wbiw.com
Man arrested after ISP troopers find drugs in a home on State Road 450
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on drug charges. Indiana State Police arrested 35-year-old Timothy Myers on charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance. According to a...
wbiw.com
Attica man arrested on two counts of child molestation
FOUTAIN CO. – Thursday morning, detectives with the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post arrested an Attica man who had an active warrant for his arrest for child molestation. On June 11, 2022, the Attica Police Department responded to a residence in Attica to investigate an alleged sexual assault. Attica...
Terre Haute meth dealer sentenced to 11 years
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth. According to court documents, on July 28, 2021, Shane Theisz, 44, of Terre Haute, was on probation when Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of his residence. Officers found 141 […]
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested for domestic battery and strangulation charges
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested early Friday morning after Bedford Police officers were called to a home at 425 N Street at 12:07 a.m. While en route, a Bedford dispatch advised that the female involved had left the home on foot. When police arrived at the home...
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 26, 2022
1:00 a.m. Nancy Fausett, 57, Bedford, domestic battery, public intoxicated, strangulation. 9:30 p.m. William Crawford, 60, Bedford, domestic battery, resisting arrest, battery against a public safety officer, disorderly conduct. 9:30 p.m. Male 12, Mitchell, criminal trespass. 9:30 p.m. Male, 14, Mitchell, possession of a handgun without a license, intimidation with...
wbiw.com
BPD arrested teens after they steal a truck, and attempt to steal another car armed with a loaded handgun
BEDFORD – Two teens were arrested Thursday after Bedford Police officers received a report of a male teen attempting to enter a home in the 1700 block of Linwood Drive. The male teen was related to the home occupant. The caller told police the teens had stolen a truck...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after domestic dispute will face additional charges after struggling with officers
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday, when Bedford Police officers were called to 209 Lincoln Avenue after a report of a domestic fight. While en route, the dispatcher told officers the caller was in the basement and the accused male was upstairs. They were also told there was an active protective order against 60-year-old William Crawford. He was not to have contact with the woman.
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after police find drug residue in false key fob
BEDFORD – A Bedford man faces a meth charge after Bedford Police officers were contacted by a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department detective who reported he had received information from multiple confidential informants that 44-year-old John Tegarden was dealing meth and heroin in large quantities. According to informants the...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after she bit a man’s neck during a domestic fight
BEDFORD – A Michigan City woman was arrested after Bedford Police officers were in front of the police station and received a report of a domestic fight across the street from the police station. Officers recognized the two individuals from an earlier incident. The female was identified as 22-year-old...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested on multiple charges after driving over the curb at a fire scene
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday after she drove her Equinox over the curb at a fire scene and onto the grass. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday, Bedford Police officers were assisting the Bedford Fire Department at a working fire at Cambridge Square. On...
wbiw.com
Washington man arrested after early morning chase in a stolen vehicle
KNOX CO. – Early this morning at approximately 3:05 a.m., Indiana State Trooper D. Roberts was patrolling in the area of US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes when he attempted to stop a 2009 Toyota SUV at 6th Street and Old Wheatland Road in Vincennes for having inoperable taillights.
wbiw.com
Bedford man fires shots and ditches gun out of a vehicle window and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers were called Tuesday to the 1210 block of 7th Street after a report of a fight in progress. While en route to the call, the dispatcher reported a second caller said two shots had been fired and the caller witnessed a gray SUV traveling east through the alley.
wbiw.com
Jury finds Stevens guilty on all five counts of child molestation
BEDFORD – A Lawrence County Superior Court I jury found 35-year-old Joshua J. Stevens guilty on all five felony child molestation charges. Stevens was represented by Public Defenders Bruce Andis and Nicholas Moll. Prosecuting the case for the state was Deputy Prosecutors Lisa Kempf, and Jennifer Tucker-Young. Judge John...
wbiw.com
Two arrested on drug charges after police respond to domestic dispute
BEDFORD – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday when Bedford Police officers were called to 1402 Hillcrest Road after a report of a domestic fight. When officers arrived they spoke to 29-year-old Jordan Bell and 21-year-old Shanda Tipton. Police knew both from previous encounters. The homeowner reported that...
wbiw.com
Drivers name released in a fatal accident in Dubois
DUBOIS CO. -Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m. Dubois County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of...
wbiw.com
Jury hears testimony in child molestation case in Lawrence County Superior Court I
BEDFORD – A jury of 12 is hearing testimony in a child molestation case in Lawrence County Superior Court I. Judge John Plummer III is presiding. The state has rested their case and testimony will resume this afternoon with the defense presenting their case. Joshua J. Stevens, 35, of...
WTHI
Passenger in Friday Rio Grande Rd. crash has died
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County. News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after police notice erratic driver on State Road 37
BEDFORD – A West Lafayette woman was arrested on Saturday on drug charges after a Bedford Police officer on routine patrol at 11:54 p.m. conducted a traffic stop at State Road 37 and Dixie Highway. The officer stopped the driver of a black Mitsubishi Eclipse traveling north on State...
wbiw.com
Two injured in motorcycle accident on Tunnelton Road
BEDFORD – Two motorcycle drivers were injured after one driver lost control of his motorcycles in gravel on Tunnelton Road Wednesday afternoon and the other laid their bike down to avoid a collision. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, officers responded to the accident scene at 3:58...
wbiw.com
Bedford man breaks protective order and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home at 202 Graves Addition Road. A woman reported she had an active protective order in place against 28-year-old Tyler Frazier. The woman told the deputies, Frazier had attempted to call...
