturday August 27. The playground will be open to public starting at 10 a.m. and the grand opening celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with admission being free to the public.
