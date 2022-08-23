ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Chinese iPhone sales more than doubled in ultra-premium category last quarter

A series of recent reports have all pointed to relatively strong Chinese iPhone sales within an overall declining market. The latest one echoes this, stating that Apple’s most expensive models have achieved the greatest growth, up 147% year-on-year. The market intelligence data shows an interesting split in sales by...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
9to5Mac

Apple pushes for environmental business solutions with second Impact Accelerator class

Today, Apple introduced its second Impact Accelerator class. This cohort of 16 Black-, Hispanic/Latinx-, and Indigenous-owned environmental businesses is part of the company’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which has around $130M invested to expand access to equity in education, elevate more app founders and technologists from underrepresented backgrounds, and invest further in criminal justice and environmental justice organizations.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 event: Apple takes you ‘Far Out’ with special AR easter egg

The iPhone 14 event is now confirmed by Apple. On September 7, the Cupertino company will hold an in-person event – which will also be streamed online – at the Steve Jobs Theater, in Apple Park. While we’re still a couple of weeks away from the keynote, Apple has continued its tradition of hiding a fun easter egg for iPhone and iPad users on the invite.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Is there any room for Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset at the September 7 event?

It has been quite a while since rumors started hinting at a mixed reality headset from Apple. Most recently, different sources suggested that the company was going to announce this device sometime between 2022 and 2023. With a special event now confirmed for September 7, is there any room for Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset?
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#Apple News#Smart Phone#Ios
9to5Mac

Apple launches new ‘Platoon for Artists’ app following 2018 acquisition

Back in 2018, Apple acquired a music industry startup called Platoon, which was co-founded by a former iTunes executive. Four years later, Apple has launched a new “Platoon for Artists” app on the App Store, which it says will help up and coming artists manage their careers with things like social tracking, reporting features, and more.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Tested: Excitrus 100W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank

With so many power banks available these days, it can be hard for a company to make theirs stand out – but the Excitrus 100W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank achieves this in a couple of ways. First, the green fabric finish makes it visually distinctive. But more importantly, the...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Discover announces 5% cash back with Apple Pay for the holiday quarter

Discover has shared the details for its October-December bonus, opening up the notable cash back boost to countless more retailers than usual. Read on for all the details on Discover’s Apple Pay cash back 5% bonus. Discover shared the news with customers in an email and on its cash...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
China
9to5Mac

iFixit: Self Repair Program actually makes M1 MacBooks less repairable

At the beginning of the week, Apple expanded its Self Service Repair program to M1 MacBook models. The program offers “repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools” with “more than a dozen different repair types for each model, including the display, top case with battery, and trackpad, with more to come,” but although it seems like a step to the right direction, iFixit thinks Apple is making the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro, actually, less repairable.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

Netflix’s new ad-supported plan rumored to cost $7 to $9

After Netflix lost hundreds of thousands of subscribers this year, the company has been desperately working on new ways to retain and gain subscribers. One of the moves is a new ad-supported plan announced in partnership with Microsoft. And while most of the details of this new plan remain unclear, it seems that the plan may be priced between $7 and $9.
TV & VIDEOS
9to5Mac

iPhone Lockdown Mode can be easily detected, could make you a target

IPhone Lockdown Mode is an extreme form of security designed to protect people who might find themselves targets of state-sponsored spyware, like Pegasus. However, a privacy activist says it also makes it easy for a website to detect when someone is using it – and has demonstrated this. So...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Deals: 10.2-inch iPad low at $280, iPhone 12/Pro Max/mini refurb from $370, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by a refurbished iPhone 12/Pro Max/mini sale from $370. Alongside the previous-generation handsets, you can score an all-time low on 10.2-inch iPad at $280 as well as a collection of ESR Apple gear for back to school. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

SpaceX & T-Mobile to bring direct satellite connection to cellphones with ‘Coverage Above and Beyond’

Yesterday, SpaceX and T-Mobile announced they would be holding a big event. With Musk hyping up the event as “something special” and “big news,” speculation was rife on Twitter with guesses as to what the big announcement could be. Now, it is clear that the announcement lives up to those expectations, as T-Mobile and Starlink announced Coverage Above & Beyond – a direct Starlink connection to existing phones that will bring cellular connectivity anywhere in the world, regardless of how close you are to any cell tower.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy