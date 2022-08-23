Read full article on original website
North Royalton City Schools celebrates employee service year milestones: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – At North Royalton City Schools’ convocation, teachers and staff were invited to an opening day breakfast and meeting. Numerous employees were recognized for their years of service. Each employee received a commemorative pin. They include:. · 15 years: Christopher Benze, Sharon Capadona, Corey Durichko,...
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
weeklyvillager.com
All’s Fair In…Maybe Not
Well, it is “Fair Time”, and any number of things go on there, except…. I always try to get to at least one fair as Summer winds down–Portage, Geauga, Lorain, State, whatever. Each fair has something about it, a story of how it got to be what it is, when it is, all that. Portage, for instance, has the “Portage County Randolph Fair” and to our west we have the “Lorain County Wellington Fair”. {My favorite, because I grew up in it.} This is at least partly because each of these locations–Randolph, Wellington–had their own , independent fairs, separate from the county fairs, held in the county seats–Ravenna, Elyria–and folks could go to either, or both the independent or the county whoop-ti-doo. That lasted until the state agricultural society announced that it would only support county fairs, AND the value of the real estate tied up in fairgrounds in the given county seats exceeded the revenue produced by its use for, actually, only a few days a year. So, the two entities–county and independent– were combined, to ensure the financial backing and to make winners ( in 4-H and such) eligible to move on to state competition, should they choose to do that (Of course, they can often move on anyway, if they just pay the entrance fee.). Other independent fairs mostly slowly died out unless they had some very strong backing from somewhere and/or a fabled history which lived on in one form or another. And, of course, there are still plenty of local celebrations of one sort or another, highlighting a local product, history, event or personality. Which brings me to item # 1.
Pearl Crossing gains final Middleburg Heights commission approval
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Redevelopment plans for a 3.8-acre former Ganley collision center site at the corner of West 130th St. and Pearl Road received Middleburg Heights Planning Commission’s final approval at its Wednesday (Aug. 24) meeting. The $6 million planned mixed-use (PMU) development, called Pearl Crossing, will...
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for 2022 Week 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Week 2 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. No. 1 St. Edward vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Late) Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Kent Roosevelt 9. Dover 35, Akron East 0. Hawken 24, Doylestown Chippewa 0. Revere 28, Eastlake North 21. Lisbon David Anderson 51, Fairport...
Cuyahoga, Lorain among 10 Northeast Ohio counties at CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — For the fifth straight week, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 207.44 per 100,000 residents, which is down slightly from last week. The county also posted a rate of 14.9 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
Kiwanis Club of Lander Circle honors Orange City Schools staff members
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Four Orange City Schools staff members were recognized as the Kiwanis Club of Lander Circle Staff Members of the Year at the district’s 2022 Staff Convocation Day Aug. 18. This year’s winners were Dominic Favazzo, guidance counselor and guidance department chairman at Orange High...
These NE Ohio communities have the harshest penalties for passing school buses
In some northeast Ohio communities, motorists could face fines up to $1,000 or a month behind bars if caught illegally passing a stopped school bus. In most communities whose ordinances FOX 8 reviewed, the penalty for passing a school bus that has stopped to take on or let off children — regardless of whether has a stop-sign arm deployed — is the same as the state's: a misdemeanor count with a fine of no more than $500 and a possibility of the highest level of license suspension, up to one year. It's also two points on your license.
Cleveland.com news quiz for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022: Cleveland has a 15-year master plan for what?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Officials in Cleveland are considering putting another plan in place for improvements to the city. Do you know what it’s for this time?. If so, then you should get at least one question correct in this week’s news quiz, which has 10 questions on current events in Northeast Ohio from the past week.
Summit County Museums for All program adds 3 additional attractions
AKRON, Ohio – Summit County’s Museums for All, a program that offers community members with U.S. government-issued Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards discounted admissions to area museums and attractions, now includes three more attractions: Hower House, Hale Farm & Village, and Cummings Center for the History of Psychology.
Domestic violence survivor still fighting for police accountability in one of first tests of new Cleveland citizen police review
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Karima McCree-Wilson sounded exhausted as she addressed the board members on the video screen. More than two years had passed since she began filing police complaints against her father. His attacks went unchecked for eight months, she claimed, until he was finally arrested and convicted of aggravated assault and domestic violence.
Parma names Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center architect
PARMA, Ohio -- Just like its greens, the new Ridgewood Golf Course project involving the construction of a $9 million clubhouse/community center is coming together fast. City Council this week approved John Patrick Picard Architect to oversee the project. The Request for Proposals (RFP) process also included submissions by Perspectus Architecture, CBLH Design and Bowen and Associates.
North Olmsted City Schools finishing consolidation, preparing for new year
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- North Olmsted City Schools is going old school for the new school year, which officially starts after Labor Day weekend. The delay was designed to provide plenty of extra time for the reconfigured district to prepare for its new look. The consolidation of Birch Primary School...
For 2nd time this year, Cuyahoga County is extensively extending bridge work; this time for Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Metroparks
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - The Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation will be closed for repairs several months longer than originally planned because part of the substructure is more deteriorated than anticipated. This marks the second instance this year of the county significantly changing...
cleveland19.com
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
WKYC
100 kids in Lorain County receive new beds: Show us something good
Nordson workers in Amherst partnered with Good Knights to build 100 beds for children in Lorain County. They were delivered Friday.
The cost of installing solar panels on homes and businesses just got cheaper, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The cost of putting solar panels on your home or business just dropped with the signing of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which increases and extends federal investment tax credits that had been scheduled to be phased out or reduced. The legislation that Congress passed earlier...
Slow fishing around Cleveland prompts angling preparation: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are certain times of the year when preparation is a better game plan than going fishing. The next week or two may be one of those times. The Lake Erie walleye and yellow perch aren’t cooperating right now. Even the bluegills, rock bass, crappies and channel catfish can be difficult to catch.
Olmsted Falls School District hires new administrators
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- It’s been a busy summer for the Olmsted Falls City School District, which recently welcomed new administrators for the 2022-2023 academic year. This includes the hiring of Brian Zeller as chief operating officer. “Brian replaces James Tatman, who became the superintendent of Huron City Schools,”...
Gates Mills estate called Oz offers serenity, privacy for $1.2M: House of the Week
GATES MILLS, Ohio -- You may have driven past the “Oz” sign at 7200 Mayfield Rd. just east of I-271 and wondered what’s behind all those trees. Follow the (not yellow) brick road and you’ll find an estate named after the magical setting of L. Frank Baum’s series of novels.
