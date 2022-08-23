Read full article on original website
Former WWE Producer Says CM Punk's Rumored Backstage Heat is "Not Just Because of Colt Cabana"
Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk once again has the wrestling world's attention. The Best in the World made his highly-anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling two weeks ago, and it only took one minute of his subsequent week's promo to create the the headlining story for every news cycle. To many's surprise, Punk opened last week's AEW Dynamite by calling out Hangman Page for a rematch, which he did not answer. This is because that part of the promo was not part of the script, and reports after the matter claimed that Punk went into business for himself by challenging his former rival.
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud
Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Same Old, Same Old: Medical Update On Missing WWE Star
That’s kind of vague. With so many WWE stars on the roster, it can be tricky to keep track of what everyone is doing at any given time. A wrestler being gone could mean any of a long list of situations, some of which are more serious than other. One of the possible explanations is that the company simply has nothing for them, which hopefully is what is actually going on in this case.
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.26.22
We are eight days away from Clash At The Castle and most of the card is set. There are still some things that need to be covered though and odds are we can get some of that this week. That would mainly include pushing the rest of the build to the matches we already have set, while probably adding in something else. Let’s get to it.
Edge Reflects On Wrestling In Toronto Last Monday, Beth Phoenix Backing Him Up
In a post on Instagram, Edge spoke about his match with Damian Priest in Toronto on last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. He won the match, and was attacked by Rhea Ripley after until Beth Phoenix came out for the save. He wrote: “What. A. Week. This week was...
CM Punk Addresses 'Internet Rumors' That He Is Unhappy Backstage At AEW
Despite a report from last week stating CM Punk has been so unhappy backstage at AEW some thought he may quit, CM Punk is making it clear he loves working for WWE's top competition. When asked by Sports Illustrated if he was happy working for AEW Punk said, "Yes, 100%." This response, of course, also comes in the wake of Punk calling out Adam Page on "AEW Dynamite" last week, a move that was reportedly not planned ahead of time and is rooted in real-life animosity.
Dave Bautista Changes His Look For Upcoming Film Role
The spice will flow once again. Former WWE Champion Dave "Batista" Bautista took to Instagram to announce that "If 'the spice must flow' then the beard must go," along with photos of his freshly shaven face, as well as a video of the shaving. Bautista is set to begin production on Denis Villenueve's "Dune: Part Two," the sequel to the 2021 Best Picture nominee. Bautista will reprise his role as Glossu "Beast" Rabban Harkonen, nephew of the villainous Baron Harkonen. Principal photography on the film began in Budapest, Hungary back in July.
Wrestling Legend Says AEW is Getting "Exactly" Like How WCW Became
All Elite Wrestling finds itself in an unfamiliar position as the company approaches its signature show. While main event stars like Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk have all recently been cleared for competition, fans can't help but feeling a lingering sense of tension backstage. A big reason for that is what went down on last Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite, when Punk went off script and called out Hangman Page for a rematch. Many reportedly felt this was unfair to Hangman, who is well-liked among the roster, because he was put in a no-win scenario: either remain in the locker room and not answer the challenge or go against the script and interrupted a segment he wasn't scheduled to be part of.
Ric Flair Opens Up About Big Falling Out He Had With Triple H
Ric Flair and Triple H have a lot of history together, most notably alongside Randy Orton and Batista as part of the highly successful faction known as Evolution. Some iteration of the group lasted from late 2002 until 2005, but it all started with Triple H and Flair. "I don't...
Mick Foley Recalls Shouting Match With Vince McMahon Over WWE Angle
Over the course of the last several decades, Vince McMahon has taken part in some insane onscreen angles. He's wrestled both his son and daughter in pay-per-view matches, been the main antagonist in a feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin, and gotten his head shaved at WrestleMania. One storyline involving McMahon that began, but never went anywhere due to real-life tragedy, was McMahon blowing himself up inside of a limo.
Road Dogg Recalls Taking Stiff Kicks From Bryan Danielson In WWE, Praises Daniel Garcia’s Work
Road Dogg had some in-ring experiences with Bryan Danielson in WWE, and he recently recalled how stiff the former Daniel Bryan’s kicks could be. The new WWE SVP of Live Events talked about Danielson’s match with Daniel Garcia in AEW and shared his own experiences with Danielson on his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.
Vince McMahon Seen With Female Companion In NYC For 77th Birthday
Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was celebrating his birthday in New York City last night, the first since his retirement. McMahon, who turned 77 last night, announced his retirement in July, a month after stepping down as CEO and Chairman of WWE. The billionaire is the ongoing subject of an...
WWE News: Non-Spoiler Listing for This Week’s Main Event, Nikki ASH Almost Gets a Super Jacket, Xavier Woods Meets a Small Business Superstar
– Here is the non-spoiler match listing for tomorrow’s edition of WWE Main Event (via PWInsider):. * Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander vs. T-Bar and Shelton Benjamin. – WWE and Cricket Wireless released a Small Business Superstars video where Xavier Woods meets Quianah Upton, the founder of Nourish Botanica. You can check out that video below:
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Show, Important Note For DVR Users
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the six man tag match pitting the Time Keepers (KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns) against Violence by Design will close out tonight’s show on AXS TV. – The site also notes...
Booker T On Johnny Gargano’s Return To WWE, What Impresses Him About Gargano’s Ability To Connect With Fans
On a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Johnny Gargano’s return to WWE, what impresses him about Gargano’s ability to connect with fans, and much more. You can read his comments below. Booker T on Johnny Gargano’s return to WWE and what impresses...
Backstage Update on Rumored WWE Raw TV Rating Change
– As previously reported, there were rumors last month about the TV rating for WWE Monday Night changing from TV-PG to TV-14. PWInsider has an update on what happened with the planned change, which was previously rumored to be a decision by USA Network. While there were initial plans to...
John Morrison Gives His Candid Thoughts On John Laurinaitis
There have been many changes to WWE both on and off screen recently, with the biggest of those changes being Vince McMahon retiring and John Laurinaitis being released from his position as Head of Talent Relations. The retirement and release came following allegations of hush money being paid towards women they had sexual relations with in order to keep the women's silence (via Wall Street Journal). One former WWE Superstar who was released in the past year, John Morrison, discussed his honest thoughts on Laurinaitis and his behind-the-scenes activities.
