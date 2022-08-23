ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

Barton Orchards prepares to welcome visitors days after massive blaze

A major fire on Monday threatened to end a Dutchess County farm that has been a pillar of the community and a destination for tourists for decades. As investigators pieced together what happened, the owners of Barton Orchards in Poughquag were figuring out how to keep family traditions going on the farm.
POUGHQUAG, NY
105.5 The Wolf

After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale

One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
KINGSTON, NY
Apartment Therapy

This Cozy Apartment in The Catskills Sits on Top of an Old General Store

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: We (Eric and Sharone Komoroff) own a general store in the Catskills called Barryville General, and we turned the apartment above the shop into a cozy Catskills retreat, right on the Delaware River with the convenience of staying above the healthiest general store this side of the Catskills. We call it Upstairs at Barryville General.
BARRYVILLE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Best Places Around Newburgh, NY for an Oil Change

A summer without air conditioning in you car can be dreadful. I should know because that was me earlier this summer. I went to the place where I typically get an oil change to see if they could check on my air conditioning. They let me pull in, and they got to work. Now, I'm not a big car guy, but I could've sworn that the guy working on my car was working on the oil. Mind you, I got an oil change no more than a month prior to this visit. Then I notice someone stop the guy working on my car, and they have an interesting looking exchange. When the time came to settle up, the person who was ringing me up said they accidentally gave me a new oil change. Since I didn't ask for it, and it was there mistake, it was on the house. Now that's what I call service!
News 12

Route 440 construction in Hudson County delayed until Monday morning

Construction on Route 440 in Hudson County that was supposed to begin Friday night has been pushed back to Monday morning around 10 a.m. The area of the highway that will be closed is on the border of Jersey City and Bayonne. Crews need to fix a sewer line that is located under the highway. Officials say it is an emergency situation. Both directions of the highway will be closed for the duration of the construction since the highway is so busy.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Victims rescued from Hudson after jet ski collision

NEW HAMBURG – Two people were injured during a collision between two personal watercraft on the Hudson River on Wednesday. New Hamburg Fire Department Chief Jeff Renihan said his agency was dispatched to the wreck at 4:48 p.m. on August 24. New Hamburg firefighters launched their rescue boat and...
NEW HAMBURG, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Rockland County Declares Water Emergency

NEW CITY – County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner of Health Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert announce that a Modified Stage II Water Emergency is in effect beginning last Thursday in Rockland County, implementing mandatory restrictions on water use. Dry conditions have led to unprecedented flow levels in the Ramapo...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
msn.com

Paralytic Polio Strain Spreading, Now Found In Sullivan County

NEW YORK — Poliovirus has now been found in a fourth New York community, state health officials announced Friday. Poliovirus has been found in Sullivan County wastewater, in two samples collected in July and two collected in August. It's genetically linked to the case of paralytic polio previously identified in Rockland County and to the polio in wastewater for months in Rockland and Orange counties. Poliovirus has also been identified in samples collected in New York City, though that was not identified as genetically linked.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Serious accident has Route 9 closed in Town of Poughkeepsie

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A serious motor vehicle accident on Route 9 (South Road) at approximately 1:30 p.m. has the southbound lanes closed. The Town of Poughkeepsie police are advising motorists to avoid traveling south on Route 9/South Road between Spackenkill Road and Anthony Drive, near Texas Roadhouse. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WestfairOnline

Fire at popular orchard and farm in Dutchess

A fire has struck Barton Orchards, a 175-acre apple orchard and vegetable farm located in the Dutchess County community of Poughquag that has been a popular destination for residents and tourists alike. The farm has been in the Barton family for more than 40 years and billed itself as the premier “Pick Your Own” farm in the Hudson Valley. Barton Orchards also features a petting zoo, ice cream shop, tap room, live music on weekends, an aerial adventure climbing course, and announced plans for a new farmer market and coffee shop.
Hudson Valley Post

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
ATHENS, NY

