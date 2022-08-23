ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Public Schools welcome students back for first day of classes

By Joushua Blount
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XpZEC_0hRkv3jO00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia Public Schools will hold the first day of classes Tuesday.

The 2022-2023 school year marks the district's 150th anniversary. Officials said the school district plans to share bits of history throughout the school year to mark the occasion.

Columbia Public Schools start and end times:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZUTx_0hRkv3jO00
2022-2023 COLUMBIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS START AND END TIMES

CPS reminds drivers to watch out for more traffic on the first day of school. The school district asks drivers to slow down around schools, pay attention to all school zones, and look out for students walking or biking to or from school.

CPS estimates nearly 9,500 students will use school buses.

Officials believe the school district is in a better spot to start the year compared to the last couple of years. CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said all of the district's teaching spots are filled and that teacher retention this year was above average .

With regard to COVID-19 , the school district will not require face masks. Students, staff, and visitors may choose to wear a mask.

CPS also asks parents to keep sick students at home. If a child tests positive for COVID-19, the student will need to stay home for 5 days or more if symptoms haven't ended.

The post Columbia Public Schools welcome students back for first day of classes appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Columbia, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia Public Schools#First Day Of School#K12#Cps
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Gov. Parson to visit Columbia Thursday ahead of special session

Watch live: COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Michael Parson plans to visit Columbia Thursday morning ahead of a special session planned for next month. The governor is scheduled to speak at Clary-Shy Park off Ash Street at 9 a.m. Gov. Parson plans to address his proposals to extend agricultural tax credits and to cut the state The post Gov. Parson to visit Columbia Thursday ahead of special session appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City School District students head back to class

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Many students across Mid-Missouri, including in Jefferson City, headed back to school Monday. To mark the first day, Jefferson City High School seniors gathered on the football field for "Senior Sunrise" where students watch the sun come up together. Senior Francis Smith said one of his goals for the school year The post Jefferson City School District students head back to class appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia temporarily closes amid staffing transition

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Planned Parenthood has temporarily closed its clinic in Columbia. The health care provider confirmed to ABC 17 News on Wednesday afternoon the temporary closure is due to a change of clinicians. A Planned Parenthood Great Plains spokeswoman said there is a gap in coverage while the new clinician for the clinic trains The post Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia temporarily closes amid staffing transition appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Biking
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy