What does it take for a quarterback to earn a scholarship offer from Ohio State football? Buckeyes Recruiting

AKRON, Ohio — After trading touchdowns on their opening possessions, No. 2 Archbishop Hoban proved too much for Erie Cathedral Prep Friday at Dowed Field in Akron. Hoban put together an incredible second quarter stretch that gave the Knights a commanding 28-7 lead going into the half. They never looked back, winning 47-14 to move to 2-0 this season. The Knights are ranked second in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25.

AKRON, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO