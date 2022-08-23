ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNEM

Water restored in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Due to an unexpected failure of a valve, Midland County Emergency Management shut down a water main to make repairs on Monday. Water has since been restored. The areas that were affected by the shutdown are below:. 7 Mile Road between Cole Road and Love Road.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police seize meth, stolen guns from search in Genesee Co. home

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities in Genesee County seized a large amount of drugs as well as stolen guns after executing a search warrant. The Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for the search warrant in August. The home of...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Child’s Body Found in Montrose Township, Suspect Arrested

The body of a child was found in a ditch in Genesee County last Thursday. Police responded to the 9400 block of North Moorish Road in Montrose Township around 1:30 p.m. after a resident called 9-1-1 saying there were possible human remains in the ditch. State police also arrived with a mobile crime lab at the request of Montrose Township Police.
MONTROSE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

State Police: Two dead in officer involved shooting

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police said that two are dead following an officer involved shooting that happened around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators said Bay County Sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police seize nearly 11 pounds of drugs, three guns at Genesee County home

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State and federal law enforcement made a massive drug bust in Genesee County earlier this month resulting in nearly 40 pounds of drugs and more than 80 illegal firearms. The Flint Area Narcotics Group and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a...
nbc25news.com

Annual tattoo convention held in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - The 2nd annual Tattoo City Tattoo Convention has wrapped up its second day in Flint. New links: Annual Stuff the Ambulance returns to Saginaw. The event featured a variety of vendors including, henna artists, body modifications, and of course tattoo artists from around the world. There were...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification

Tens of thousands of runners are expected to hit the bricks Saturday for the annual Crim Festival of Races. MSP crime lab requested after body found on side of the road. A disturbing discovery along a quiet country road in Genesee County. Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations...
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested

GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
MONTROSE, MI
nbc25news.com

Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned

MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. the City says the investigation...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Fire Department receives funding to train new inspectors

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Fire Department received federal funding to support its public safety efforts. The $40,639 grant, which was awarded through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance for Firefighters Grant Program, will allow the fire department to train 11 new fire inspectors, Congressman Dan Kildee’s office said.
SAGINAW, MI

