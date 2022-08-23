ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Mitch McConnell asked to comment on Trump’s attacks on his wife

Mitch McConnell declined to share his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s attack on his wife Elaine Chao, who served as Mr Trump’s secretary of transportation. Mr Trump went after Mr McConnell after the Senate GOP leader said that the Republicans are more likely to flip the House than the Senate because “candidate quality” is more important in statewide races, suggesting that many of the GOP nominees endorsed by Mr Trump aren’t up to scratch. “Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States...
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
The Independent

Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Deadline

White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
NPR

News brief: student debt relief, Trump investigation, Ukraine military aid

President Biden announces a plan to forgive some federal student loan debt. DOJ faces deadline to submit redacted Trump affidavit. The Pentagon ramps up support of Ukraine in its war against Russia. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Millions of student loan borrowers are waking up today still processing this news. A MARTINEZ,...
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

REBECCA: Hi. This is Rebecca (ph) from central Alabama. I'm currently sitting in a trade building at the Living History Center where I work, hand-quilting a petticoat while I wait to receive a secret message from a fifth grade school group that is here on a field trip. This podcast was recorded at...
NPR

News brief: Wyoming economic summit, student debt equity, nuclear plant at risk

Every summer, economic leaders from around the world swap their dress shoes for hiking boots and head to Jackson Hole, Wyo. This morning, they will hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. And expectations for this speech are as high as the Grand Teton Mountains around them. Powell and his colleagues at the Fed are under pressure to curb inflation, and investors want to know what they're going to do.
NPR

Rep. Davids is using Kansas' vote against anti-abortion measure to defend her seat

The fall of Roe v. Wade has reshaped the political landscape. And that's especially true in Kansas, where an anti-abortion ballot measure lost in a landslide earlier this month. As Frank Morris of member station KCUR reports, an embattled Democratic congresswoman running for reelection is taking the abortion fight to her Republican challenger.
NPR

Biden wants to erase some or all federal student loan debt for millions of borrowers

President Biden announced a sweeping student loan cancellation plan Wednesday. Some are rejoicing over newfound financial freedom, but there are critics on both sides. Millions of student loan borrowers are waking up today still processing this news. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Yeah. President Biden will cancel some or all federal student...
NPR

Examining President Biden's student loan forgiveness program

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is designed to help low-income borrowers. But many will still have loans to pay off after Biden's changes. President Biden announced a plan this week to offer up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for millions of borrowers. GISELLE PARKS: Holy cow. Holy cow....
