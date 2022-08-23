Iowa Kids Need to Be Up to Date on Vaccinations Before School Starts
(Des Moines, IA) — As Iowa schools prepare to open for fall classes, parents are urged to ensure their children are up to date on their vaccinations. Doctor Nathan Boonstra, a general pediatrician with Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, says in addition to the state-required shots, parents should also get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. He says that’s because some children do get very sick from the virus in rare cases. Boonstra also says parents should double-check with their child’s pediatrician this year as many families have missed recent routine physical examinations due to the pandemic.
Tuesday Morning Learfield News Data Wire
