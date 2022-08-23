ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Missourian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This country is in a moral and ethical black hole

There was a time when I made a point of tuning into conservative media to get their views on policy to “promote the general welfare” and guide this nation into the future. There was never much discussion about policy, other than making the rich richer and opposing all Democratic legislation that would benefit a huge majority of people in this country.
Columbia Missourian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The university is punishing workers, not rewarding them

I am an MU student, alumni and custodian. I first enrolled at MU in 2011 and graduated in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in history. I returned to MU about a year and a half ago to pursue another degree in education. To do this without taking on more debt, I work as a full-time custodian for a reduction in tuition.
Columbia Missourian

CJ Coombs

The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927

Missouri State Teachers Association Building in Columbia, Missouri.HornColumbia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Missouri State Teachers Association (MSTA) Building is located in Columbia, Missouri. It is the headquarters of the association. In 1980, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The building houses offices.
921news.com

CAPITOL REPORT: REPRESENTATIVE PATRICIA PIKE

Special Session Planned to Provide Tax Relief and Support Agriculture. Dear Citizens: For several weeks now the members of the Missouri House of Representatives have anticipated the need to return to Jefferson City for a special session to make historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credit programs. Gov. Mike Parson has officially issued the call for the extra session that is set to begin Tuesday, September 6 at noon.
missouri.edu

The double life of Emily Newell Blair

Suffragist Emily Newell Blair bucked convention in the world of work and marriage. At a time when most women didn’t even think about having it all, suffragist Emily Newell Blair bucked conventions in the world of work and marriage as she attempted to balance a happy, fulfilled personal life of the Victorian era with the respected professional life of a more modern moment. But it cost her. In Blair’s effort to do both, she ended up living two lives, neither of which was as complete as it might have been in another age.
Startland News

‘The opposite of growth is death’: Why the founder of EquipmentShare is driven by process, not an end goal

Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. COLUMBIA, The post ‘The opposite of growth is death’: Why the founder of EquipmentShare is driven by process, not an end goal  appeared first on Startland News.
Upworthy

Shop offers free bagels, coffee to anyone who can't afford it: 'Whoever needs, come and eat'

A bagel shop in Columbia, Missouri, is giving back to society in its own way. Goldie's Bagels put out an announcement that whoever needs food can come and eat at the store free of cost. Customers who can't afford to eat can now get a bagel, schmear and a coffee at Goldie's Bagels by charging it to the restaurant's "neighbors" account. The restaurant also asks the people who wish to contribute to transfer to the neighbors account to pay down the balance.
wpsdlocal6.com

Lawsuit filed to knock recreational marijuana off Missouri ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group is backing a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri's November ballot. A Jefferson City woman filed the lawsuit Friday. National anti-drug group Protect Our Kids is supporting it. The suit alleges that marijuana supporters didn't gather enough...
Columbia Missourian

U.S. 63 connector ramp in Jefferson City complete ahead of schedule

The U.S. 63 connector ramp to U.S. 54 in Jefferson City is complete a week ahead of schedule, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) news release Thursday. Initially, the construction was supposed to last two weeks but after an examination, repairs showed to be less drastic than predicted....
Columbia Missourian

Hallsville Historical Society rings in the new school year

Morning sun poured into the parking lot of Hallsville Primary School on Friday as 5-year-old Mason Dixon rang a cast-iron bell the size of a watermelon. The bell's great "G-DOING!" resounded, cutting through the quiet, and Mason, in a purple Hallsville T-shirt, grinned widely.
CJ Coombs

Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller Brothers

The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre.Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.
Awesome 92.3

Why We Might Not Get What We Want At Next Year’s Missouri State Fair (Or At Least Partially)

The other day, I asked a question on social media about next year's Missouri State Fair. We all have some capital O Opinions on it, which was fun to read. It's something I like to do every now and then, just to kind of engage with you and hear back about what you think. Makes me feel less like I'm talking into a void, you know what I mean? Sure you do. I asked you guys what you would like to see come to next year's Fair. I deliberately worded it so it could mean anything at the Fair, but you guys were focused. Most of you talked about the concerts - what you liked and didn't like.
KTUL

Missouri high school launches new school year with no phones

MOBERLY, Mo. (KRCG) — The Moberly School District's high school is doubling down on a virtually zero-tolerance policy on cell phones after the district's board of education approved the policy this summer. Moberly High School students, who returned to campus on Tuesday, are no longer allowed to carry cell...
Columbia Missourian

New business roundup: How the landscape changed over the summer

The Ninja Lab, in a new building at 2201 Cottle Drive in northwest Columbia, is modeled after the television show “American Ninja Warrior.” It features a variety of obstacles and challenges people can try, the post said. “Columbia is a great place, the community seems absolutely awesome, and...
Columbia Missourian

County Commission may approve tax abatement request next week

Columbia-based equipment rental company EquipmentShare’s tax break application is expected to be approved next week. The Boone County Commission held its first of two public hearings Thursday for the company’s request. EquipmentShare is seeking a 10-year 75% tax abatement in order to expand its campus by building a flagship office, a technology development center and a few smaller office buildings at its current site on Bull Run Drive.
