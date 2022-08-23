ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurant loses licenses for 2 weeks after brawl on Block Island Ferry

 3 days ago

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. – A tourist destination on Block Island had its liquor and entertainment licenses temporarily suspended following a large fight earlier this month.

Ballard's Beach Resort has lost its licenses for two weeks, accused of allowing an event to become unruly.

A fight broke out earlier this month at the venue.

That night, there was a brawl on one of the ferries bringing people back to the mainland. Seven people were arrested.

Ballard's owner said a few people ruined the event for everyone.

Stephen Willis
3d ago

I don't see where it was Ballard's fault that a pack of animals came from Providence and do what they do everywhere by acting like the animals they are.

Christine Petrarca
3d ago

I really can't believe this. look what happened in a newport bar. there saying on the news it happened on the ferry. I don't understand why he would lose his license for two weeks. that's awful

