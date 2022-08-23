ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, MD

WBOY

Road Patrol: Why are there so many crashes on I-79?

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — There have been multiple accidents in the Marion County I-79 area recently. According to West Virginia’s I-79 Twitter profile, there have been thirteen car accidents since April 19 of this year between mile markers 132 and 140. Five of those accidents have been just within’ this past month.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Fire Chief provides update on woman pulled from Bridgeport fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, August 18, the Bridgeport Fire Department and multiple other first responders arrived at a call on Westwood Avenue to a working blaze. Almost immediately after arrival, neighbors alerted personnel that an individual was likely inside the home that had heavy smoke coming from it.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia officers shot and killed man at funeral

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Headstones damaged in vandalism at Clarksburg cemetery

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dozens of headstones were knocked down in an act of vandalism at a Clarksburg cemetery. The incident happened about a week ago at the Elkview Masonic Cemetery next to Hardee’s on Marshall Street. Several large headstones were tipped over cracked and destroyed, some of which were over 100 years old. Plans […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Bus accident reported in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a school bus in Monongalia County with students on board was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, it happened at Van Voorhis Road at Wedgewood Drive. The crash involved a bus #281 with North Elementary students...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

One confirmed killed in Nutter Fort officer-involved shooting

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort. The incident was reported following funeral services for Junior Owens, 59, of Clarksburg. A statement from the US Marshals Service says the shooting happened during an attempt...
NUTTER FORT, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Small plane went down in storm in West Virginia, killing 3

METZ, W.Va. (AP) — Three people who died when a small plane crashed in West Virginia earlier this month were returning from a day trip on church business in Indiana when it went down in a severe thunderstorm, authorities said.The single-engine plane was flying from Washington, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down on Aug. 11 in the Marion County community of Metz, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report.According to air traffic control communications, the pilot and a controller were discussing a line of storms and ways to get around it. The plane entered an...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Public Safety
wajr.com

Woman charged after shot fired during dispute

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown is facing charges after firing a shot into the back window of a car during a dispute. Police said Tiffany Taylor, 33, fired the shot as the victim was driving from the scene of the dispute. The bullet shattered the back window and was recovered from a subwoofer in the car.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
VIENNA, WV
WDTV

Elkins Police investigating death near D&E College

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the Elkins Police Department are investigating a death of a 22-year-old man near the campus of Davis & Elkins College. According to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning and found a seriously injured person on Graceland Drive.
ELKINS, WV

