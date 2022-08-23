Read full article on original website
Tennessee Advances To Play Hawaii In LLWS
The Little League World Series will wrap-up this weekend with the United States and International championship games Saturday. Curaçao will face Asia-Pacific (Taipei, Taiwan) at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. On the United States side, Tennessee is still alive after beating Texas 7-1. Tennessee will face off against Hawaii at...
Red Cross Seeking Blood Donation As Supplies Drop
As the summer winds down, people are encouraged to roll up their sleeves to make a blood donation. Lisa Landis is with the Red Cross and she says there’s usually a slowdown in blood donations during the summertime. This year is no different. “Here in Pennsylvania and across the...
State Committee Examines Rise In Youth Violence
Lawmakers in Harrisburg spent time this week hearing from experts as part of an effort to understand youth violence and prevention. The House Democratic Policy Committee cited a number of reasons why they believe violence in youth has increased over the last couple of years. State Representative Donna Bullock believes...
AG Filing Lawsuit Against Mariner Finance
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General has joined in the filing of a multi-state lawsuit against a personal lending company for alleged predatory and unlawful conduct. Josh Shapiro alleges that Mariner Finance charged customers for hidden add-on products that consumers either didn’t know about or didn’t agree to buy. The...
