Tennessee nurse returns to work at children's hospital where she was a patient
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nurturing patients is second nature for Hannah Lawson. She’s been perfecting her bedside manner since she was a patient at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. “I had a stage three brain tumor, so it was cancerous,” Hannah Lawson said. Hannah was just 7 years...
DOJ: State Rep. Glen Casada, former chief of staff arrested for bribery and kickback scheme
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rep. Glen Casada (R-Franklin) and his former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, have been arrested on conspiracy charges following a years-long federal investigation into a bribery and kickback scheme, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The DOJ said Casada and Cothren are charged with conspiracy...
