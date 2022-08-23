ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Placer Supervisors uphold planning commission's denial of 3M Event Center use permit

The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday upheld the Planning Commission’s unanimous denial of the conditional use permit (CUP) for the 3M Event Center in Penryn. The building operated as a restaurant until its closure in 2017. According to Placer County Senior Planner Nick Trifiro, the county received two business license applications in 2019 for the building to operate as an event center, to which the county advised the license could not be approved before the approval of a use permit.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters stop forward progress of vegetation fire west of Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The forward progress of a vegetation fire in Mud Creek, west of Chico, was stopped, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The vegetation fire was off Meridian Road between Kennedy Avenue and Highway 32. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it's ¼ of an acre and burned...
CHICO, CA
kubaradio.com

Charter School Petition Denied by Yuba City School District

(Yuba City, CA) – The Yuba City School Board has denied the petition of the proposed New Pacific School to be allowed charter school status within the district’s boundaries. Pacific Charter Institute was established as a home schooling & independent study organization, according to The Appeal-Democrat. The school...
YUBA CITY, CA
#City Council#Politics Local#Election Local#U S Marine Corp Vietnam
kubaradio.com

Colusa County Confirms West Nile Virus

(Colusa County, CA) – Colusa Mosquito Abatement District officials are confirming the presence of West Nile Virus in the county, based upon tests conducted on the 16th. One of 10 birds in a sentinel chicken flock tested positive. This particular flock is located on the east side of the city of Colusa.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Miss Butte County crowned at Butte County Fair

GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Miss Butte County Scholarship Program crowned the winners at Thursday night's pageant at the Butte County Fair. Miss Teen Butte County is 15 year old Bella Warren from Gridley. Her hobbies include cheerleading, FFA, traveling and babysitting. Miss Butte County is 19-year-old Jenny Hernandez from Chico....
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Sacramento Leaders Tightening Restrictions On Homeless Encampments

(Sacramento, CA) — Reaction is pouring in from community members after Sacramento leaders passed several ordinances aimed at restricting where homeless people in the city and county can camp. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors has approved an ordinance that bans camping along the American River Parkway. It also extends to places like schools, libraries and government buildings.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Officers locate meth during compliance check in Paradise

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Officers with the Butte County Probation Department served a compliance check in Paradise last week. It says the person who is serving a term of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for a stalking violation was arrested on Aug. 18. Officers located more than 16 grams of...
PARADISE, CA
kubaradio.com

Possible Renovation of Old Marysville Hotel in the Works

(Marysville, CA) – Shocked commentators on Yuba-Sutter social media recently reported seeing lights on at the old Marysville Hotel on E Street, and they were initially mocked – but now we know that something is literally, in the works. Tuesday night, the hotel owners, aka: Urban Smart Growth, launched a new website dedicated to what the future may hold for the historic old landmark, at hotelmarysville.com. Now, that version of the future includes modern apartments, retail space and commercial offices. However, Lance Robbins, manager of Urban Smart Growth, reports that a priority for any renovation would be keeping the historic nature of the hotel intact.
MARYSVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Train Collision Near Yuba City Kills Two Men in Pickup

Accident Near Highway 65 Involving Train Collision Occurs at Uncontrolled Crossing. A train collision with a pickup southeast of Yuba City resulted in the deaths of two people on August 21. The crash occurred in a rural area of Yuba County on a private road close to Highway 65 and Dairy Road at around 1: 00 in the afternoon. The driver of the pickup in question was attempting to cross the railroad tracks in a Chevy Silverado at the time the fatal crash occurred at a crossing that was uncontrolled.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Car crashed into bridge guardrail on Skyway at Honey Run Road Friday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:28 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that a large pickup truck with a trailer lost control on Skyway at Honey Run Road and crashed into the bridge on Friday. CHP told Action News Now that the driver of the car lost control, veered to the right, hit the metal guardrail, then veered to the left and hit the concrete guardrail on the bridge, taking out a large chunk.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Search for wanted person leads to road closure in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Part of Roseville Road in North Highlands was blocked off Thursday as law enforcement searched for a wanted person.  The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the person they are looking for is a wanted felony suspect. Roseville Road was closed in both directions near the Haggins Oak Golf Complex. Traffic […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

