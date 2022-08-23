ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wbiw.com

Man arrested after ISP troopers find drugs in a home on State Road 450

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on drug charges. Indiana State Police arrested 35-year-old Timothy Myers on charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance. According to a...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Attica man arrested on two counts of child molestation

FOUTAIN CO. – Thursday morning, detectives with the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post arrested an Attica man who had an active warrant for his arrest for child molestation. On June 11, 2022, the Attica Police Department responded to a residence in Attica to investigate an alleged sexual assault. Attica...
ATTICA, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute meth dealer sentenced to 11 years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing meth. According to court documents, on July 28, 2021, Shane Theisz, 44, of Terre Haute, was on probation when Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of his residence. Officers found 141 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 26, 2022

1:00 a.m. Nancy Fausett, 57, Bedford, domestic battery, public intoxicated, strangulation. 9:30 p.m. William Crawford, 60, Bedford, domestic battery, resisting arrest, battery against a public safety officer, disorderly conduct. 9:30 p.m. Male 12, Mitchell, criminal trespass. 9:30 p.m. Male, 14, Mitchell, possession of a handgun without a license, intimidation with...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after domestic dispute will face additional charges after struggling with officers

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday, when Bedford Police officers were called to 209 Lincoln Avenue after a report of a domestic fight. While en route, the dispatcher told officers the caller was in the basement and the accused male was upstairs. They were also told there was an active protective order against 60-year-old William Crawford. He was not to have contact with the woman.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after police find drug residue in false key fob

BEDFORD – A Bedford man faces a meth charge after Bedford Police officers were contacted by a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department detective who reported he had received information from multiple confidential informants that 44-year-old John Tegarden was dealing meth and heroin in large quantities. According to informants the...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after she bit a man’s neck during a domestic fight

BEDFORD – A Michigan City woman was arrested after Bedford Police officers were in front of the police station and received a report of a domestic fight across the street from the police station. Officers recognized the two individuals from an earlier incident. The female was identified as 22-year-old...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Jury finds Stevens guilty on all five counts of child molestation

BEDFORD – A Lawrence County Superior Court I jury found 35-year-old Joshua J. Stevens guilty on all five felony child molestation charges. Stevens was represented by Public Defenders Bruce Andis and Nicholas Moll. Prosecuting the case for the state was Deputy Prosecutors Lisa Kempf, and Jennifer Tucker-Young. Judge John...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Two arrested on drug charges after police respond to domestic dispute

BEDFORD – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday when Bedford Police officers were called to 1402 Hillcrest Road after a report of a domestic fight. When officers arrived they spoke to 29-year-old Jordan Bell and 21-year-old Shanda Tipton. Police knew both from previous encounters. The homeowner reported that...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Drivers name released in a fatal accident in Dubois

DUBOIS CO. -Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m. Dubois County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Passenger in Friday Rio Grande Rd. crash has died

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County. News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after police notice erratic driver on State Road 37

BEDFORD – A West Lafayette woman was arrested on Saturday on drug charges after a Bedford Police officer on routine patrol at 11:54 p.m. conducted a traffic stop at State Road 37 and Dixie Highway. The officer stopped the driver of a black Mitsubishi Eclipse traveling north on State...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Two injured in motorcycle accident on Tunnelton Road

BEDFORD – Two motorcycle drivers were injured after one driver lost control of his motorcycles in gravel on Tunnelton Road Wednesday afternoon and the other laid their bike down to avoid a collision. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, officers responded to the accident scene at 3:58...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man breaks protective order and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home at 202 Graves Addition Road. A woman reported she had an active protective order in place against 28-year-old Tyler Frazier. The woman told the deputies, Frazier had attempted to call...
BEDFORD, IN

