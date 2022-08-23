Columbia Public Schools welcome students back for first day of classes

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia Public Schools will hold the first day of classes Tuesday.

The 2022-2023 school year marks the district's 150th anniversary. Officials said the school district plans to share bits of history throughout the school year to mark the occasion.

Columbia Public Schools start and end times:

CPS reminds drivers to watch out for more traffic on the first day of school. The school district asks drivers to slow down around schools, pay attention to all school zones, and look out for students walking or biking to or from school.

CPS estimates nearly 9,500 students will use school buses.

Officials believe the school district is in a better spot to start the year compared to the last couple of years. CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said all of the district's teaching spots are filled and that teacher retention this year was above average .

With regard to COVID-19 , the school district will not require face masks. Students, staff, and visitors may choose to wear a mask.

CPS also asks parents to keep sick students at home. If a child tests positive for COVID-19, the student will need to stay home for 5 days or more if symptoms haven't ended.



