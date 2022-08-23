Gatik and Cummins Integrate Gatik’s Autonomous Driving Technology with Cummins’ Advanced Powertrain in Next-Generation Autonomous Fleet

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022--

Gatik announced today that it will collaborate with Cummins Inc. to facilitate the integration of Gatik’s autonomous driving system with Cummins’ advanced powertrain solution in Gatik’s fleet of medium-duty trucks. Cummins delivers powertrain solutions that provide leading performance and fuel economy through the integration of hardware and software. Gatik is the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, and in 2021 launched the world’s first fully driverless commercial delivery service with Walmart.

Under the collaboration, Cummins will utilize its suite of advanced software features to integrate its powertrain solution to enable Drive-by-wire (DbW) for Gatik’s industry-first medium-duty (class 6) Isuzu FTR fleet with the Cummins B6.7 engine. The integration of Gatik’s commercial-grade autonomous technology with Cummins’ powertrain increases functional safety and enhances reliability of the autonomous system, while improving fuel efficiency and offering superior vehicle performance on Gatik’s short-haul, B2B delivery routes. Cummins will work closely with Gatik’s engineering team to provide additional technical expertise.

“As we commercialize our product offerings at scale across North America, ensuring that we integrate our technology with the world’s leading Tier 1 companies is critical to meeting intensifying demand for our solution safely and quickly,” said Arjun Narang, CTO and co-founder, Gatik. “Cummins’ technological leadership in developing the world’s leading powertrains for over 100 years, and deep commitment to developing customer-centric solutions for the future of logistics mean the tangible benefits of our work together will be felt immediately across our customer base.”

“Cummins is excited to integrate its powertrain solution with Gatik’s automated driving system,” said Michael Taylor, General Manager Global Powertrain Integration, Cummins Inc. “Cummins powers nearly every type of application globally, so integrating our powertrain with automated driving systems like Gatik’s will allow our customers to choose the newest technologies to meet their needs.”

This announcement comes on the heels of rapid commercial and technical progress at Gatik. Gatik has one of the largest commercially deployed autonomous fleets in North America, operating for Fortune 500 customers across multiple markets including Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Ontario, Canada. In the past 12 months, Gatik announced its industry-first partnership with Isuzu to implement OEM-grade redundancies for medium-duty trucks, collaboration with Goodyear to equip its fleet with tire intelligence technology to improve stopping distances and monitor tire pressure in real time for enhanced safety, and a strategic partnership with Ryder to leverage Ryder’s national leasing, servicing and fleet maintenance expertise.

Gatik’s collaboration with Cummins represents a key component of Gatik’s platform-agnostic commercialization strategy, enabling Gatik to seamlessly integrate its autonomous driving system with multiple OEMs, and across a range of vehicle platforms powered by Cummins, further refining a safe, unique, and efficient autonomous solution for the commercial middle mile market.

About Gatik

Gatik, the leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, delivers goods safely and efficiently using its fleet of light and medium duty trucks. The company focuses on short-haul, B2B logistics for Fortune 500 retailers such as Walmart, Loblaw, KBX and Georgia-Pacific, and in 2021 became the first company worldwide to operate fully driverless commercial deliveries on the middle mile. Gatik’s Class 3-6 autonomous box trucks are commercially deployed in multiple markets including Ontario, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Gatik is backed by Koch Disruptive Technologies, Wittington Ventures, Innovation Endeavors and others, and partners with industry leaders including Ryder, Goodyear, Isuzu and Cummins. Founded in 2017 by veterans of the autonomous technology industry, the company has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Mountain View, California. In 2022, Gatik was named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers and by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea. In 2021, Gatik was recognized on the Forbes AI 50 list and as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer.

