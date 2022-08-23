ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadview Heights, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weeklyvillager.com

All’s Fair In…Maybe Not

Well, it is “Fair Time”, and any number of things go on there, except…. I always try to get to at least one fair as Summer winds down–Portage, Geauga, Lorain, State, whatever. Each fair has something about it, a story of how it got to be what it is, when it is, all that. Portage, for instance, has the “Portage County Randolph Fair” and to our west we have the “Lorain County Wellington Fair”. {My favorite, because I grew up in it.} This is at least partly because each of these locations–Randolph, Wellington–had their own , independent fairs, separate from the county fairs, held in the county seats–Ravenna, Elyria–and folks could go to either, or both the independent or the county whoop-ti-doo. That lasted until the state agricultural society announced that it would only support county fairs, AND the value of the real estate tied up in fairgrounds in the given county seats exceeded the revenue produced by its use for, actually, only a few days a year. So, the two entities–county and independent– were combined, to ensure the financial backing and to make winners ( in 4-H and such) eligible to move on to state competition, should they choose to do that (Of course, they can often move on anyway, if they just pay the entrance fee.). Other independent fairs mostly slowly died out unless they had some very strong backing from somewhere and/or a fabled history which lived on in one form or another. And, of course, there are still plenty of local celebrations of one sort or another, highlighting a local product, history, event or personality. Which brings me to item # 1.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broadview Heights, OH
Education
City
North Royalton, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Lorain, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Broadview Heights, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio high school football scores for 2022 Week 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Week 2 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. No. 1 St. Edward vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Late) Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Kent Roosevelt 9. Dover 35, Akron East 0. Hawken 24, Doylestown Chippewa 0. Revere 28, Eastlake North 21. Lisbon David Anderson 51, Fairport...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Cuyahoga, Lorain among 10 Northeast Ohio counties at CDC's high community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — For the fifth straight week, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 207.44 per 100,000 residents, which is down slightly from last week. The county also posted a rate of 14.9 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

These NE Ohio communities have the harshest penalties for passing school buses

In some northeast Ohio communities, motorists could face fines up to $1,000 or a month behind bars if caught illegally passing a stopped school bus. In most communities whose ordinances FOX 8 reviewed, the penalty for passing a school bus that has stopped to take on or let off children — regardless of whether has a stop-sign arm deployed — is the same as the state's: a misdemeanor count with a fine of no more than $500 and a possibility of the highest level of license suspension, up to one year. It's also two points on your license.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Franchises#Academies#Childcare#Character Education#K12#Toddlers#Parenting Tips#Giant Eagle#Trademark Global Llc#Apex Products
Cleveland.com

Domestic violence survivor still fighting for police accountability in one of first tests of new Cleveland citizen police review

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Karima McCree-Wilson sounded exhausted as she addressed the board members on the video screen. More than two years had passed since she began filing police complaints against her father. His attacks went unchecked for eight months, she claimed, until he was finally arrested and convicted of aggravated assault and domestic violence.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma names Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center architect

PARMA, Ohio -- Just like its greens, the new Ridgewood Golf Course project involving the construction of a $9 million clubhouse/community center is coming together fast. City Council this week approved John Patrick Picard Architect to oversee the project. The Request for Proposals (RFP) process also included submissions by Perspectus Architecture, CBLH Design and Bowen and Associates.
PARMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Education
Cleveland.com

For 2nd time this year, Cuyahoga County is extensively extending bridge work; this time for Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Metroparks

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - The Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation will be closed for repairs several months longer than originally planned because part of the substructure is more deteriorated than anticipated. This marks the second instance this year of the county significantly changing...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
Cleveland.com

Olmsted Falls School District hires new administrators

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- It’s been a busy summer for the Olmsted Falls City School District, which recently welcomed new administrators for the 2022-2023 academic year. This includes the hiring of Brian Zeller as chief operating officer. “Brian replaces James Tatman, who became the superintendent of Huron City Schools,”...
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy