BBC
Daniel Lee: Body found in search for Manchester firefighter
Police searching for a firefighter who went missing on a night out with friends and colleagues in Manchester have found a body. Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen leaving Mojos, a bar on Bridge Street, at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said. A man's body was recovered on Thursday...
BBC
'Lives at risk' without more help on energy bills
Lives will be at risk this winter, experts and charities have warned, after the energy regulator hiked the price cap on household bills by 80%. A typical household gas and electricity bill will rise to £3,549 a year from October, Ofgem announced on Friday. Save the Children said young...
Thousands of NHS staff to leave because they can’t afford to travel to work, chiefs warn
Thousands of NHS community staff who rely on cars for work will be forced to leave their jobs and pursue other careers as they cannot afford soaring petrol prices, chiefs have warned.Community services could lose eight percent of staff in the next year, with NHS chiefs warning this will impact access to care for the most vulnerable children and adults, according to a survey shared with The Independent.Under the latest estimates for annual energy prices, workers on the lowest salaries will be expected to spend a third of their monthly income on fuel, while an analysis of NHS data...
BBC
Bristol drug den house shut down
A house in Bristol used as a drug den has been closed. Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council applied for a three-month closure order for the property in Bishopsworth, Bristol, after Class A drugs were found on on the premises. A spokesperson for the police said neighbours had...
BBC
Newport: Three found guilty of enslaving vulnerable man
Three people have been found guilty of exploiting a vulnerable man by forcing him to work and withholding his pay and passport from him. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was also stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes, Newport Crown Court was told. Two men and a...
BBC
Badly injured fox nursed back to health in Glasgow garden tent
A badly-injured fox spent two weeks recovering in a garden tent after attaching itself to a Glasgow family. Liz Wink said the fox followed her son home before they noticed a bad wound on its side. The family put food in the back garden and bought the fox - given...
