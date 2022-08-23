Jeffrey E. “Little Jeffy” Passauer, 59, of Eau Claire passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. He was born in Butler on April 24, 1963 to the late Richard and Linda (Karnes) Passauer. Jeffrey graduated from Georgia Tech with his associates degree in mechanics. He enjoyed playing drums at the Allison Park Church with his friends and fishing at the Boyers Sportsman Club. Jeffrey was known to be a funny character who loved joking around. He was loved and will be forever missed. Jeffrey was the beloved husband of Sheila (Wilkins) Passauer; father of Jonathan Passauer and Adrianna Lingenfelter; and brother of Jill (Passauer) Geisler. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Gabriella Lingenfelter. Family and friends will gather for a memorial service on September 10, 2022 at 1pm at the Allison Park Church, 101 Clearview Drive, Butler, Pa 16001 (old clearview mall theatre). The family requests casual clothing, preferably overalls and crocs. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. There will be an additional gathering at Boyers Sportsman Club Lake on September 17, 2022 for an all day event.

EAU CLAIRE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO