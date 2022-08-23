Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wsaq.com
Camryn Kivel – Selfie Superstar 8.24.22
Camryn Kivel from East China has the sun in the palm of her hands! She’s the Selfie Superstars with Timmy D at Lakeshore Graphics in Lexington! If you’d like to win tomorrow, submit a picture HERE!
Chick-fil-A appears to be moving ahead with plans for a second Macomb County location
It looks like the Hall Road, Shelby Township store won’t be the only Chick-fil-A in Macomb County for too much longer. Here’s what we know about the next planned location.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
fox2detroit.com
Cass Tech-Southfield season-opening game stopped after massive fights in stands
SOUTHFIELD, Mich (FOX 2) - High School Football season is back and, while we expect battles between the lines, the people in the stands are expected to stay away from the action. But one of the first football games of the year was stopped abruptly because of fans' bad behavior.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HometownLife.com
These shops opened, closed their doors recently in Detroit's northwest suburbs
Summer heat means of changes in the business landscape. Plenty of local shops opened and closed their doors recently. Here's a non-comprehensive list of businesses in the Hometown Life area that saw changes. Are we missing one? We certainly try to catch as many openings and closings as possible, but...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Sixth annual Hot-Wheels Weekend in Marysville features Micky Dolenz of The Monkees
Hot-Wheels Weekend in Marysville has always been more than a straight-line car show. It celebrates automotive culture, especially as it has percolated through the radios of American teenagers and the TVs of American families. 2022 is no exception. The two-day event features a cruise and a drive-in movie on Friday,...
HometownLife.com
Stables Bar and Grill owner marks milestone birthday with surprise celebration
Despite recently celebrating his 80th birthday, Ron Abraham still loves coming into work. The owner of Stables Bar and Grill in Livonia since 1988, he cleaned up the bar's reputation and continues to stop by the establishment regularly, chatting with customers and being a part of the celebrations. But recently...
dbusiness.com
Kirk Gibson Golf Classic 2022
The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s hosted its sixth annual Kirk Gibson Golf Classic on Monday, Aug. 22, at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills. Gibson, a Major League Baseball and Detroit Tigers legend, formed the foundation after his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2015. Over the last five years, the event has raised more than $700,000 to support Parkinson’s patients and to provide research grants to find a cure for the disease. The event included 18 holes of golf, lunch, and a buffet breakfast and dinner. Celebrity golfers included Alan Trammell, Tom Izzo, Larry the Cable Guy, Jimmy Choi, Gibson himself, and more. // Photography by Patrick Gloria.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
What to know about the 91st Romeo Peach Festival
ROMEO, Mich. – The Romeo Peach Festival will take place on Labor Day Weekend for the 91st year. This is the second oldest festival in Michigan and has been a tradition for many. Madison Janabet is the 2022 Michigan Peach Queen. Janabet, 19, is a 2021 graduate of Romeo...
Detroit News
Belle Isle's giant slide has catapulted into a viral, national topic. See the highlights
Detroit — As the historic giant slide at Detroit's Belle Isle is making its way across the globe online, locals love seeing the city marker at the center of jokes, memes and videos that are destined to go viral. After a two-year closure due to the pandemic, the slide...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit artist Gmac Cash raps new song about Belle Isle 'giant slide'
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Jokes about Belle Isle's giant slide and the supposed danger it brought to its riders upon reopening last weekend have now been written into a local Detroit rapper's latest song. With video showing riders bouncing along the slide's many grooves, rapper Gmac Cash who is known...
This Is Michigan's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue: ‘Serious accident’ in Lapeer
LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) – City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue are asking the public to use caution when traveling near M-21 and M-24 in the City of Lapeer. They are assisting City of Lapeer Police department with a serious accident, that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue said.
Detroit News
Cider, beer, and lots of fun at annual Cider Dayze Festival
There's no better way to ring in the fall than with cider, beer, live music and lots of food. Those who are 21 and older should look no further for a fun seasonal celebration than Blake Farms annual Cider Dayze Festival. Taking place rain or shine for the seventh year,...
Castle With Dungeon For Sale In Michigan For $2.5 Million
'Kings & Queens, are you looking to live an extraordinary life of adventure free from peasants?'
fox2detroit.com
Missing Allen Park teen hasn't been seen in a month
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Allen Park Police are searching for a missing juvenile who disappeared in July. Kallee King, 14, left on foot from the area of Quandt and Englewood in Allen Park on July 24. She hasn't been seen since. King is considered voluntarily missing and isn't...
fox2detroit.com
Southfield police looking for missing woman known to frequent 2 hotels
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a missing woman known to frequent two hotels in Southfield. Vanessa Painter, 21, last spoke to her mother on July 30. Police said she is often at Red Oak Inn at 27660 Northwestern Hwy. and Marvins Garden Inn at 27650 Northwestern Hwy.
HometownLife.com
The Farmington A&W is back. And the old-school drive-in is now open all year.
Root beer is back flowing along Grand River in Farmington. After being closed the entire summer, the A&W drive-in at 30732 Grand River has opened under new ownership. Randy Hadid, a Farmington High School alumnus and Northville resident, recently acquired the drive-in. "It's excellent," he said. "We were kind of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials still searching for missing 15-year-old Commerce Township girl
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are still looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. Officials say Laken Elezabeth Lewis was last seen on August 18, 2022 in Stratford Villa mobile park in Wixom. Police say that Lewis has not been seen by...
MLive.com
Live high school football updates from opening night in Michigan
It is time to get begin competition for the 2022 high school football season in Michigan. Follow along with MLive tonight for score updates and and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling. Our experienced team of reporters and photographers are at various games throughout the state every week and...
Comments / 0