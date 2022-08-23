Read full article on original website
Wanted man found after search of Fairmont home turns up meth, troopers say
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers say they found a man who was wanted in Pennsylvania and almost a pound of meth while searching a Fairmont home on Thursday. Troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on a...
Drugs and illegal ginseng seized, 15 arrested in Upshur County, West Virginia
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office and Buckhannon Police Department announced a drug and illegal ginseng bust Friday morning.
WBOY
Road Patrol: Why are there so many crashes on I-79?
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There have been multiple accidents in the Marion County I-79 area recently. According to West Virginia’s I-79 Twitter profile, there have been thirteen car accidents since April 19 of this year between mile markers 132 and 140. Five of those accidents have been just within’ this past month.
WDTV
Fire Chief provides update on woman pulled from Bridgeport fire
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, August 18, the Bridgeport Fire Department and multiple other first responders arrived at a call on Westwood Avenue to a working blaze. Almost immediately after arrival, neighbors alerted personnel that an individual was likely inside the home that had heavy smoke coming from it.
West Virginia officers shot and killed man at funeral
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local […]
Headstones damaged in vandalism at Clarksburg cemetery
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dozens of headstones were knocked down in an act of vandalism at a Clarksburg cemetery. The incident happened about a week ago at the Elkview Masonic Cemetery next to Hardee’s on Marshall Street. Several large headstones were tipped over cracked and destroyed, some of which were over 100 years old. Plans […]
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Morgantown woman who allegedly shot out vehicle’s back window charged
A woman has been charged after allegedly shooting out a vehicle's back window in Morgantown.
UPDATE: Investigation concludes in Cheat River death
The Preston County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for information about a man who was found dead in the Cheat River several weeks ago.
Driver trapped, injured in accident on I-79 north
The driver of a car is injured but expected to survive after an accident on I-79 Northbound on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
WDTV
Bus accident reported in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a school bus in Monongalia County with students on board was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, it happened at Van Voorhis Road at Wedgewood Drive. The crash involved a bus #281 with North Elementary students...
Elkins Police investigating death on Graceland Drive
The Elkins Police Department is investigating a death that happened on Graceland Drive over the weekend.
wajr.com
One confirmed killed in Nutter Fort officer-involved shooting
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort. The incident was reported following funeral services for Junior Owens, 59, of Clarksburg. A statement from the US Marshals Service says the shooting happened during an attempt...
UPDATE: Preston County road now closed through Friday
A Preston County road will be closed for two days this week for construction.
Report: Small plane went down in storm in West Virginia, killing 3
METZ, W.Va. (AP) — Three people who died when a small plane crashed in West Virginia earlier this month were returning from a day trip on church business in Indiana when it went down in a severe thunderstorm, authorities said.The single-engine plane was flying from Washington, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down on Aug. 11 in the Marion County community of Metz, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report.According to air traffic control communications, the pilot and a controller were discussing a line of storms and ways to get around it. The plane entered an...
Name of woman killed in Anmoore I-79 crash released
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the woman who died in a crash on I-79 near Anmoore Thursday.
wajr.com
Woman charged after shot fired during dispute
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown is facing charges after firing a shot into the back window of a car during a dispute. Police said Tiffany Taylor, 33, fired the shot as the victim was driving from the scene of the dispute. The bullet shattered the back window and was recovered from a subwoofer in the car.
WTAP
New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
WDTV
Elkins Police investigating death near D&E College
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the Elkins Police Department are investigating a death of a 22-year-old man near the campus of Davis & Elkins College. According to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning and found a seriously injured person on Graceland Drive.
Man wanted in hit-and-run of 7-year-old boy also arrested for Mill Creek shooting
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Weirton man believed to be involved in the hit and run of 7-year-old JoJo Green on Kings Creek Road.
