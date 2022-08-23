Jessica R. Wilson, 23, Manitowoc, manufacture/ deliver schedule I, II Narcotics on 8/27/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for four (4) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Comply and complete Manitowoc County Drug Court; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Twelve (12) months jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample.

