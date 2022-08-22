Read full article on original website
Related
95.5 FM WIFC
Amid manpower shortage, Wausau Fire Department changes minimum requirements for new recruits
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – For the first time since 2002 the Wausau Fire Department is changing their minimum requirements for applicants. The department is now accepting applicants with EMT basic training and level one firefighter certification. Applicants will still be required to get their paramedic and level two certifications,...
95.5 FM WIFC
Clean-up deadline set at mobile home park
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – An area mobile home park is under notice by Portage County Health and Human Services. The Four Seasons Mobile Home Community has until September 6, to clean up human waste found on the property. Plastic milk jugs were outside one resident’s property, filled with...
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau Metro Ride Director to Retire
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — After 40 years of service to the City of Wausau, Greg Seubert has announced he’ll be retiring in early 2023. While the ink has barely dried on his retirement notice the city is wasting no time organizing a search for his replacement. On Tuesday...
95.5 FM WIFC
Protesters call for keeping ‘The Clubhouse’ open
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Members of Community Corner Clubhouse protested outside North Central Health Care Thursday afternoon, calling for the program to stay open. Protestors wanted to spread awareness of the clubhouse’s importance. “We want our voices heard,” Kelly Kaufman, Clubhouse member and protest organizer, said. Kaufman and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
95.5 FM WIFC
Taylor County Deer Farm Depopulated Due to CWD
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Taylor County deer farm has been depopulated an animal on the property tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. According to the state Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection, a total of 238 animals living on the property were put down, and 61 of those tested positive for the disease.
95.5 FM WIFC
Marathon County Needs Jail Workers
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –The worker shortage is being felt throughout the nation, from private companies to the government. And it’s even hitting jails across Central Wisconsin, along with taxpayers’ wallets. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department says they’re forced to spend about $3,100 per day to house...
95.5 FM WIFC
Bond Reduced for Oneida County Man Accused of Threatening Two Schools
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — The man accused of threatening two Northwoods school districts this summer had his bond reduced on Thursday by an Oneida County Judge. Adam Bauman was being held on a $50,000 cash bond, but that was reduced to a $5,000 signature bond under the condition that he live with his grandfather.
95.5 FM WIFC
Weston Man Faces Federal Drug Charges
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Weston man is facing federal drug charges after appearing in a Madison court room on Wednesday. 45 year old Ryan P. Murray was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. The indictment is for an arrest on January 10th of this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
95.5 FM WIFC
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol Investigating Kuyoth’s Klassics
STRATFORD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Officers with both the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol conducted an investigation today at Kuyoth’s Klassics in Stratford. WAOW TV reports that officers conducted multiple interviews and searches at three locations beginning at 8 AM Thursday. The nature of the...
95.5 FM WIFC
Marathon County Investigators Still Working to ID Body Found in Rib Mountain
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says they are still identifying the human remains found in Rib Mountain on Monday. Investigators say they are working with family members and may need to conduct DNA testing to confirm the identity. That process could take days.
Comments / 0