ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Kids Need to Be Up to Date on Vaccinations Before School Starts

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1hpB_0hRkt84b00

(Des Moines, IA) — As Iowa schools prepare to open for fall classes, parents are urged to ensure their children are up to date on their vaccinations. Doctor Nathan Boonstra, a general pediatrician with Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, says in addition to the state-required shots, parents should also get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. He says that’s because some children do get very sick from the virus in rare cases. Boonstra also says parents should double-check with their child’s pediatrician this year as many families have missed recent routine physical examinations due to the pandemic.

Tuesday Morning Learfield News Data Wire

Comments / 4

Related
KCCI.com

One stayed and one left: What Iowa educators are saying about the teacher shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across the country, roughly 600,000 teachers left the profession between January 2020 and February 2022 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of Friday, there are still more than 5,000 school positions unfilled across Iowa, according to Teach Iowa job postings. Over 1,000 of those are full-time teaching positions.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

What Does this Sign Seen All Over Iowa Mean?

If you live in a larger Iowa city, or you rarely make an appearance in a more rural setting, I bet you'd be curious to know what the sign in question means. The sign in question, which I'll share with you below, looks pretty straightforward, but is it?. Before we...
IOWA STATE
KBUR

New COVID-19 cases in Iowa down, hospitalizations up

Des Moines, IA- According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, new reported COVID-19 cases in Iowa dropped slightly while hospitalizations increased. The Des Moines Register reports that, according to the latest data 4,802 new COVID cases were reported in Iowa, which is an average of about 686 cases per day. That’s a slight decrease from the previous week when the state averaged about 703 cases per day.
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Lt. Kernel has big moment at governor's show

SHELDON—Having the Champion Market Steer at the O’Brien County Fair meant Kourtney Dekker of Sheldon and Lt. Kernel were moo-ving on to a notable event at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Sheldon High School senior and her special steer helped raise...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
Des Moines, IA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Vaccines
Local
Iowa Health
Des Moines, IA
Vaccines
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

2022 Iowa State Fair by the numbers

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair might be over, but some final numbers from this year's event were recently released. 1,118,763 total attendance (Fourth highest all-time) 128,298 record one-day attendance for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. $481,500 raised in the Sale of Champions. 730 cornhole participants (new...
IOWA STATE
WBUR

Iowa offers big incentive for teachers to push off retirement

Classes are starting up in K-12 schools across the country before many districts have managed to fill significant teacher shortages. In Des Moines, Iowa, the state's largest school district is offering a big incentive: Experienced teachers who put off retirement for one more year can make an extra $50,000 or more.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Since July 16th, Over 535 Iowans Have Texted 988 To Chat With A Counselor

(Des Moines, IA) — The 9-8-8 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launched in the middle of July and the volume of calls and texts from Iowans seeking assistance has grown significantly. Peggy Huppert is executive director of the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Iowa). Her organization thought it would take “some time” to build to a high call level, but she says it practically happened “right off the bat.” Huppert says Iowa was better positioned than other states for the national launch of 9-8-8 because CommUnity Crisis Services in Iowa City and Foundation Two Crisis Services in Cedar Rapids had already been handling suicide prevention hotline texts and phone calls. In the month of July, 9-8-8 counselors who received calls referred 325 Iowans to other mental health providers.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa School District Will Now Arm Staff Members with Guns

The shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took place this May rocked our nation. Whether you're on the left or the right, pro-gun or anti-gun, apolitical, moderate, or whatever, no one can say they heard that news story and felt nothing. Then, the shootings came to us in Iowa. At Cornerstone...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Up To Date
kiwaradio.com

West Iowa numbers lower, but better than some expected

IARN — The Pro Farmer Crop Tour is wrapping up today in Southern Minnesota and Central & Eastern Iowa. Yesterday the Western leg of the tour went through the Western third of Iowa in crop districts one, four, and seven. Many marketers were holding their breath on this part of the trip, because Iowa is a top corn producer and has been the only one of the three “I States” that has been having drought. The west has been taking the brunt of the adverse conditions, and many were expecting the tour to be pulling bad numbers.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Man Claims $2 Million Lottery Prize

(Clive, IA) -- An Iowa man has claimed a $2 million lottery prize. Ben Sanford of Davenport says he'll share his winnings with his stepfather and make some careful investments. He says he's also thinking of getting a new car. Sanford bought the ticket at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road, Bettendorf. The store will get a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa's largest school district starts year with new leader

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is the state's largest public school system, with 32,000 students returning. This year, there's a new leader for the district. Matt Smith is the new interim superintendent after Tom Ahart stepped down earlier this year. Smith told KCCI he thinks this will be...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Radio Iowa

Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances

The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa family offers reward for information on fentanyl dealer

DES MOINES, Iowa — A family is struggling with the death of their only child, 22-year-old Ciara Gilliam. "The preliminary investigation looks like an accidental overdose of fentanyl," said Robert Gilliam, Ciara's father. The Gilliams said their daughter battled addiction and paid a heavy price. They want the person...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’

A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. According to state records, Joni Hunley, 50, of Des Moines, worked for Woodward Community Based Services, a counseling service owned by the company Sequel Care since 2017. While working for WCBS, […] The post Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Community Seeing ‘Alarming’ Amount of Bats Entering Homes

Unless you're Bruce Wayne, I think it's safe to say most people aren't the biggest fans of bats. In fact, one evening while I was out walking with my girlfriend and her dog, we saw a few bats flying overhead as the sun was about to set. I simply mentioned it and my lady immediately got squeamish. I wouldn't say I'm at that level of disgust with what some have deemed the 'rats of the sky,' but I wouldn't say I'd exactly like to see one (or multiple) of them up close, either.
who13.com

Classic course on steakhouse’s menu every night

You can enjoy new items on the menu of Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse. Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how he makes the classic Beef Wellington. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy