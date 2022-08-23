ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Billionaire sells Cool Springs property for $19.5M

A Franklin office building once home to gambling machine company Video Gaming Technologies has sold for $19.5 million. Located in Cool Springs at 308 Mallory Station Road, the long-vacant three-story structure offers 92,530 square feet and sits on about 6.8 acres. According to a source who asked to go unnamed,...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood joins with County, Franklin for interagency Swiftwater rescue team

The City of Brentwood has entered into an interlocal agreement with the Williamson County government and the city of Franklin to address the growing threat of flooding in the county and region with the creation of a combined Swiftwater rescue team. The agreement was approved by the Brentwood City Commission...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Headline Homes: June 2022

This month we have a three-way tie for third place with three — count ‘em, three! — homes coming in at $6.5 million each. With the 10th home on the list coming in at a whopping $4,750,000, it feels more and more likely that we’ll soon see an installment of Headline Homes where not a single sale dips below $5 million. That’d be a HH first.
NASHVILLE, TN
Longtime Williamson commissioner Chalfant dies

Longtime Williamson County Commissioner, civic leader and businessman Brigadier General Bertram (Bert) Humble Chalfant, Jr., died on Wednesday surrounded by members of his family. He was 86. Chalfant was representing District 7 on the county's commission at the time of his death. He was just recently re-elected to his role...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Community raising funds for Franklin police officer following medical emergency

Family and friends of Franklin Police Lt. Scott Legieza are raising money to help the officer after he suffered a "significant heart attack" while on his honeymoon. According to a GoFundMe page, Legieza and his wife were on a cruise when he suffered the medical episode and was hospitalized on the Caribbean island of Saint Maarten.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin doctor speaks out against new 'dangerous' abortion ban

A Franklin doctor was one of several medical professionals who joined dozens of community members outside of Nashville's Justice A. A. Birch Building on Thursday to protest Tennessee's abortion ban which went into effect that day, dramatically reshaping the state's healthcare landscape. “I'm here to tell you that the ‘Human...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Nolensville Little League faces elimination on Thursday against Texas

The Nolensville Little League team suffered its first loss of the 2022 Little League World Series on Wednesday afternoon, falling to Hawaii 13-0 in the American bracket semifinals. Hawaii, representatives for the West region, have proven to be arguably the toughest team in the tournament so far. Through four games,...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Week 1 WillCo Football Player of the Week: Centennial's Taner Lee

It's almost time for week two of the Williamson County high school football season, but we have one more piece of news from week one. After an exciting opening slate, several athletes stood out as potential Players of the Week. And after opening up the vote to the public, Centennial running back Taner Lee walked away the winner with over 35% of the vote.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

2022 preview: Austin Peay looks to make a splash in ASUN debut

After 15 seasons in the Ohio Valley Conference, the Austin Peay football program made the move to the Atlantic Sun Conference this offseason. The Govs will be making their ASUN debut this fall in a conference that has been full of upheaval during the last few seasons. Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, and Jacksonville State all joined the league in 2021, while Kennesaw State and North Alabama made the move from the Gulf South this year.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Father Ryan football outlasts Brentwood in defensive slugfest

Defense and special teams carried the Father Ryan football team Friday night as the Fighting Irish outlasted Brentwood 10-7 in a heated defensive battle at Giacosa Field. Father Ryan (1-1) forced a couple of turnovers and blocked two field goal attempts as well as got pressure on a field goal that went wide left with less than a minute to go that could have tied the game, thus giving the Irish their first victory of the 2022 season.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Pace powers Ravenwood football to bounce-back blowout of BGA

Nintendo has the Super Mario Bros. The sellout crowd at Ravenwood Thursday night were introduced to the Super Pace Bros. Junior running back Carter Pace rushed for 122 yards and three scores on 10 carries while brother Colton Pace, a senior, caught a pair of big passes to lead Ravenwood to a resounding 56-3 win over Battle Ground Academy.
BRENTWOOD, TN

