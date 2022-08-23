Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Jessica R. Wilson, 23, Manitowoc, manufacture/ deliver schedule I, II Narcotics on 8/27/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for four (4) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Comply and complete Manitowoc County Drug Court; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Twelve (12) months jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample.
whby.com
Hilbert man sentenced in kidnapping for ransom scheme
CHILTON, Wis. — A Hilbert man will spend 11 years in prison for his role in a kidnapping for ransom scheme. Ever Cruz-Gonzalez is also sentenced in Calumet County Court to eight years on extended supervision for Kidnapping and Bail Jumping. Cruz-Gonzalez and Juan Cruz-Gonzales lured a Columbia County...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Charged With Retail Theft At Manitowoc Walmart
Bail is set at $2,000 recognizance for a 34-year-old Appleton woman facing several charges including retail theft at the Manitowoc Walmart. Chelsea Nelson is also charged with Possession of a Narcotic II Drug and Possession of a non-schedule drug. Police were called to the local business just after 7:15 Wednesday...
WBAY Green Bay
Weyauwega man charged in 1992 murders retains attorneys
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the 1992 murders of two people in Waupaca County has found two attorneys to represent him. Online court records posted Friday show Tony G. Haase has retained John A. Birdsall and Kirk Bowden Obear to represent him in the double murder case.
WBAY Green Bay
State releases names in Appleton officer-involved fatal shooting
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - State investigators have released names in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says officers shot and killed Daniel Pesavento, 29, on Friday, Aug. 12. Pesavento was armed with a handgun, according to police. The DOJ says Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin DOJ Releases the Names of the Officers Involved in Recent Shooting in Appleton
The officers involved in a shooting in Appleton have been identified. The Department of Justice has stated that Officers Bryce Rudebeck and Tony Shuman were called to a residence in the 1500 block of North Birchwood Avenue at around 7:20 p.m. on August 12th. When they arrived, they confronted 29-year-old...
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Who Led Officers on North Side Chase
Bail is set at $150 cash for a 41-year-old Manitowoc man who led officers on an early morning chase through the city’s north side. Justin M. Bratz is charged with resisting an officer and resisting a traffic officer by failing to stop. An officer was on patrol around 12:40...
wearegreenbay.com
Winnebago County boating hit-and-run turned over to DOJ
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The State is now taking the lead in the investigation of the hit-and-run that happened on the Fox River on July 9. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office told Local 5 that the case involving Oshkosh business owner Jason Lindemann was forwarded to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
WBAY Green Bay
Grand Chute man charged in connection with motel overdose deaths
Every tradition has to start somewhere. Manitowoc's football team hopes theirs started at the dock. Clowers charged in connection to Grand Chute drug overdoses. Four Hispanic men overdosed at a Grand Chute motel this weekend. Two died. Student says loan forgiveness gives graduates opportunities. Updated: 59 minutes ago. According to...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Sentenced in Mishicot Overdose Case
A Manitowoc man has been sentenced for a 2021 overdose death in Mishicot. 30-year-old Sean D. Siegman will spend 6 years in state prison, which will be followed by 6 years of extended supervision. In June 2021, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene of a deceased...
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Arrested On OWI Charge
Bail is set at $250 cash for a 48-year-old Manitowoc man who was arrested late last week on his 4th OWI charge. William P. Junk is also charged with one count each of Misdemeanor and Felony Bail Jumping. Officers pulled over Junk’s vehicle after they noticed he was driving with...
whbl.com
Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Imposter Deputy Attempting to Scam Residents There
Someone is trying to scare Fond du Lac County residents into paying up to avoid an arrest, and Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says don’t believe it. Several residents have reported getting calls from a person claiming to be “Deputy Morris” of the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, telling the people that they have a warrant, and then requesting they pay that warrant through non-governmental services.
101 WIXX
Drug Death Suspect Expected In Court
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A court appearance for a man suspected in connection with two deaths in Grand Chute was postponed Tuesday. The Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office says the suspect is now expected in court today. The man was arrested following the Sunday morning discovery of four...
WBAY Green Bay
Childs gets 30 months for role in burning body on Menominee reservation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who took part in covering up a drug overdose death was sentenced Monday to two-and-a-half years in federal prison and three more years of supervised release. Two years ago this month, the remains of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon of Green Bay were found in...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Human Services Board to Hold a Public Hearing Today
Besides the Expo-Ice Center Board gathering to discuss the ongoing fair, there are two governmental meetings scheduled for today in Manitowoc County, both involving the Human Services Board. The first begins at 4:00 p.m. om the Human Services Building on Jay Street in Manitowoc. The Board will hold a public...
Police announce arrest in Fond du Lac homicide investigation
FDLPD made an arrest in regards to the homicide of Brandon A. Johnson, which occurred on August 20.
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/23/22 Arrest In FDL Murder
Fond du Lac Police Monday night arrested a 32-year-old Fond du Lac man suspected in the shooting death of 40-year-old Brandon Johnson of Fond du Lac over the weekend. Police executed a search warrant in the first block of West Cotton Street and arrested the suspect on charges of first degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm. Fond du Lac Police were called to the 200 block of Marquette Street Saturday morning for a man lying on the ground. When they arrived they found Johnson dead of an apparent gunshot wound. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Captain Scott Krause at 920-322-3720 or the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel. Officers on patrol in Grand Chute, near...
WNCY
Scammers At Work In Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An area fire department is warning the public of fraudulent fundraising calls. The Grand Chute Fire Department says it received a report from a citizen who said someone called them over the weekend asking for donations for the fire department’s Family Safety Day.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac deputies handle deadly crash, OWI arrests, & high-speed chases in one weekend
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office had an ‘extremely busy weekend’ in Wisconsin which included a deadly crash, two high-speed chases, and several OWI arrests. According to a Facebook post on the office’s page, one chase involved a...
