Butler, PA

butlerradio.com

High School Football Returns

Butler will host Shaler for their Hometown Hero honoring of major general Peter Talleri. Kick-off is 7pm. Hear the game with Tyler Friel and Chris Morrow beginning at 6:40pm. Knoch will visit Hampton in their season-opener. Kick-off is 7pm. Hear the game on WISR with Scott Briggs and Dave Bacon beginning at 6:30pm.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Tour Championship begins today/Butler golfers fall in low-scoring match

The Tour Championship begins today with 29 golfers competing at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Scottie Scheffler is the FedEx Cup points leader, and will begin the tournament at 10-under par, two strokes in front of Patrick Cantlay. The Butler boys golf team lost a close match with...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

BC3 Volleyball opens season with dominant win

The Butler County Community College women’s volleyball team opened their season with a 3-0 victory over Westmoreland County Community College. The Lady Pioneers won matches by scores of 25-7, 25-5 and 25-19. Madison Raypush led BC3 with 21 digs and two aces. Morgan Jack had 28 assists. Breanna Reisinger had 10 digs, seven kills and two aces. Aslyn Pry added 12 kills and three blocks. They will travel to Buffalo to face two teams Saturday.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Charlotte E. Earley Kloker

Charlotte E. Earley Kloker, 97, a lifelong Karns City resident, passed away early Friday morning, August 26, 2022 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Charlotte was born in Karns City on October 20, 1924. She was the daughter of the late William and Edna Hackbarth McElravy.
KARNS CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler To Honor Hometown Hero At Friday’s Football Game

Local Veterans, Active Service Members and members of the public are invited to attend a special gathering later this week. Friday, Major General Peter J Talleri will visit the Senior High School Cafeteria for a meet and greet and speech beginning at 4 p.m. Then, he will receive his Hometown...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Jeffrey E. “Little Jeffy” Passauer

Jeffrey E. “Little Jeffy” Passauer, 59, of Eau Claire passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. He was born in Butler on April 24, 1963 to the late Richard and Linda (Karnes) Passauer. Jeffrey graduated from Georgia Tech with his associates degree in mechanics. He enjoyed playing drums at the Allison Park Church with his friends and fishing at the Boyers Sportsman Club. Jeffrey was known to be a funny character who loved joking around. He was loved and will be forever missed. Jeffrey was the beloved husband of Sheila (Wilkins) Passauer; father of Jonathan Passauer and Adrianna Lingenfelter; and brother of Jill (Passauer) Geisler. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Gabriella Lingenfelter. Family and friends will gather for a memorial service on September 10, 2022 at 1pm at the Allison Park Church, 101 Clearview Drive, Butler, Pa 16001 (old clearview mall theatre). The family requests casual clothing, preferably overalls and crocs. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. There will be an additional gathering at Boyers Sportsman Club Lake on September 17, 2022 for an all day event.
EAU CLAIRE, PA
William Leonard Burns

William Leonard Burns

William Leonard Burns, age 73, of Butler, passed away Tues., Aug. 23, 2022 at Pittsburgh VA Medical Center. Born in Ellwood City on Oct. 1, 1948, he was a son of the late Henry Clay and Evelyn June Hoffman Burns. A Vietnam veteran, he served in the U.S. Army. He...
BUTLER, PA
Gloria A. Yaple

Gloria A. Yaple

Gloria A. Yaple, 74, of Butler, PA, formerly of Orangeville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 1.11 AM at Butler Memorial Hospital. She was born October 11, 1947, in Bloomsburg, PA to the late Raymond Kitchen, Sr. and Marqueen (Hess) Kitchen. Mrs. Yaple graduated in 1965 from...
BUTLER, PA
#Slippery Rock Golf Club
Lois B. (Book) Ellis

Lois B. (Book) Ellis

Lois B. (Book) Ellis, 93, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was born in New Castle on January 14, 2029 to the late Clyde and Helen (Dick) Book. Lois was a member of the Faith United Presbyterian Church. She was employed and later retired from Broadway Glass. Lois enjoyed quilting and sewing. Above all else she loved spending time with her family. Lois is survived by her brother Jacque Book, several brother and sister-in-laws, and numerous nieces & nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her beloved husband John Ellis who passed on September 11, 2003 whom she married on July 3, 1948, sister Virginia Glasser, and brother Ray Book. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Burial will be held privately.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Injured In Route 8 South Crash

Police are providing more information on a crash that sent a couple people to the hospital that happened earlier this week. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 and Vogel Road. Butler Township Police say 75-year-old James Tassey of Butler failed to stop...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Pie Festival Returns To Butler

An annual tradition of dessert and music before the football season starts returns to Art Bernardi Stadium tonight. The annual Pie Festival happens this evening at the Butler Senior High School. The event gives people a chance to see the Butler Golden Tornado Marching Band perform its pregame and halftime...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Traffic Restrictions In Place This Weekend For Italian Festival

The Italian Festival begins tonight in Downtown Butler. Hundreds of people are expected to gather throughout the weekend on Main Street. But, that also means a lot of traffic implications for drivers. Main Street will be shut down starting at 2 p.m. today and be closed through 10 p.m. Main...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Ride Will Benefit Local Vets

A motorcycle ride this weekend aims to help local veterans in the area. The West Sunbury Legion Riders will be holding their third annual “Run For The Vets” this Saturday. The ride starts and ends at the Legion Post 243 in West Sunbury. Registration begins at 10 a.m....
WEST SUNBURY, PA
butlerradio.com

City Recognizes Friday As “Major General Peter Talleri Day”

A high-ranking member of the armed forces and local native is being recognized by the City of Butler in honor of his years of service. Butler City Council and Mayor Bob Dandoy issued a proclamation calling today Major General Peter Talleri USMC Day in the City. A representative of State...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

More Students Head Back To Class; Mars Middle School Has New Entrance

Another round of students in Butler County head back to class today. It’s the first day of school for students in the Mars, Slippery Rock, and AC Valley School Districts. Of course the new year means some new changes—and that’s the case at the Mars Middle School. Due to the Route 228 construction, the middle school now has a new entrance.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Accidents Happen Within An Hour At Same Butler Twp. Intersection

Butler Township emergency responders were called out to two crashes at the same intersection less than an hour apart Wednesday afternoon. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Greenwood Drive and South Benbrook Road.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Food Distribution Coming To Chicora

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing produce like fresh picked corn, dry goods, and other food will be distributed. Another distribution...
CHICORA, PA
butlerradio.com

Italian Festival Returns For Fifth Year

Some may describe this upcoming weekend as Molte Bene in downtown Butler as the Italian Festival returns once again. The annual festival is now in its 5th year in Butler. Starting Friday evening through Sunday, vendors will line Main Street offering special Italian treats among other specialties. Each day also...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Slight Uptick In Local COVID Cases

There was a slight uptick in COVID cases in Butler County over the past week. According to the Department of Health, there were 435 new cases of COVID in the last seven days—that’s up 46 compared to last week. Despite the increase in cases, hospitalizations went down locally...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

