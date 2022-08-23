Read full article on original website
Swimming, other water activities suspended at central Pennsylvania park
Noting water conditions “susceptible to harmful algal blooms” in Pinchot Lake, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has suspended water activities in the 340-acre lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry in York County. People, pets and wildlife can get sick when they come in...
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked high school football teams fare on Friday, Aug. 26?
Below is a quick glance at how the state’s top-ranked football teams handled their business on the first Friday night of the season. PennLive will continue to update Friday and Saturday results when those games become final. CLASS 6A. Rank – Team – Record – Result.
Route 11 reopens after Cumberland County fire
Route 11 has reopened in East Pennsboro Township after an early-morning fire, traffic maps show. The highway was shut down from about 6:45 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. while firefighters worked on extinguishing a garage fire in the 1000 block of North Second Street, according to dispatch reports. Route 11 is...
Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
E. coli illnesses possibly linked to lettuce at Wendy’s more than double: CDC
The number of people infected with an ongoing outbreak of E. coli in four states has more than doubled in a week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The outbreak is potentially linked to romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants. Since last Friday, Aug. 19, 47...
16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks
Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
Pennsylvania’s top individual high school football performances from Friday night’s openers
The following is a look at the top performances reported from around Pennsylvania for games played Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Think we missed someone? Let us know at @SportsByBLinder on Twitter.
Rabies vaccine airdrop in Pa., other states aims to halt wildlife spread of deadly virus
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun scattering millions of packets of oral rabies vaccine from helicopters and planes over 13 states from Maine to Alabama. The major aim is to keep raccoons from spreading their strain of the deadly virus to states where it hasn’t...
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (8/26/22)
The regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Steel-High is slated to get the season going at 5:30 p.m. vs. Bishop Canevin in Chambersburg. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t see...
OSHA to begin targeted enforcement on warehousing operations in Pa.
OHSA has launched a regional initiative for Pennsylvania, Delaware, the District of Columbia and West Virginia in an effort to protect workers and reduce injuries and illnesses in the warehousing, storage and distribution yards’ industries. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has announced that is...
Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike
Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
Maryland company expands into Pa. as result of merger
A financial advisory firm based in Maryland has expanded into Lancaster County as a result of a merger. ISI Financial Group, a financial advisory group in Manheim Township that has about 475 clients and manages more than $700 million in client assets merged with Greenspring Advisors on Aug. 15. ISI,...
California plans to phase out gas vehicles in an effort to fight climate change
California has set out to eliminate gas vehicles by 2035. Instead, the state will reportedly transition to zero-emission vehicles. The California Air Resources Board made the planned move for new cars, pickup trucks and SUVs, NBC Philadelphia reported, which will most likely change the U.S. auto market. Though, NBC Philadelphia...
Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard: Live updates from the state’s top games
High school football season gets underway in Pennsylvania tonight, and we have live updates here from all of the state’s ranked teams or teams that are getting votes in the rankings. For updates from the games, checkout the scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a...
Mom rescues 1 child, loses 2 others in home fire
IRVINGTON, Ala. (AP) — A woman found out her south Alabama home was on fire and ran home to rescue one child from the burning structure, but two other children were killed, authorities said. The woman, whose name was not released immediately, was next door to her own mobile...
A new area code is coming to Pennsylvania soon
If you live in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, you may soon find yourself dialing a new set of numbers to make a call. A new area code, 835, will join the existing 610 and 484 area codes in the region beginning Sept. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
How’d you like to live at the mall? It’ll be possible in N.J.
The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center with apartments took a step forward this week when the Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
Lost hikers rescued in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Units from Logan Township Police Department, United Fire and Greenwood Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a lost person below the Wopsy Mtn lookout on a known trail. The call was received at 8:45 p.m. The callers were disoriented and not familiar with their surroundings. Fire and Police […]
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Number of PA counties at high COVID community levels up to 14. Where the CDC says to mask
See the latest map of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 community levels from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the latest data on new cases and more.
