ClickOnDetroit.com
Flint rapper accused of offering man $10K to kill Sterling Heights woman in failed murder-for-hire
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Officials broke down what happened during a failed murder-for-hire plot after a well-known Flint rapper paid a hitman $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights woman, according to authorities. Clifton E. Terry III is accused of hiring Andre D. Sims in November 2020. Terry offered Sims...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police end chase with PIT maneuver -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver. Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State...
Victim identified in Saturday night homicide in Lansing
The Lansing Police Department has identified the victim in a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in the 3200 block of south Washington Avenue.
WNEM
Water restored in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Due to an unexpected failure of a valve, Midland County Emergency Management shut down a water main to make repairs on Monday. Water has since been restored. The areas that were affected by the shutdown are below:. 7 Mile Road between Cole Road and Love Road.
Child’s body found in Montrose Township ditch rattles community
MONTROSE TWP., MI – Toy cars and stuffed animals surround a white cross staked in a ditch on Morrish Road, just south of Dodge Road in Montrose Township. Blue balloons and flowers stand out as bright colors in an otherwise green habitat, tucked in between stretches of overgrown fields and wooded areas.
WNEM
Charges filed following body of 16-month-old boy found in ditch
MONTROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A 39-year-old man is facing several felony charges in the death of an infant. The body of the 16-month-old boy was found in a ditch Thursday on Morrish near Dodge Road in Genesee County’s Montrose Township. Investigators say his body was wrapped in...
‘This was a justified killing,’ says defense attorney after jury acquits Saginaw man of murder
SAGINAW, MI — After less than two hours of deliberation, a jury exonerated a Saginaw man accused of fatal shooting another man during a fight on a West Side street, finding he acted in defense of his brother. Jurors in the trial of Delvon M. Jackson, 23, delivered their...
WNEM
Police seize meth, stolen guns from search in Genesee Co. home
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities in Genesee County seized a large amount of drugs as well as stolen guns after executing a search warrant. The Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for the search warrant in August. The home of...
kisswtlz.com
Child’s Body Found in Montrose Township, Suspect Arrested
The body of a child was found in a ditch in Genesee County last Thursday. Police responded to the 9400 block of North Moorish Road in Montrose Township around 1:30 p.m. after a resident called 9-1-1 saying there were possible human remains in the ditch. State police also arrived with a mobile crime lab at the request of Montrose Township Police.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
Deputies kill suspect while investigating homicide in Bay County
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police are investigating the deaths of two people at a Bay County apartment complex, one of whom was killed by sheriff’s deputies. The Bay County sheriff told MLive/The Bay City Times that a deputy shot and fatally wounded a person Sunday morning. The deputy was not injured, the sheriff said.
WNEM
State Police: Two dead in officer involved shooting
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police said that two are dead following an officer involved shooting that happened around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators said Bay County Sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect.
abc12.com
Police seize nearly 11 pounds of drugs, three guns at Genesee County home
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State and federal law enforcement made a massive drug bust in Genesee County earlier this month resulting in nearly 40 pounds of drugs and more than 80 illegal firearms. The Flint Area Narcotics Group and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a...
nbc25news.com
Annual tattoo convention held in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The 2nd annual Tattoo City Tattoo Convention has wrapped up its second day in Flint. New links: Annual Stuff the Ambulance returns to Saginaw. The event featured a variety of vendors including, henna artists, body modifications, and of course tattoo artists from around the world. There were...
WNEM
Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification
Tens of thousands of runners are expected to hit the bricks Saturday for the annual Crim Festival of Races. MSP crime lab requested after body found on side of the road. A disturbing discovery along a quiet country road in Genesee County. Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations...
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Well-known Flint rapper accused in failed murder-for-hire plot -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Flint rapper accused of offering man $10K to kill Sterling Heights woman in failed murder-for-hire. Officials broke down what happened during a failed murder-for-hire plot...
nbc25news.com
Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned
MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. the City says the investigation...
1 Woman Dead After A Pedestrian Accident On Chevrolet Avenue (Flint, MI)
The Flint Police Department is investigating a pedestrian crash that killed a woman on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint on Friday. According to the police, the female pedestrian was [..]
WNEM
Saginaw Fire Department receives funding to train new inspectors
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Fire Department received federal funding to support its public safety efforts. The $40,639 grant, which was awarded through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance for Firefighters Grant Program, will allow the fire department to train 11 new fire inspectors, Congressman Dan Kildee’s office said.
