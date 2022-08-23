Read full article on original website
secretmiami.com
11 Wonderful Miami Museums Offering Free Admission Days
We love Miami for its vibrant culture, art and history. But it’s no secret that living here also costs a pretty penny. And visiting museums can get pricey too. But there are still tons of free museums throughout the city to visit, so if you’re on a bit of a budget but you want to see paintings and sculptures, this list will certainly help!
Small community in Pembroke Park shaken after tenants receive an eviction notice
FORT LAUDERDALE – No promises, but Broward commissioners are listening to the plight of a Pembroke Park mobile home community facing eviction.Residents of Lakeside Park Estates in Pembroke Park rallied in front of the government center Thursday, demanding more time and funds to relocate.Earlier this year, Broward commissioners did work an agreement with the owner, Trinity Broadcasting Network, but residents say it's not enough."We need compensation to move and TBN has billions, so how much money does your church need to help the people you are displacing?" said resident Greg Jacobs.Commissioners say they are limited in what more they can do but offered to contact legal aid to help residents fight eviction. They also offered to check on whether the owner is living up to their promise to keep the property in good working order.
sflcn.com
Miami Dade College Receives $2 Million to Expand Cybersecurity Training
MIAMI-DADE – Miami Dade College (MDC) has been awarded $2 million from Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) and the Florida Center for Cybersecurity to inspire and prepare more students to pursue careers in cybersecurity. MDC was the top awardee from a group of 24 institutions that received funding through this initiative.
At Fort Lauderdale Dermatology, skin care takes a conscious effort
Dermatologist Dr. Eric Wilkerson says people, young and old – unlike 30 years ago – now know that the sun damages the skin. They are also aware of preventative measures. So he sets about helping patients choose their best path for their skin condition. “So one thing that’s...
Click10.com
Residents of Pembroke Park mobile home community continue to protest after receiving eviction notices
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Lakeside Park Estates residents are looming eviction as their mobile home park was purchased by Trinity Broadcasting Network, a Christian telecaster. With plans to close the park, residents and supporters showed up Thursday morning to the Broward County Commission’s meeting to voice their fears while partnering with the grassroots group, Florida Rising.
texasmetronews.com
Haitian Americans in the Miami-Dade District 2 race￼
When Jean Monestime completes his tenure on the 13-member Miami-Dade Commission in November, another Haitian American is likely to step up to fill the District 2 seat. Of the six candidates in the non-partisan race for the seat, the only one held by a Haitian American historically, four are Haitian.
Miami Proud: "Fun and free" Opa-Locka swim program aims to save lives
MIAMI - Drowning remains the number one cause of unintentional death for children under five years of age. One woman who was actually the first Back female lifeguard in her neighborhood is on a mission to save the lives of children who historically have not had access to water safety.A group of students at Sherbondy Village pool in Opa-Locka are enthusiastically singing along to a ditty about safety tips for the water called "I Know How to Pool Safely" before they get in the water. The instructor with all eyes on her is Bridget McKinney, a Red Cross-certified instructor and former lifeguard. "We...
Click10.com
Broward deputies ‘secure’ public school in Pompano Beach after lockdown
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A group of Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies stood at the entrance of a public school during a lockdown on Friday in Pompano Beach. A row of BSO patrol cars blocked the entrance of Pompano Beach Middle School, at 310 NE 6 St., inside the parking lot facing Northeast Sixth Street.
sflcn.com
Contrasting Primary Results for Veteran Jamaican Politicians in South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – Caribbean-American eyes were focused on the August 24 Florida Primary Elections. When the ballots were tallied, two Jamaican veterans came away with contrasting results. Dale Holness lost his bid to represent District 20 in the United States Congress when he was soundly beaten by fellow Democrat...
thenextmiami.com
Downtown Miami’s Riverside Wharf Approved By Voters, Groundbreaking Date Announced
Miami voters approved a lease with developers that will allow construction of the $185M Riverside Wharf complex, and a groundbreaking date has been announced. According to an announcement yesterday by the developers, groundbreaking will take place in the second quarter of 2023. Also in yesterday’s announcements, the developers detailed what...
WSVN-TV
2 South Florida teachers share concerns about staff shortage, low pay amid struggles to make ends meet
(WSVN) - School districts in South Florida and across the country started the school year short of teachers, but current teachers warn the crisis may only get worse. 7’s Kevin Ozebek explains why in tonight’s 7 Investigates. It’s 5:30 p.m., and Jamie Delerme just got home. Jamie...
Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor
PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
BROWARD HEALTH CORAL SPRINGS LABELED A ‘FAVORITE’ AND THE ‘BEST’ BY SOUTH FLORIDA READERS
August 23, 2022 – Broward Health Coral Springs was named the Best Hospital, Best Emergency Care Department and Best Women’s Maternity Hospital by the readers of Our City Magazine, in the publication’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards. 2022 is the fourth consecutive year the hospital was voted Best Hospital.
WSVN-TV
Residents of RV community reach settlement after being forced out in Pembroke Park
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a South Florida RV park who were told to move out of their homes will, in a matter of months, need to find somewhere else to go after reaching a settlement with the landowners. “If you have to move out, and it’s been...
Charlie Crist selects Karlan Hernandez-Matz as running mate
MIAMI - Charlie Crist is expected to announce he has chosen Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of the teachers union in Miami, to be his running mate, according four sources familiar with the decision. The announcement is slated for 10:30 am on Saturday during what the campaign is advertising as a "Special Event." The location of the "Special Event" has not yet been released to supporters. But three sources tell CBS Miami it will be at Hialeah Middle School, where Hernandez-Mats worked for more than ten years teaching children with special needs. In 2010 she was the school district's Teacher of the Year. The...
Miami New Times
Miami Pop-Up Apocalypse BBQ Will Open Permanent Location in Kendall
A business that began on a 22-inch Weber Smokey Mountain has since grown into one of the Magic City's favorite barbecue pop-ups and soon will open a permanent location in Kendall. The creators of the 2-year-old culinary side hustle Apocalypse Barbecue have announced they will be making the move to...
DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members accused of ‘incompetence and neglect of duty’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a grand jury up on its recommendation Friday afternoon to remove four Broward School Board members after a scathing report that accused them of having “engaged in acts of incompetence and neglect of duty.” The removals are effective immediately for the four sitting members: Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson and Ann Murray. The School Board members ...
Broward schools will hire consultant to review grand jury report and ID any needed fixes
One of the next steps in the wake of a critical grand jury report that looked into Broward schools will be to hire an outside consultant to help assess the findings, Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said Wednesday. The 122-page grand jury report details mismanagement within Broward schools after the Parkland mass shooting. It was completed in April 2021, but was publicly released more ...
floridapolitics.com
Hazelle Rogers wins open seat on Broward Commission
The Lauderale Lakes Mayor got past questions about payments her campaign made to a Delaware company. A veteran state lawmaker and longtime Lauderdale Lakes pol, Mayor Hazelle Rogers, bested a newcomer to the political game, winning a seat on the Broward County Commission. With all 33 precincts reporting Tuesday night,...
