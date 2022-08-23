Read full article on original website
Related
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
Trump ally Roger Stone is telling the former president's supporters to move on from trying to overturn the 2020 election
Roger Stone said Trump supporters should be focused on the next election, not the last one. He said many supporters would be upset to hear that the 2020 vote wouldn't be "rewound." "I would be more concerned with the integrity of the next election," Stone, a Trump diehard, said. Roger...
Mitch McConnell asked to comment on Trump’s attacks on his wife
Mitch McConnell declined to share his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s attack on his wife Elaine Chao, who served as Mr Trump’s secretary of transportation. Mr Trump went after Mr McConnell after the Senate GOP leader said that the Republicans are more likely to flip the House than the Senate because “candidate quality” is more important in statewide races, suggesting that many of the GOP nominees endorsed by Mr Trump aren’t up to scratch. “Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States...
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’
Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Biden just forgave $10,000 in student loan debt. Elizabeth Warren calls it ‘one of the biggest acts of consumer debt relief in American history,’ while Mitch McConnell calls it ‘socialism’
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and more weigh in on the historic decision
White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
Trump fan who assaulted Capitol cops with Trump flag, billboard on Jan. 6 gets over 3.5 years in prison
WASHINGTON — A "pissed off" Donald Trump fan was sentenced to 46 months in prison Friday for assaulting law enforcement officers with a Trump flag and joining a mob to use a giant Trump billboard as a battering ram when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The...
NPR
News brief: student debt relief, Trump investigation, Ukraine military aid
President Biden announces a plan to forgive some federal student loan debt. DOJ faces deadline to submit redacted Trump affidavit. The Pentagon ramps up support of Ukraine in its war against Russia. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Millions of student loan borrowers are waking up today still processing this news. A MARTINEZ,...
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
REBECCA: Hi. This is Rebecca (ph) from central Alabama. I'm currently sitting in a trade building at the Living History Center where I work, hand-quilting a petticoat while I wait to receive a secret message from a fifth grade school group that is here on a field trip. This podcast was recorded at...
NPR
News brief: Wyoming economic summit, student debt equity, nuclear plant at risk
Every summer, economic leaders from around the world swap their dress shoes for hiking boots and head to Jackson Hole, Wyo. This morning, they will hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. And expectations for this speech are as high as the Grand Teton Mountains around them. Powell and his colleagues at the Fed are under pressure to curb inflation, and investors want to know what they're going to do.
NPR
Deadline looms for DOJ to submit a redacted affidavit on FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
The Justice Department faces a Thursday deadline in federal court in Florida to submit its proposed redactions to the affidavit used to get the warrant for searching ex-President Trump's Florida home. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The Justice Department faces a deadline today in federal court in Florida. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The...
NPR
Rep. Davids is using Kansas' vote against anti-abortion measure to defend her seat
The fall of Roe v. Wade has reshaped the political landscape. And that's especially true in Kansas, where an anti-abortion ballot measure lost in a landslide earlier this month. As Frank Morris of member station KCUR reports, an embattled Democratic congresswoman running for reelection is taking the abortion fight to her Republican challenger.
NPR
Over 180 classified docs removed by National Archives from Mar-a-Lago, affidavit says
The affidavit that the FBI used to get a warrant for searching former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago is now public. A redacted version of the document was released by a federal court this afternoon. Of the 32 pages in the affidavit from an FBI special agent with expertise...
NPR
The redacted affidavit used to justify the Mar-a-Lago search has been released
The affidavit the FBI used in to get a warrant to search former president Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago is now public. A redacted version of the document was released by a federal court in Florida. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The affidavit the FBI used to get a warrant to search former...
NPR
Biden wants to erase some or all federal student loan debt for millions of borrowers
President Biden announced a sweeping student loan cancellation plan Wednesday. Some are rejoicing over newfound financial freedom, but there are critics on both sides. Millions of student loan borrowers are waking up today still processing this news. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Yeah. President Biden will cancel some or all federal student...
NPR
Examining President Biden's student loan forgiveness program
President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is designed to help low-income borrowers. But many will still have loans to pay off after Biden's changes. President Biden announced a plan this week to offer up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for millions of borrowers. GISELLE PARKS: Holy cow. Holy cow....
NPR
Student loan forgiveness is politically popular. But not all Democrats are on board
President Biden's announcement to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients has ignited enthusiasm from progressive Democrats lawmakers. But the plan's high cost has put some moderate Democratic candidates on edge. The Wednesday announcement builds on the momentum from Biden's...
Comments / 0