DENVER, Colorado – The Texas Rangers bullpen coughed up three unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as they fell to the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, 7-6 at Coors Field. C.J. Cron provided the difference maker, smacking a three-run dinger off of Texas reliever Brock Burke. Texas (56-67)...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO