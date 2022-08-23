Who wouldn’t want to make chocolate for a living?

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022--

Purdys Chocolatier is looking for Vancouver and Lower Mainland locals to join their factory production team that makes chocolates for customers across Canada. Purdys is currently hiring for a number of factory positions including Candy Maker, Candy Maker Apprentice, Kitchen Assistant Back Up, Chocolate Moulding Line Operator as well as a number of Production Worker positions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005036/en/

Rachel McKinley, Purdys Master Chocolatier, who has spent her many years at Purdys developing new recipes and teaching other Purdys team members the art of chocolate-making says, “I always tell people that I have the best job in the world because I get to make (and eat) chocolate for a living! Who wouldn’t love that?” She added, “If you live in the Lower Mainland and love chocolate, this is the place for you.”

Purdys offers a range of benefits, such as training and development, competitive compensation and of course, chocolate perks, in addition to a respectful and supportive work environment. There are also huge growth opportunities as many employees who currently work in the Factory Chocolate Kitchen and in the Vancouver Support Office, first began at Purdys as Production Workers. In recent years, Purdys has been recognized for these efforts, winning Best Employer in Canada from 2017-2019, AON Best Employer nine times and a Top CEO award from Glassdoor.

Linda Ma shares about her experience at Purdys and why she loves it by saying, “I’ve been with Purdys for 34 years. This was my first job when I came to Canada. I currently work as the Lead Hand for the Moulding and Vegan Line. One of my most treasured memories at Purdys is the first time I made Marzipan. This was the first time I was able to use different colours and fruits to create such a delicious treat.” She continues, “I’m proud to be working with such a diverse team that is so dedicated to creating amazing chocolates every day. My all-time favourite Purdys chocolate has to be the Sweet Georgia Browns, I love the combination of sweet and salty!”

Purdys is a family-owned Canadian company that is proudly all about fantastic chocolates, service and people. They recognize the importance of giving back to the community. Purdys has a donation matching program to support causes that are important to individual employees. They also support non-profit organizations across Canada through their philanthropic initiative, Purple Partnerships.

To get a sneak peek into what goes into making their best-selling chocolates, see Purdys on Instagram here.

To learn more about Purdys open job positions, visit their website at www.purdys.com/careers.

About Purdys

Purdys Chocolatier has been Canada’s chocolatier since 1907, and to this day, continues to create joyful confections for all to discover. With over a century of offering delicious, memory-making chocolates, Purdys knows the key to success is their ongoing commitment to seek the best ingredients and uplift the best in their people. Therefore, every Purdys chocolate is made with sustainable cocoa sourced from farmer-supporting programs and crafted by a team of talented employees.

While most Canadians know Purdys Chocolatier by their famous treats, Purdys also helps communities raise money with their Seasonal Fundraising program as well as their Purple Partnerships initiative with organizations across Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005036/en/

CONTACT: Stephanie Ahlborn

ELEVATOR Communications Inc.

Email:stephanie@elevatorinc.com

Phone: (403)-471-9651

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FOOD/BEVERAGE OTHER RETAIL RETAIL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SPECIALTY

SOURCE: Purdys Chocolatier

PUB: 08/23/2022 07:05 AM/DISC: 08/23/2022 07:06 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005036/en