goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Supervisors uphold planning commission's denial of 3M Event Center use permit
The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday upheld the Planning Commission’s unanimous denial of the conditional use permit (CUP) for the 3M Event Center in Penryn. The building operated as a restaurant until its closure in 2017. According to Placer County Senior Planner Nick Trifiro, the county received two business license applications in 2019 for the building to operate as an event center, to which the county advised the license could not be approved before the approval of a use permit.
Ex-Rancho Cordova police chief suing county, sheriff after forced resignation over racist memes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The former Rancho Cordova police chief has filed suit against Sacramento County and Sheriff Scott Jones after her forced resignation over racist memes that she shared in a 2013 text conversation. The attorney for Kate Adams says the 27-year-veteran law enforcement officer's messages were taken out...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are Proud Boys growing in Northern California? What to know as one runs for school board
Last December, eight months before he filed papers to run for a seat on board of San Juan Unified School District, Jeffrey Erik Perrine showed up at a school board meeting in Lincoln with a message for board members. “I’m going to run a boatload of people against you guys,”...
krcrtv.com
Chico enters final phase of commercial storefront cannabis application process
CHICO, Calif. — Cannabis in Chico: it's been inching its way there over the past two years. Wednesday night, the final three in the race for the city’s first-ever storefront dispensary permits went up against the city manager and the public. The three businesses—Cloud Chaser, Embarc and Sweet...
actionnewsnow.com
Grandson of Willows couple killed in 1994 crash furious about convicted killer's parole being granted
WILLOWS, Calif. - A Butte County man is speaking out for the first time regarding parole being granted for the man convicted of killing his grandparents in 1994. Richard Sehorn always finds comfort looking at pictures of his grandparents. His grandpa - Wilfred "Doc" Fox used to work at an...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters stop forward progress of vegetation fire west of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The forward progress of a vegetation fire in Mud Creek, west of Chico, was stopped, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The vegetation fire was off Meridian Road between Kennedy Avenue and Highway 32. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it's ¼ of an acre and burned...
kubaradio.com
Charter School Petition Denied by Yuba City School District
(Yuba City, CA) – The Yuba City School Board has denied the petition of the proposed New Pacific School to be allowed charter school status within the district’s boundaries. Pacific Charter Institute was established as a home schooling & independent study organization, according to The Appeal-Democrat. The school...
Can you remain anonymous when claiming California lottery winnings?
Chad Fry, a man from Placer County, just won $20 million from a California lottery scratch-off ticket. It’s the largest prize from a scratcher in California Lottery history. The California Lottery announced his winnings this week, and as part of the announcement, released his name, where he lives, and his total winnings, as well as […]
A guide to the California Capital Airshow 2022: The planes, shows and prices to expect
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow returns to the Sacramento area this fall with a showcase of historical and modern airplanes that display the evolution of aviation in the United States. Where: 10425 Norden Avenue, Mather Airport, Mather Dates: Sep. 30 to Oct. 2 Tickets One of the show-stopping aircraft that will appear in […]
KCRA.com
American River kayaker is one of Sacramento water's best lost and found
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — When you're 119 miles long and you twist and turn from the Sierra Nevada to Sacramento you provide a few stories to tell. "The American River is just a jewel," said Karl Bly. Bly has created his own tale paddling his kayak on the river...
KCRA.com
Sacramento deputies detain felony suspect, reopen roads near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A major road in Sacramento County near the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex was closed for hours while deputies searched for a wanted felony suspect. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was wanted by the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office but it has not clarified why the person was wanted.
kubaradio.com
Colusa County Confirms West Nile Virus
(Colusa County, CA) – Colusa Mosquito Abatement District officials are confirming the presence of West Nile Virus in the county, based upon tests conducted on the 16th. One of 10 birds in a sentinel chicken flock tested positive. This particular flock is located on the east side of the city of Colusa.
actionnewsnow.com
Miss Butte County crowned at Butte County Fair
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Miss Butte County Scholarship Program crowned the winners at Thursday night's pageant at the Butte County Fair. Miss Teen Butte County is 15 year old Bella Warren from Gridley. Her hobbies include cheerleading, FFA, traveling and babysitting. Miss Butte County is 19-year-old Jenny Hernandez from Chico....
kubaradio.com
Sacramento Leaders Tightening Restrictions On Homeless Encampments
(Sacramento, CA) — Reaction is pouring in from community members after Sacramento leaders passed several ordinances aimed at restricting where homeless people in the city and county can camp. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors has approved an ordinance that bans camping along the American River Parkway. It also extends to places like schools, libraries and government buildings.
actionnewsnow.com
Officers locate meth during compliance check in Paradise
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Officers with the Butte County Probation Department served a compliance check in Paradise last week. It says the person who is serving a term of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for a stalking violation was arrested on Aug. 18. Officers located more than 16 grams of...
kubaradio.com
Possible Renovation of Old Marysville Hotel in the Works
(Marysville, CA) – Shocked commentators on Yuba-Sutter social media recently reported seeing lights on at the old Marysville Hotel on E Street, and they were initially mocked – but now we know that something is literally, in the works. Tuesday night, the hotel owners, aka: Urban Smart Growth, launched a new website dedicated to what the future may hold for the historic old landmark, at hotelmarysville.com. Now, that version of the future includes modern apartments, retail space and commercial offices. However, Lance Robbins, manager of Urban Smart Growth, reports that a priority for any renovation would be keeping the historic nature of the hotel intact.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Train Collision Near Yuba City Kills Two Men in Pickup
Accident Near Highway 65 Involving Train Collision Occurs at Uncontrolled Crossing. A train collision with a pickup southeast of Yuba City resulted in the deaths of two people on August 21. The crash occurred in a rural area of Yuba County on a private road close to Highway 65 and Dairy Road at around 1: 00 in the afternoon. The driver of the pickup in question was attempting to cross the railroad tracks in a Chevy Silverado at the time the fatal crash occurred at a crossing that was uncontrolled.
actionnewsnow.com
Car crashed into bridge guardrail on Skyway at Honey Run Road Friday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:28 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that a large pickup truck with a trailer lost control on Skyway at Honey Run Road and crashed into the bridge on Friday. CHP told Action News Now that the driver of the car lost control, veered to the right, hit the metal guardrail, then veered to the left and hit the concrete guardrail on the bridge, taking out a large chunk.
Search for wanted person leads to road closure in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Part of Roseville Road in North Highlands was blocked off Thursday as law enforcement searched for a wanted person. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the person they are looking for is a wanted felony suspect. Roseville Road was closed in both directions near the Haggins Oak Golf Complex. Traffic […]
Professional bull rider accused of rape and other charges allowed to compete as he awaits next court date
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A professional bull rider who was accused of rape will be allowed to compete again after the league learned of new information, the CEO of Professional Bull Riders said. “Upon recent developments and information provided to the League, Joao Ricardo Vieira has been reinstated and is eligible to participate in all […]
