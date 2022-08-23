Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Billionaire sells Cool Springs property for $19.5M
A Franklin office building once home to gambling machine company Video Gaming Technologies has sold for $19.5 million. Located in Cool Springs at 308 Mallory Station Road, the long-vacant three-story structure offers 92,530 square feet and sits on about 6.8 acres. According to a source who asked to go unnamed,...
Brentwood joins with County, Franklin for interagency Swiftwater rescue team
The City of Brentwood has entered into an interlocal agreement with the Williamson County government and the city of Franklin to address the growing threat of flooding in the county and region with the creation of a combined Swiftwater rescue team. The agreement was approved by the Brentwood City Commission...
Headline Homes: June 2022
This month we have a three-way tie for third place with three — count ‘em, three! — homes coming in at $6.5 million each. With the 10th home on the list coming in at a whopping $4,750,000, it feels more and more likely that we’ll soon see an installment of Headline Homes where not a single sale dips below $5 million. That’d be a HH first.
Vacant Brentwood City Commission seat to be filled following 2023 special election
The Brentwood City Commission seat left open following the death of longtime Commissioner Regina Smithson will be filled by way of a special election early next year. Smithson died on July 23 and was honored by her fellow commissioners two days later during their July 25 meeting. The date for...
Heritage Foundation’s History & Culture Center ready to host variety of events
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has opened its History & Culture Center for private event rental use and has hired someone to specifically facilitate those rentals. Jessica Pfranger, who has worked with the Country Music Hall of Fame and most recently was with Wesley LLC, joins the Heritage Foundation...
Nolensville commissioners to vote on renaming bridge in honor of Jimmy Alexander
At this week’s Town Commission Work Session, commissioners reviewed a resolution to name the bridge on Sunset Road the Jimmy Alexander Memorial Bridge. Alexander, former Mayor and town official, passed earlier this month at the age of 81. If approved at the next Town Commission Regular Meeting, the town...
Republican Women of Williamson County host students following Turning Point USA conference
The Republican Women of Williamson County hosted three Nolensville teens on Wednesday who the group recently sponsored to attend the 2022 Turning Point USA's Young Women's Leadership Summit. RWWC members donated $1,800 to send the four teens, Avenly Galardi, Maggie Maclean and Myla Maclean, who attend Nolensville High School, and...
Longtime Williamson commissioner Chalfant dies
Longtime Williamson County Commissioner, civic leader and businessman Brigadier General Bertram (Bert) Humble Chalfant, Jr., died on Wednesday surrounded by members of his family. He was 86. Chalfant was representing District 7 on the county's commission at the time of his death. He was just recently re-elected to his role...
WCS Notes: Anti-bullying tool gives WCS students opportunity to anonymously make a report
Students in Williamson County Schools will have access to a new tool in the fight against bullying, one that ensures the identity of a person making a report won’t be revealed. Beginning today, a new Classlink-based form will allow students to anonymously report bullying or harassment in their schools....
Community raising funds for Franklin police officer following medical emergency
Family and friends of Franklin Police Lt. Scott Legieza are raising money to help the officer after he suffered a "significant heart attack" while on his honeymoon. According to a GoFundMe page, Legieza and his wife were on a cruise when he suffered the medical episode and was hospitalized on the Caribbean island of Saint Maarten.
Football roundup: Summit, Nolensville, Centennial, Independence, GCA, FRA all win in week 2
Week two of Williamson County high school football had another exciting group of outcomes. Let's take a look around the area at some of the results from this week's slate. Summit shut out crosstown foe Spring Hill thanks to an all-around dominant performance. The Spartans out-gained Spring Hill 285-3 with...
Scout’s Pub to honor area canines with International Dog Day specials Friday
Friday will be a dog day afternoon at Scout’s Pub in Westhaven. A Marshall Hospitality, the popular restaurant’s owner, will be celebrating International Dog Day with a Scout’s Pup Day from 12-6 p.m. It will be a full afternoon of pup-centered fun and an extended happy hour with food and drink specials on the dog-friendly patio.
Franklin doctor speaks out against new 'dangerous' abortion ban
A Franklin doctor was one of several medical professionals who joined dozens of community members outside of Nashville's Justice A. A. Birch Building on Thursday to protest Tennessee's abortion ban which went into effect that day, dramatically reshaping the state's healthcare landscape. “I'm here to tell you that the ‘Human...
Craft beer, nacho bar and live music are highlights of upcoming High Hopes & Hops fundraiser
Tickets and sponsorships are now available for High Hopes Development Center’s eighth annual High Hopes & Hops fundraising event at Yee-Haw Brewing Company in Nashville Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Originally created by High Hopes therapist Lori Scott and her husband, Ricky, High Hopes & Hops was designed...
Nolensville Little League faces elimination on Thursday against Texas
The Nolensville Little League team suffered its first loss of the 2022 Little League World Series on Wednesday afternoon, falling to Hawaii 13-0 in the American bracket semifinals. Hawaii, representatives for the West region, have proven to be arguably the toughest team in the tournament so far. Through four games,...
Nolensville Little League advances to American bracket final with win over Texas
The Nolensville Little League team continued its historic run on Thursday night with a 7-1 win over Texas to advance to the 2022 Little League World Series American bracket final. Texas, the representatives from the Southwest region, got on the board first with a single in the top of the...
Week 1 WillCo Football Player of the Week: Centennial's Taner Lee
It's almost time for week two of the Williamson County high school football season, but we have one more piece of news from week one. After an exciting opening slate, several athletes stood out as potential Players of the Week. And after opening up the vote to the public, Centennial running back Taner Lee walked away the winner with over 35% of the vote.
2022 preview: Austin Peay looks to make a splash in ASUN debut
After 15 seasons in the Ohio Valley Conference, the Austin Peay football program made the move to the Atlantic Sun Conference this offseason. The Govs will be making their ASUN debut this fall in a conference that has been full of upheaval during the last few seasons. Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, and Jacksonville State all joined the league in 2021, while Kennesaw State and North Alabama made the move from the Gulf South this year.
Father Ryan football outlasts Brentwood in defensive slugfest
Defense and special teams carried the Father Ryan football team Friday night as the Fighting Irish outlasted Brentwood 10-7 in a heated defensive battle at Giacosa Field. Father Ryan (1-1) forced a couple of turnovers and blocked two field goal attempts as well as got pressure on a field goal that went wide left with less than a minute to go that could have tied the game, thus giving the Irish their first victory of the 2022 season.
Pace powers Ravenwood football to bounce-back blowout of BGA
Nintendo has the Super Mario Bros. The sellout crowd at Ravenwood Thursday night were introduced to the Super Pace Bros. Junior running back Carter Pace rushed for 122 yards and three scores on 10 carries while brother Colton Pace, a senior, caught a pair of big passes to lead Ravenwood to a resounding 56-3 win over Battle Ground Academy.
