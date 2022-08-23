Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Apple Watch S8 anticipation sees S7 shipments fall, but Apple remains unchallenged
With the Apple Watch S8 likely to launch alongside the iPhone 14 lineup on September 7, it’s not surprising that shipments of the Series 7 have continued to decline as its replacement draws closer. A new report today contained a mix of good and bad news for Apple …
9to5Mac
Chinese iPhone sales more than doubled in ultra-premium category last quarter
A series of recent reports have all pointed to relatively strong Chinese iPhone sales within an overall declining market. The latest one echoes this, stating that Apple’s most expensive models have achieved the greatest growth, up 147% year-on-year. The market intelligence data shows an interesting split in sales by...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
9to5Mac
Apple pushes for environmental business solutions with second Impact Accelerator class
Today, Apple introduced its second Impact Accelerator class. This cohort of 16 Black-, Hispanic/Latinx-, and Indigenous-owned environmental businesses is part of the company’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which has around $130M invested to expand access to equity in education, elevate more app founders and technologists from underrepresented backgrounds, and invest further in criminal justice and environmental justice organizations.
9to5Mac
Tinder owner files antitrust case against Apple in India over ‘monopolist conduct’
Datings apps plan to give no break for Apple, as Tinder owner Match Group filed an antitrust case against the Cupertino company, now in India. It accuses Apple of “monopolist conduct” by forcing developers to pay high commissions for in-app purchases. If you’re familiar with companies filing antitrust...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 event: Apple takes you ‘Far Out’ with special AR easter egg
The iPhone 14 event is now confirmed by Apple. On September 7, the Cupertino company will hold an in-person event – which will also be streamed online – at the Steve Jobs Theater, in Apple Park. While we’re still a couple of weeks away from the keynote, Apple has continued its tradition of hiding a fun easter egg for iPhone and iPad users on the invite.
9to5Mac
Is there any room for Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset at the September 7 event?
It has been quite a while since rumors started hinting at a mixed reality headset from Apple. Most recently, different sources suggested that the company was going to announce this device sometime between 2022 and 2023. With a special event now confirmed for September 7, is there any room for Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset?
9to5Mac
Facebook privacy lawsuit on behalf of US users sees Meta offer $37.5M settlement
A Facebook privacy lawsuit looks likely to be settled after parent company Meta offered a total of $37.5M to settle claims by US users. The lawsuit relates to Facebook tracking user locations even after they had switched off Location Services …. Where location data was not available, the app used...
9to5Mac
Kuo reiterates next MacBook Pro and iPad Pro will use 5nm chips, 3nm upgrade in 2023
Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is doubling down on his prediction that new MacBook Pro and iPad hardware entering mass production this year won’t use new 3nm chip technology. Kuo says these devices will feature “new” chips, but ones still using a 5nm fabrication technology. 2022 MacBook...
9to5Mac
Apple launches new ‘Platoon for Artists’ app following 2018 acquisition
Back in 2018, Apple acquired a music industry startup called Platoon, which was co-founded by a former iTunes executive. Four years later, Apple has launched a new “Platoon for Artists” app on the App Store, which it says will help up and coming artists manage their careers with things like social tracking, reporting features, and more.
9to5Mac
Tested: Excitrus 100W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank
With so many power banks available these days, it can be hard for a company to make theirs stand out – but the Excitrus 100W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank achieves this in a couple of ways. First, the green fabric finish makes it visually distinctive. But more importantly, the...
9to5Mac
Discover announces 5% cash back with Apple Pay for the holiday quarter
Discover has shared the details for its October-December bonus, opening up the notable cash back boost to countless more retailers than usual. Read on for all the details on Discover’s Apple Pay cash back 5% bonus. Discover shared the news with customers in an email and on its cash...
9to5Mac
iFixit: Self Repair Program actually makes M1 MacBooks less repairable
At the beginning of the week, Apple expanded its Self Service Repair program to M1 MacBook models. The program offers “repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools” with “more than a dozen different repair types for each model, including the display, top case with battery, and trackpad, with more to come,” but although it seems like a step to the right direction, iFixit thinks Apple is making the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro, actually, less repairable.
9to5Mac
Sonos ‘Optimo 2’ premium speaker leaks with image and specs, Optimo 1 in the works too
After launching its budget Ray AirPlay 2 soundbar, Apple Music voice control back in May, and seeing a delay of its budget subwoofer, we’ve got a look at Sonos’ upcoming high-end speaker. Codenamed “Optimo 2,” The Verge shared an exclusive look at the future flagship product.
Netflix’s new ad-supported plan rumored to cost $7 to $9
After Netflix lost hundreds of thousands of subscribers this year, the company has been desperately working on new ways to retain and gain subscribers. One of the moves is a new ad-supported plan announced in partnership with Microsoft. And while most of the details of this new plan remain unclear, it seems that the plan may be priced between $7 and $9.
9to5Mac
iPhone Lockdown Mode can be easily detected, could make you a target
IPhone Lockdown Mode is an extreme form of security designed to protect people who might find themselves targets of state-sponsored spyware, like Pegasus. However, a privacy activist says it also makes it easy for a website to detect when someone is using it – and has demonstrated this. So...
9to5Mac
Deals: 10.2-inch iPad low at $280, iPhone 12/Pro Max/mini refurb from $370, more
Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by a refurbished iPhone 12/Pro Max/mini sale from $370. Alongside the previous-generation handsets, you can score an all-time low on 10.2-inch iPad at $280 as well as a collection of ESR Apple gear for back to school. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Apple to begin paying out $95 million AppleCare class action settlement this month
A long-running class-action lawsuit against Apple over its AppleCare replacement policies is finally coming to an end. The class action suit targeted Apple’s policy to provide refurbished devices as replacements through AppleCare. Final approval for the $95 million settlement was granted in April, and now eligible Apple users are being notified of their payments.
SpaceX & T-Mobile to bring direct satellite connection to cellphones with ‘Coverage Above and Beyond’
Yesterday, SpaceX and T-Mobile announced they would be holding a big event. With Musk hyping up the event as “something special” and “big news,” speculation was rife on Twitter with guesses as to what the big announcement could be. Now, it is clear that the announcement lives up to those expectations, as T-Mobile and Starlink announced Coverage Above & Beyond – a direct Starlink connection to existing phones that will bring cellular connectivity anywhere in the world, regardless of how close you are to any cell tower.
