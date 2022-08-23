ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

Route 11 reopens after Cumberland County fire

Route 11 has reopened in East Pennsboro Township after an early-morning fire, traffic maps show. The highway was shut down from about 6:45 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. while firefighters worked on extinguishing a garage fire in the 1000 block of North Second Street, according to dispatch reports. Route 11 is...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
PennLive.com

16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks

Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
HARRISBURG, PA
#Thunderstorms
WGAL

Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike

Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Weather
Environment
NWS
PennLive.com

Mom rescues 1 child, loses 2 others in home fire

IRVINGTON, Ala. (AP) — A woman found out her south Alabama home was on fire and ran home to rescue one child from the burning structure, but two other children were killed, authorities said. The woman, whose name was not released immediately, was next door to her own mobile...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
PennLive.com

A new area code is coming to Pennsylvania soon

If you live in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, you may soon find yourself dialing a new set of numbers to make a call. A new area code, 835, will join the existing 610 and 484 area codes in the region beginning Sept. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
PennLive.com

How’d you like to live at the mall? It’ll be possible in N.J.

The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center with apartments took a step forward this week when the Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
ECONOMY
WTAJ

Lost hikers rescued in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Units from Logan Township Police Department, United Fire and Greenwood Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a lost person below the Wopsy Mtn lookout on a known trail.  The call was received at 8:45 p.m. The callers were disoriented and not familiar with their surroundings. Fire and Police […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

