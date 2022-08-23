What does it take for a quarterback to earn a scholarship offer from Ohio State football? Buckeyes Recruiting

Read full article on original website
How the Top 25 in cleveland.com’s 2022 high school football rankings fared in Week 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 2. Game stories have been linked and recaps added.
No. 1 St. Edward rolls past Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 42-10, in battle of state powers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No. 1 St. Edward defeated Pittsburgh Central Catholic Friday night, 42-10, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The meeting was set up as a heavyweight fight between perennial powers. St. Edward is the defending Ohio big-school state champions, and Central Catholic, which lost the state title game last season, has played in eight of the last nine big-school state title games in Pennsylvania.
No. 6 St. Ignatius, Sean Martin run off with 26-20 triple OT win vs. No. 5 Mentor
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Ignatius’ play call was designed for Sean Martin to take a handoff up the middle. When he saw that hole plugged with Mentor defenders, he cut to the outside. Martin raced around the edge 20 yards and toward the southwestern tunnel Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. St. Ignatius walked off with a 26-20 triple overtime victory.
No. 2 Hoban’s defense, special teams come up big in 47-14 win over Erie Cathedral Prep
AKRON, Ohio — After trading touchdowns on their opening possessions, No. 2 Archbishop Hoban proved too much for Erie Cathedral Prep Friday at Dowed Field in Akron. Hoban put together an incredible second quarter stretch that gave the Knights a commanding 28-7 lead going into the half. They never looked back, winning 47-14 to move to 2-0 this season. The Knights are ranked second in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25.
WATCH: Duke commit splashes three over Carmelo Anthony
No. 19 Riverside passes early-season test against No. 25 Aurora, 34-21
AURORA, Ohio — Riverside coach Dave Bors knew what he was getting into when he scheduled an early-season game against Aurora. In his time as coach at West Geauga he played the Greenmen and veteran coach Bob Mihalik every year, and he knew it was a well-respected program that would provide a barometer for his up-and-coming Beavers.
