ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algonac, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsaq.com

Camryn Kivel – Selfie Superstar 8.24.22

Camryn Kivel from East China has the sun in the palm of her hands! She’s the Selfie Superstars with Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to win tomorrow, submit a picture HERE!
LEXINGTON, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Algonac, MI
dbusiness.com

Kirk Gibson Golf Classic 2022

The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s hosted its sixth annual Kirk Gibson Golf Classic on Monday, Aug. 22, at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills. Gibson, a Major League Baseball and Detroit Tigers legend, formed the foundation after his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2015. Over the last five years, the event has raised more than $700,000 to support Parkinson’s patients and to provide research grants to find a cure for the disease. The event included 18 holes of golf, lunch, and a buffet breakfast and dinner. Celebrity golfers included Alan Trammell, Tom Izzo, Larry the Cable Guy, Jimmy Choi, Gibson himself, and more. // Photography by Patrick Gloria.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superstars#Selfies#Selfie Superstar#Lakeshore Graphics
ClickOnDetroit.com

What to know about the 91st Romeo Peach Festival

ROMEO, Mich. – The Romeo Peach Festival will take place on Labor Day Weekend for the 91st year. This is the second oldest festival in Michigan and has been a tradition for many. Madison Janabet is the 2022 Michigan Peach Queen. Janabet, 19, is a 2021 graduate of Romeo...
ROMEO, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit artist Gmac Cash raps new song about Belle Isle 'giant slide'

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Jokes about Belle Isle's giant slide and the supposed danger it brought to its riders upon reopening last weekend have now been written into a local Detroit rapper's latest song. With video showing riders bouncing along the slide's many grooves, rapper Gmac Cash who is known...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WNEM

City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue: ‘Serious accident’ in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) – City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue are asking the public to use caution when traveling near M-21 and M-24 in the City of Lapeer. They are assisting City of Lapeer Police department with a serious accident, that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue said.
LAPEER, MI
Detroit News

Cider, beer, and lots of fun at annual Cider Dayze Festival

There's no better way to ring in the fall than with cider, beer, live music and lots of food. Those who are 21 and older should look no further for a fun seasonal celebration than Blake Farms annual Cider Dayze Festival. Taking place rain or shine for the seventh year,...
ARMADA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing Allen Park teen hasn't been seen in a month

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Allen Park Police are searching for a missing juvenile who disappeared in July. Kallee King, 14, left on foot from the area of Quandt and Englewood in Allen Park on July 24. She hasn't been seen since. King is considered voluntarily missing and isn't...
ALLEN PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southfield police looking for missing woman known to frequent 2 hotels

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a missing woman known to frequent two hotels in Southfield. Vanessa Painter, 21, last spoke to her mother on July 30. Police said she is often at Red Oak Inn at 27660 Northwestern Hwy. and Marvins Garden Inn at 27650 Northwestern Hwy.
MLive.com

Live high school football updates from opening night in Michigan

It is time to get begin competition for the 2022 high school football season in Michigan. Follow along with MLive tonight for score updates and and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling. Our experienced team of reporters and photographers are at various games throughout the state every week and...
BELLEVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy