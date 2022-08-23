ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kuenssberg: Spectator party mood ‘very hot, very wild’ after Johnson resignation

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4ZTH_0hRkuQfP00

Laura Kuenssberg has said the atmosphere at The Spectator magazine’s summer party, which took place in the wake of Boris Johnson’s resignation, was “very hot, very wild and very bizarre”.

The 46-year-old journalist, who was recently announced as Andrew Marr’s successor on the BBC’s Sunday morning politics show, was among the attendees at the event in July.

Guests at the event at the right-leaning magazine’s offices in Westminster included prominent figures from the Conservative Party, including Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sir Graham Brady.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFuU2_0hRkuQfP00
Boris Johnson (Oli Scarff/PA) (PA Wire)

Speaking to British Vogue for its September issue, Kuenssberg said of the party: “Very hot, very wild and very bizarre.

“It was like being in a tropical jungle, not just because of the heat, but because they’d slain the beast who’d been pushing them all around for so long.

“And the next generation was prowling around, trying to build new alliances and grab the plumpest, juiciest fruit for themselves.”

Kuenssberg compared the manner in which the Prime Minister lost the support of his party to a game of Jenga.

She said: “One piece comes out, and then another, and it gets wobblier, then it stabilises, but then, when it actually crashes, it crashes really quickly and really messily.”

She added: “I think it’s clear that, until very late that last night, there was a real sense of denial.”

Kuenssberg is due to take over the Sunday politics show on September 4 with a new set, format and title music.

Mishal Husain and Sophie Raworth were both previously touted a frontrunners to succeed Marr as host, after his departure from the BBC to Global.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3Oet_0hRkuQfP00
Andrew Marr with David Tennant watching a compilation of his best bits during the last episode of The Andrew Marr Show (BBC/PA) (PA Media)

Kuenssberg also addressed the abuse she has faced online during her time as the BBC’s political editor.

“The BBC is a huge organisation and we don’t always get everything right, so if there is genuine criticism then of course you’ve got to look at that,” she said.

“But that’s different to someone who’s just getting off on being mean about a woman on the telly. It’s a horrible little side-effect, but it’s not the work.

“Some of the feedback you get from the public is so meaningful. If someone wants to slag off my top… Really?”

Kuenssberg said she hopes the abuse she receives does not deter young women from pursuing a career in journalism or politics.

“We have to be alive to how horrible it can be, particularly for people starting out, and support them where we can,” she said.

“It drives me crazy that young people coming into the industry – and particularly young women – might look at what’s happened online and think ‘That is not a place for me’.”

– The full feature is in the September issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

9 key signs of leukaemia, as awareness is called ‘non-existent’

Although most people have heard of leukaemia, “extremely worrying” new research has found awareness of the blood cancer’s symptoms is “non-existent”. A joint poll by the charities Leukaemia UK (leukaemiauk.org.uk) and Leukaemia Care (leukaemiacare.org.uk) found only 1% of people could identify the four most widely reported symptoms of leukaemia.
CANCER
newschain

Truss says ‘jury’s out’ on whether Macron is ‘friend or foe’

Liz Truss has been accused of “playing to the gallery” and risking worsened diplomatic relations with France after she said the “jury’s out” on President Emmanuel Macron. The Foreign Secretary told Tory members at a leadership hustings in Norwich on Thursday that she was undecided...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journalism#Bbc One#Uk#The Spectator Magazine#Bbc#The Conservative Party#British
newschain

15 reported killed in Independence Day attack on rail station in Ukraine

Russian forces have launched a rocket attack on a train station in central Ukraine on the embattled country’s Independence Day, killing at least 15 people and wounding about 50, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. It comes after the Ukrainian president had warned for days that Moscow might attempt “something particularly...
EUROPE
newschain

Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again

US first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend. President Joe Biden, who spent three days with his wife at their holiday home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, continues to test negative, the White House said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
newschain

Russian patriarch cancels event where he was to meet pope

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church has cancelled his planned attendance at an interfaith meeting in Kazakhstan next month where he was expected to meet with Pope Francis, a top Orthodox official said. The move is seen as a sign of further deterioration in relations over Russia’s war in...
RELIGION
newschain

Eustice defends sewage spill plan branded ‘cruel joke’ by critics

The Environment Secretary has defended the Government’s new plan to crack down on damaging sewage spills after critics branded the proposals a “cruel joke”. George Eustice said he was the first Secretary of State to “really grip” the issue after ministers announced water companies will be expected to invest £56 billion over 25 years to combat the impact of storm overflows on England’s seas and rivers.
POLITICS
newschain

‘Sense of relief’ in Liverpool at arrests over nine-year-old Olivia’s murder

The arrests of two men on suspicion of murdering a nine-year-old girl shot dead in her home in Liverpool are said to have brought a sense of hope and relief to the area. A 33-year-old man, from Dovecot, was arrested by armed officers on Friday, a day after a 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, was held after an operation also involving armed officers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy

Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant and will take a break from tennis for the next few months. The 34-year-old German, who won at SW19 in 2018, revealed the news on the eve of this year’s US Open – a tournament she won in 2016.
TENNIS
newschain

Absence of ministers on morning broadcasters branded a ‘dereliction of duty’

Government ministers were absent from the airwaves early on Friday, even as the news that the energy price cap will increase to £3,549 from October prompted concern across the country. Presenters on breakfast news programmes, shows where Government ministers are usually booked to appear, pointed out the absence to...
U.K.
newschain

Foster carer gave children soap to lick as punishment for lying, inquiry told

A woman accused of abusing a foster child has admitted making him lick soap but said she only used the belt as punishment four times before she decided to stop. Avril Campbell and her husband Dennis looked after Christopher Scott between April 1976 and February 1981, and Mr Scott has previously told the Scottish Child Abuse inquiry of his alleged ordeal in their care, which he said included harsh punishments, humiliation and regular beatings.
KIDS
newschain

Judge is handed redacted Trump affidavit

The US Justice Department has submitted to a judge a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents. The document was filed under seal and it was not immediately clear when it might...
PALM BEACH, FL
newschain

Energy bills could be higher than mortgage payments next year, say experts

Households could see their fuel bills cost more than their monthly mortgage payments next year as energy prices skyrocket, energy consultants have warned. Many people are set to see their disposable incomes shrink significantly in the new year with some seeing the cost of their utility bills catching up with, or overtaking, their mortgage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Fears of new CO2 shortage after last fertiliser plant confirms shutdown

The UK’s last fertiliser plant is to halt production, sparking fears that it could lead to a sudden shortfall in carbon dioxide needed for the food and drink industry. CF Fertilisers confirmed the move at its remaining UK ammonia plant at Billingham near Middlesbrough after soaring energy costs made production “uneconomical”.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Ukrainian fears run high over fighting near nuclear plant

Ukrainians are once again anxious and alarmed about the fate of a nuclear power plant in a land that was home to the world’s worst atomic accident in 1986 at Chernobyl. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war, and continued fighting near the facility has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine — or potentially an even wider region.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Truss plans to ease living costs ‘would leave millions out in the cold’

Liz Truss’s plans to combat the cost-of-living crunch would leave four million families “out in the cold”, Labour has claimed. Assuming that any further direct support for families introduced by Ms Truss would be rolled out only to those on benefits, the party calculated that millions with children would miss out on the extra help.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy